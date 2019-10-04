Prep Volleyball

Iowa high school volleyball: 2019 mock regional brackets

IGHSAU will come out with the real brackets next week

West Liberty’s Martha Pace battles Tipton’s Kamryn Chapman at the net during their volleyball match Sept. 19 at Tipton. West Liberty is ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, Tipton is No. 3, and both are part of a strong group of area 3A teams that carry high hopes into the postseason. The Gazette’s Jeff Linder reveals his mock regional brackets today. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will release its volleyball pairings sometime next week. In the meantime, here are my mock brackets:

Class 5A

Region 1

Sioux City West at Sioux City North, winner at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Ankeny Centennial

Region 2

Cedar Rapids Washington at Marshalltown, winner at Waukee

Ottumwa at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Region 3

Des Moines Lincoln at Des Moines East, winner at West Des Moines Valley

Urbandale at Sioux City East

Region 4

Fort Dodge at Johnston, winner at West Des Moines Dowling

Indianola at Southeast Polk

Region 5

Des Moines North at Ames, winner at Ankeny

Des Moines Roosevelt at Waterloo West

Region 6

Davenport West at Iowa City West, winner at Cedar Falls

Linn-Mar at Dubuque Hempstead

Region 7

Davenport North at Muscatine, winner at Iowa City Liberty

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Bettendorf

Region 8

Davenport Central at Cedar Rapids Prairie, winner at Pleasant Valley

Dubuque Senior at Iowa City High

 

Class 4A

Region 1

Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig, winner at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Spencer at Le Mars, winner at Webster City

Region 2

Harlan at Perry, winner at Lewis Central

Adel ADM at Glenwood, winner at Dallas Center-Grimes

Region 3

Charles City at Mason City, winner at Waverly-Shell Rock

Boone at Carroll, winner at Gilbert

Region 4

Ballard at Carlisle, winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Des Moines Hoover at Norwalk, winner at Bondurant-Farrar

Region 5

Decorah at Waterloo East, winner at West Delaware

Newton at Grinnell, winner at Center Point-Urbana

Region 6

Mount Pleasant at Clear Creek Amana, winner at Marion

Washington at Pella, winner at Knoxville

Region 7

DeWitt Central at Western Dubuque, winner at Dubuque Wahlert

Clinton at Maquoketa, winner at Burlington

Region 8

Fort Madison at Keokuk, winner at North Scott

Fairfield at Winterset, winner at Oskaloosa

 

Class 3A

Region 1

Sioux City Heelan at Red Oak

Cherokee at Ida Grove OABCIG

West Lyon at Unity Christian

Sioux Center at MOC-Floyd Valley

Region 2

Estherville-Lincoln Central at Spirit Lake

Algona at Sheldon

Okoboji at Humboldt

Garner GHV at Forest City

Region 3

Atlantic at Carroll Kuemper

Clarinda at Shenandoah

Creston at Des Moines Christian

Greene County at North Polk

Region 4

Hampton-Dumont at New Hampton

Southeast Valley at Iowa Falls-Alden

Clear Lake at Dike-New Hartford

Waterloo Columbus at Roland-Story

Region 5

Oelwein at Union Community

Benton Community at Jesup

South Tama at Mount Vernon

Vinton-Shellsburg at Independence

Region 6

Mid-Prairie at Tipton

West Marshall at Williamsburg

Clarke at Nevada

Saydel at Monroe PCM

Region 7

Camanche at West Liberty

Solon at Anamosa

Waukon at Crestwood

North Fayette Valley at Monticello

Region 8

West Burlington at Davenport Assumption

Davis County at Central Lee

Chariton at Albia

Eddyville EBF at Centerville

 

Class 2A

Region 1

Top bracket:

Mapleton MVAOCOU at Missouri Valley, winner at Western Christian

West Monona at Logan-Magnolia

Bottom bracket:

Hinton at Rock Valley, winner at Central Lyon

Lawton-Bronson at West Sioux

Region 2

Top bracket:

West Hancock at North Union, winner at Osage

Central Springs at Lake Mills

Bottom bracket:

Sibley-Ocheyedan at Pocahontas Area, winner at Boyden-Hull

South O’Brien at Emmetsburg

Region 3

Top bracket:

Alta-Aurelia at Manson-NW Webster, winner at Clarion CGD

Sioux Central at Ridge View

Bottom bracket:

IKM-Manning at South Central Calhoun, winner at East Sac County

Tri-Center at Avoca AHSTW

Region 4

Top bracket:

Interstate 35 at Mount Ayr, winner at Van Buren

Cardinal at Nodaway Valley

Bottom bracket:

West Central Valley at Earlham, winner at Underwood

Treynor at Guthrie Center ACGC

Region 5

Top bracket:

Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme, winner at Grundy Center

West Fork at Aplington-Parkersburg

Bottom bracket:

Ogden at Panorama, winner at Hudson

South Hamilton at Woodward-Granger

Region 6

Top bracket:

Northeast at Maquoketa Valley, winner at Dyersville Beckman

Louisa-Muscatine at Bellevue

Bottom bracket:

Postville at Clayton Ridge, winner at Denver

Sumner-Fredericksburg at MFL MarMac

Region 7

Top bracket:

Columbus Community at Alburnett, winner at Wilton

Durant at Wapello

Bottom bracket:

East Marshall at North Linn, winner at Cascade

South Hardin at North Cedar

Region 8

Top bracket:

Danville at Pekin, winner at Mediapolis

Pella Christian at Pleasantville

Bottom bracket:

Iowa City Regina at West Branch

Colfax-Mingo at Madrid, winner at Van Meter

 

Class 1A

Region 1

Top bracket:

Le Mars Gehlen, bye

Remsen St. Mary’s at Trinity Christian

George-Little Rock at Siouxland Christian

Kingsley-Pierson at Marcus MMCRU

Bottom bracket:

Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Woodbury Central at Ar-We-Va

River Valley at Glidden-Ralston

Westwood at Akron-Westfield

Region 2

Top bracket:

Council Bluffs St. Albert, bye

Heartland Christian at Fremont-Mills

Whiting at Oakland Riverside

Woodbine at West Harrison

Bottom bracket:

Orient-Macksburg at Fremont-Mills

Anita CAM at Griswold

Exira-EHK at Southwest Valley

Audubon at Boyer Valley

Region 3

Top bracket:

Sidney, bye

Murray at East Union

Essex at Lenox

Bedford at Stanton

Bottom bracket:

Mormon Trail at Lamoni

Wayne at Seymour

Diagonal at Melcher-Dallas

Central Decatur at Twin Cedars

Region 4

Top bracket:

Janesville, bye

Northwood-Kensett at Rockford

Harris-Lake Park at North Iowa

Hartley HMS at West Bend-Mallard

Bottom bracket:

Mason City Newman at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Ackley AGWSR

Ruthven GTRA at Algona Garrigan

Paton-Churdan at Newell-Fonda

Region 5

Top bracket:

North Tama, bye

BGM at Montezuma

Meskwaki at Belle Plaine

Garwin GMG at Baxter

Bottom bracket:

Colo-Nesco at Conrad BCLUW

Collins-Maxwell at Southeast Warren

Ankeny Christian at Lynnville-Sully

Grand View Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys

Region 6

Top bracket:

Wapsie Valley, bye

Clarksville at Nashua-Plainfield

Riceville at North Butler

South Winneshiek at Saint Ansgar

Bottom bracket:

Bellevue Marquette at Edgewood-Colesburg

Starmont at Elkader Central

Lansing Kee at West Central

Easton Valley at Turkey Valley

Region 7

Top bracket:

Lisbon, bye

Springville at Cedar Valley Christian

Highland at Iowa Valley

HLV at Central City

Bottom bracket:

Midland at Tripoli

Calamus-Wheatland at Clinton Prince of Peace

East Buchanan at Dunkerton

Waterloo Christian at Don Bosco

Region 8

Top bracket:

Rivermont Collegiate at Fort Madison Holy Trinity

Morning Star Academy at Burlington Notre Dame

Hillcrest Academy at WACO

Keota at Lone Tree

Bottom bracket:

Moulton-Udell at New London

Sigourney at Moravia

Tri-County at Winfield-Mount Union

English Valleys at North Mahaska

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

