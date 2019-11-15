Prep Volleyball

Iowa high school state volleyball 2019: Friday's championship schedule, scores, live stream

Players set up on the court during game two during a 2A semifinal between Western Christian and Osage at the IGHSAU State Volleyball Tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Championship Friday of the 2019 Iowa high school state volleyball tournament brings five title matches to the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

This post will be updated with the latest scores and coverage.

Friday’s state volleyball schedule

CLASS 5A

No. 1 Cedar Falls (43-1) vs. No. 3 West Des Moines Valley (42-4), 10 a.m.

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (36-3) vs. No. 10 Western Dubuque (24-13), 12:15 p.m.

CLASS 3A

No. 7 Mount Vernon (35-10) vs. No. 2 Carroll Kuemper (37-4), 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Western Christian (40-5) vs. No. 3 Dyersville Beckman (42-8), 4:45 p.m.

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Sidney (37-6) vs. No. 6 Wapsie Valley (25-15) 7 p.m.

Watch the state volleyball championships

TV: Iowa Public Television

Live stream: IPTV.org

The Gazette

