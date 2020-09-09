Iowa high school football Week 3: A closer look at the top Cedar Rapids area games

Week 3 capsules for Cedar Rapids Metro, Iowa City and select area high school football games. Cedar Rapids Kennedy is idle, as are Iowa City High, Iowa City West and Iowa City Liberty.

Also canceled: Anamosa at Monticello.

Marion at Davenport Assumption

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Thursday, at Davenport (Brady Street Stadium)

Records and rankings: Marion is 1-0 overall, 0-0 Class 3A District 4; No. 7 Assumption is 2-0, 0-0.

Overview: Marion washed away an 11-game losing streak Saturday, holding off Center Point-Urbana, 29-20, as sophomore quarterback Alex Mota posted three touchdown runs, a TD pass, a pair of two-point conversion passes and nearly 300 total yards in his first varsity start. Assumption has racked up 102 points in two decisive wins over Davenport public schools. Dayne Hodge has rushed for 265 yards (11.5 per carry) and four touchdowns to lead the Knights.

Clear Creek Amana at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Saints Field

Records and rankings: CCA is 1-1 overall, 0-0 Class 3A District 6; No. 2 Xavier is 2-0, 0-0.

Overview: The Saints can point to two games as potential hurdles standing between them and a district title — this one, and a Week 6 battle at Grinnell. Xavier moved to 2-0 thanks to four recovered Linn-Mar fumbles, turning them into 17 points and holding on, 24-20. Jack Breitbach has caught 13 passes in the first two weeks for 226 yards and two touchdowns. CCA is coming off a 41-21 win over Muscatine as Alex Figueroa ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Cedar Rapids Washington at Marshalltown

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Marshalltown

Records and rankings: Class 4A No. 9 Washington is 2-0; Marshalltown is 1-1.

Overview: Washington joined the 4A rankings this week after knocking off then-No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 28-21, last week. The Warriors built a 21-0 halftime lead behind an impressive all-around effort, then held on. Henry Clymer has passed for 414 yards and four touchdowns (against no interceptions). The Warriors originally were scheduled to host Iowa City High on Thursday while Marshalltown was supposed to host Ames on Friday. The Bobcats evened their record last week with a 42-8 romp over Newton.

Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at John Wall Field

Records and rankings: Class 4A No. 3 Cedar Falls is 2-0 overall, 0-0 MVC Mississippi Division; Prairie is 0-2, 0-0.

Overview: After dropping its first two games (one in overtime) by a total of four points, Prairie faces its toughest test yet. Cedar Falls’ Ryan Ostrich has been one of the most productive big-school running backs in the state thus far, racking up 451 yards and four touchdowns in two weeks. These teams have a common opponent in Dubuque Senior: Cedar Falls earned a 24-16 win over the Rams, who rebounded last week to edge Prairie, 17-14.

Southeast Polk at Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Kingston Stadium

Records and rankings: Class 4A No. 2 Southeast Polk is 2-0; Jefferson is 0-2.

Overview: Southeast Polk is a Kingston substitute for Jefferson after Cedar Rapids Kennedy was forced to quarantine (the J-Hawks’ sophomores will face Kennedy before the Jefferson-SEP varsity game). The Rams have been as impressive as anyone in 4A with victories over Waukee and Ankeny Centennial. Quarterback Jaxon Dailey has completed 63 percent of his passes for 308 yards. Jefferson hopes to kickstart an offense that has managed just a field goal in the first two games.

Iowa City Regina at North Cedar

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Stanwood

Records and rankings: No. 2 Regina is 1-1 overall, 0-0 Class A District 6; North Cedar is 0-2, 0-0.

Overview: Both of these teams have moved down a class from 1A since last season, but the similarities stop there. Regina is a state-title threat after splitting games against a 4A team (Pleasant Valley) and a 2A foe (Clear Lake, which it defeated, 21-20, on the road last week). Ashton Cook has thrown for 439 yards and four touchdowns, three to Alec Wick, who has 16 receptions for 301 yards already. North Cedar has opened with losses to 1A foes Durant and Northeast.

Linn-Mar vs. Waterloo West

Site and time: 7:15 p.m. Friday, at Waterloo

Records and rankings: Linn-Mar is 0-2; West is 1-1.-

Overview: Linn-Mar originally was scheduled to play at Iowa City Liberty this week, and Waterloo West was scheduled to host Iowa City West. But all Iowa City public schools are on lockdown, creating this matchup. Linn-Mar outgained Cedar Rapids Xavier by a 281-153 yardage margin last week, but was undone by four lost fumbles in a 24-20 defeat. Bricen White has rushed for 203 yards through two games. West is coming off a 39-0 loss to Cedar Falls.

West Delaware at Decorah

Site and time: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Decorah

Records and rankings: No. 6 West Delaware is 3-0 overall, 0-0 Class 3A District 3; Decorah is 2-0, 0-0.

Overview: West Delaware has the most potent scoring offense in Class 3A, averaging 52.0 points per game. Much of the credit goes to a running game that has netted nearly 1,000 yards already behind an attack led by Wyatt Voelker (305 yards, three TDs). The Hawks have won six straight games dating back to last season. Decorah scored late in both of its first two wins, against Waukon and Crestwood, prevailing by margins of 19-18 and 21-20.

Wapsie Valley at MFL MarMac

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Monona

Records and rankings: Both teams are 2-0 overall, 0-0 Class A District 4. Wapsie Valley is ranked No. 4; MFL MarMac is No. 7.

Overview: MFL MarMac is proving last year’s sudden rise wasn’t just a one-year deal. The Bulldogs have put up a Class A-best 100 points in their first two games. This week will be a challenge, though. Wapsie Valley possesses a balanced, potent attack that averages 180 yards passing and 185 yards rushing. Kobe Risse has passed for eight touchdowns, five to Blayde Bellis. MFL MarMac juniors Cullen McShane and Gabe McGeough have combined for 326 rushing yards.

Fort Madison at Washington (Iowa)

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at Washington

Records and rankings: Both teams are 2-0 overall, 0-0 Class 3A District 5. Washington is ranked No. 5.

Overview: After victories over traditional powers Bettendorf and Solon, Washington has passed through the toughest part of its regular season. The Demons will be heavily favored in their five district games. Trashaun Willis has been a force on both sides of the ball, passing for 227 yards and a touchdown, and collecting 11 tackles plus an interception for a TD. An opportunistic defense has fueled Fort Madison. The Bloodhounds have 10 takeaways, three returned for touchdowns.

Montezuma at New London

Site and time: 7 p.m. Friday, at New London

Records and rankings: No. 7 Montezuma is 2-0 overall, 1-0 8-Player District 4; New London is 2-0, 2-0.

Overview: Touchdown machine Eddie Burgess takes his act on the road for Montezuma. Burgess has rushed for seven touchdowns and passed for eight through two games. The junior scored all 10 TDs in the Braves’ 73-32 romp over Winfield-Mount Union last week and has accounted for 882 total yards through two weeks. The sledding will be more difficult against New London, which has allowed just 11.5 points per game. Sophomore Blaise Porter has rushed for 213 yards and five TDs for the Tigers.

Western Dubuque at Indianola

Site and time: 6 p.m. Friday, at Indianola

Records and rankings: Both teams are 1-1.

Overview: Originally scheduled to face Charles City in a district opener, Western Dubuque instead heads to central Iowa for its second test against 4A competition. The first one was a thriller; the Bobcats rallied past Dubuque Hempstead, 40-37, after trailing 31-21 at halftime. Garrett Baumhover passed for 447 yards and five touchdowns, with Logan Brosius catching seven aerials for 283 yards and three scores. After a respectable opening loss to West Des Moines Dowling, Indianola bounced back with a 27-25 win over Norwalk.

