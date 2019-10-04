Iowa high school volleyball: 2019 mock regional brackets

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will release its volleyball pairings sometime next week. In the meantime, here are my mock brackets:
Class 5A
Region 1
Sioux City West at Sioux City North, winner at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Ankeny Centennial
Region 2
Cedar Rapids Washington at Marshalltown, winner at Waukee
Ottumwa at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Region 3
Des Moines Lincoln at Des Moines East, winner at West Des Moines Valley
Urbandale at Sioux City East
Region 4
Fort Dodge at Johnston, winner at West Des Moines Dowling
Indianola at Southeast Polk
Region 5
Des Moines North at Ames, winner at Ankeny
Des Moines Roosevelt at Waterloo West
Region 6
Davenport West at Iowa City West, winner at Cedar Falls
Linn-Mar at Dubuque Hempstead
Region 7
Davenport North at Muscatine, winner at Iowa City Liberty
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Bettendorf
Region 8
Davenport Central at Cedar Rapids Prairie, winner at Pleasant Valley
Dubuque Senior at Iowa City High
Class 4A
Region 1
Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig, winner at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Spencer at Le Mars, winner at Webster City
Region 2
Harlan at Perry, winner at Lewis Central
Adel ADM at Glenwood, winner at Dallas Center-Grimes
Region 3
Charles City at Mason City, winner at Waverly-Shell Rock
Boone at Carroll, winner at Gilbert
Region 4
Ballard at Carlisle, winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Des Moines Hoover at Norwalk, winner at Bondurant-Farrar
Region 5
Decorah at Waterloo East, winner at West Delaware
Newton at Grinnell, winner at Center Point-Urbana
Region 6
Mount Pleasant at Clear Creek Amana, winner at Marion
Washington at Pella, winner at Knoxville
Region 7
DeWitt Central at Western Dubuque, winner at Dubuque Wahlert
Clinton at Maquoketa, winner at Burlington
Region 8
Fort Madison at Keokuk, winner at North Scott
Fairfield at Winterset, winner at Oskaloosa
Class 3A
Region 1
Sioux City Heelan at Red Oak
Cherokee at Ida Grove OABCIG
West Lyon at Unity Christian
Sioux Center at MOC-Floyd Valley
Region 2
Estherville-Lincoln Central at Spirit Lake
Algona at Sheldon
Okoboji at Humboldt
Garner GHV at Forest City
Region 3
Atlantic at Carroll Kuemper
Clarinda at Shenandoah
Creston at Des Moines Christian
Greene County at North Polk
Region 4
Hampton-Dumont at New Hampton
Southeast Valley at Iowa Falls-Alden
Clear Lake at Dike-New Hartford
Waterloo Columbus at Roland-Story
Region 5
Oelwein at Union Community
Benton Community at Jesup
South Tama at Mount Vernon
Vinton-Shellsburg at Independence
Region 6
Mid-Prairie at Tipton
West Marshall at Williamsburg
Clarke at Nevada
Saydel at Monroe PCM
Region 7
Camanche at West Liberty
Solon at Anamosa
Waukon at Crestwood
North Fayette Valley at Monticello
Region 8
West Burlington at Davenport Assumption
Davis County at Central Lee
Chariton at Albia
Eddyville EBF at Centerville
Class 2A
Region 1
Top bracket:
Mapleton MVAOCOU at Missouri Valley, winner at Western Christian
West Monona at Logan-Magnolia
Bottom bracket:
Hinton at Rock Valley, winner at Central Lyon
Lawton-Bronson at West Sioux
Region 2
Top bracket:
West Hancock at North Union, winner at Osage
Central Springs at Lake Mills
Bottom bracket:
Sibley-Ocheyedan at Pocahontas Area, winner at Boyden-Hull
South O’Brien at Emmetsburg
Region 3
Top bracket:
Alta-Aurelia at Manson-NW Webster, winner at Clarion CGD
Sioux Central at Ridge View
Bottom bracket:
IKM-Manning at South Central Calhoun, winner at East Sac County
Tri-Center at Avoca AHSTW
Region 4
Top bracket:
Interstate 35 at Mount Ayr, winner at Van Buren
Cardinal at Nodaway Valley
Bottom bracket:
West Central Valley at Earlham, winner at Underwood
Treynor at Guthrie Center ACGC
Region 5
Top bracket:
Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme, winner at Grundy Center
West Fork at Aplington-Parkersburg
Bottom bracket:
Ogden at Panorama, winner at Hudson
South Hamilton at Woodward-Granger
Region 6
Top bracket:
Northeast at Maquoketa Valley, winner at Dyersville Beckman
Louisa-Muscatine at Bellevue
Bottom bracket:
Postville at Clayton Ridge, winner at Denver
Sumner-Fredericksburg at MFL MarMac
Region 7
Top bracket:
Columbus Community at Alburnett, winner at Wilton
Durant at Wapello
Bottom bracket:
East Marshall at North Linn, winner at Cascade
South Hardin at North Cedar
Region 8
Top bracket:
Danville at Pekin, winner at Mediapolis
Pella Christian at Pleasantville
Bottom bracket:
Iowa City Regina at West Branch
Colfax-Mingo at Madrid, winner at Van Meter
Class 1A
Region 1
Top bracket:
Le Mars Gehlen, bye
Remsen St. Mary’s at Trinity Christian
George-Little Rock at Siouxland Christian
Kingsley-Pierson at Marcus MMCRU
Bottom bracket:
Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Woodbury Central at Ar-We-Va
River Valley at Glidden-Ralston
Westwood at Akron-Westfield
Region 2
Top bracket:
Council Bluffs St. Albert, bye
Heartland Christian at Fremont-Mills
Whiting at Oakland Riverside
Woodbine at West Harrison
Bottom bracket:
Orient-Macksburg at Fremont-Mills
Anita CAM at Griswold
Exira-EHK at Southwest Valley
Audubon at Boyer Valley
Region 3
Top bracket:
Sidney, bye
Murray at East Union
Essex at Lenox
Bedford at Stanton
Bottom bracket:
Mormon Trail at Lamoni
Wayne at Seymour
Diagonal at Melcher-Dallas
Central Decatur at Twin Cedars
Region 4
Top bracket:
Janesville, bye
Northwood-Kensett at Rockford
Harris-Lake Park at North Iowa
Hartley HMS at West Bend-Mallard
Bottom bracket:
Mason City Newman at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Ackley AGWSR
Ruthven GTRA at Algona Garrigan
Paton-Churdan at Newell-Fonda
Region 5
Top bracket:
North Tama, bye
BGM at Montezuma
Meskwaki at Belle Plaine
Garwin GMG at Baxter
Bottom bracket:
Colo-Nesco at Conrad BCLUW
Collins-Maxwell at Southeast Warren
Ankeny Christian at Lynnville-Sully
Grand View Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys
Region 6
Top bracket:
Wapsie Valley, bye
Clarksville at Nashua-Plainfield
Riceville at North Butler
South Winneshiek at Saint Ansgar
Bottom bracket:
Bellevue Marquette at Edgewood-Colesburg
Starmont at Elkader Central
Lansing Kee at West Central
Easton Valley at Turkey Valley
Region 7
Top bracket:
Lisbon, bye
Springville at Cedar Valley Christian
Highland at Iowa Valley
HLV at Central City
Bottom bracket:
Midland at Tripoli
Calamus-Wheatland at Clinton Prince of Peace
East Buchanan at Dunkerton
Waterloo Christian at Don Bosco
Region 8
Top bracket:
Rivermont Collegiate at Fort Madison Holy Trinity
Morning Star Academy at Burlington Notre Dame
Hillcrest Academy at WACO
Keota at Lone Tree
Bottom bracket:
Moulton-Udell at New London
Sigourney at Moravia
Tri-County at Winfield-Mount Union
English Valleys at North Mahaska
Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com