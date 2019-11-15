Iowa high school state volleyball 2019: Friday's championship schedule, scores, live stream

Championship Friday of the 2019 Iowa high school state volleyball tournament brings five title matches to the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
This post will be updated with the latest scores and coverage.
Friday’s state volleyball schedule
CLASS 5A
No. 1 Cedar Falls (43-1) vs. No. 3 West Des Moines Valley (42-4), 10 a.m.
CLASS 4A
No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (36-3) vs. No. 10 Western Dubuque (24-13), 12:15 p.m.
CLASS 3A
No. 7 Mount Vernon (35-10) vs. No. 2 Carroll Kuemper (37-4), 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
No. 1 Western Christian (40-5) vs. No. 3 Dyersville Beckman (42-8), 4:45 p.m.
CLASS 1A
No. 1 Sidney (37-6) vs. No. 6 Wapsie Valley (25-15) 7 p.m.
Watch the state volleyball championships
TV: Iowa Public Television
Live stream: IPTV.org