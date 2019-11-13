Prep Volleyball

Iowa high school state volleyball 2019: Wednesday's schedule, scores, live streams

Student fans from Ankeny wave their hands as Ankeny serves during a 5A state quarterfinal match between Ankeny and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at the IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Ankeny won the match, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Gazette

Iowa high school state volleyball tournament quarterfinals continue Wednesday at the U.S. Cellular Center with quarterfinal matches in 3A, 2A and 1A.

This post will be updated with the latest scores, coverage and live stream links.

» Brackets: Updated state volleyball scores, pairings and schedule

» Tuesday’s 5A, 4A state volleyball scores and coverage

» Class 3A preview: Team capsules, stat leaders and predictions

» Class 2A preview: Team capsules, stat leaders and predictions

» Class 1A preview: Team capsules, stat leaders and predictions

Court 1 schedule

3A: No. 1 Davenport Assumption 1, No. 13 Union 0 (25-15)

3A: No. 5 West Liberty (31-7) vs. No. 7 Mount Vernon (33-10), noon

2A: No. 1 Western Christian (38-5) vs. Hudson 2 p.m.

2A: No. 5 Osage (36-6) vs. No. 6 Grundy Center (32-8), 4 p.m.

1A: No. 1 Sidney (35-8) vs. Springville (20-16), 6 p.m.

1A: No. 4 Le Mars Gehlen (25-7) vs. No. 5 North Tama (26-6), 8 p.m.

Court 2 schedule

3A: No. 2 Carroll Kuemper 1, No. 12 Unity Christian 0 (25-18)

 

3A: No. 3 Red Oak (33-6) vs. No. 10 Nevada (33-9), noon

2A: No. 3 Dyersville Beckman (40-8) vs. No. 8 Van Buren County (32-4), 2 p.m.

2A: No. 4 Wilton (35-3) vs. No. 7 Clarion CGD (29-6), 4 p.m.

1A: No. 2 Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-9) vs. No. 8 Fort Madison Holy Trinity (28-10), 6 p.m.

1A: No. 3 Janesville (33-11) vs. No. 6 Wapsie Valley (23-15), 8 p.m.

