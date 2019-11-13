Iowa high school state volleyball 2019: Wednesday's schedule, scores, live streams

Iowa high school state volleyball tournament quarterfinals continue Wednesday at the U.S. Cellular Center with quarterfinal matches in 3A, 2A and 1A.

This post will be updated with the latest scores, coverage and live stream links.

Court 1 schedule

3A: No. 1 Davenport Assumption 1, No. 13 Union 0 (25-15)

3A: No. 5 West Liberty (31-7) vs. No. 7 Mount Vernon (33-10), noon

2A: No. 1 Western Christian (38-5) vs. Hudson 2 p.m.

2A: No. 5 Osage (36-6) vs. No. 6 Grundy Center (32-8), 4 p.m.

1A: No. 1 Sidney (35-8) vs. Springville (20-16), 6 p.m.

1A: No. 4 Le Mars Gehlen (25-7) vs. No. 5 North Tama (26-6), 8 p.m.

Court 2 schedule

3A: No. 2 Carroll Kuemper 1, No. 12 Unity Christian 0 (25-18)

3A: No. 3 Red Oak (33-6) vs. No. 10 Nevada (33-9), noon

2A: No. 3 Dyersville Beckman (40-8) vs. No. 8 Van Buren County (32-4), 2 p.m.

2A: No. 4 Wilton (35-3) vs. No. 7 Clarion CGD (29-6), 4 p.m.

1A: No. 2 Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-9) vs. No. 8 Fort Madison Holy Trinity (28-10), 6 p.m.

1A: No. 3 Janesville (33-11) vs. No. 6 Wapsie Valley (23-15), 8 p.m.