Iowa high school volleyball: 2019 mock regional brackets

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will release its volleyball pairings sometime next week. In the meantime, here are my mock brackets:

Class 5A

Region 1

Sioux City West at Sioux City North, winner at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Ankeny Centennial

Region 2

Cedar Rapids Washington at Marshalltown, winner at Waukee

Ottumwa at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Region 3

Des Moines Lincoln at Des Moines East, winner at West Des Moines Valley

Urbandale at Sioux City East

Region 4

Fort Dodge at Johnston, winner at West Des Moines Dowling

Indianola at Southeast Polk

Region 5

Des Moines North at Ames, winner at Ankeny

Des Moines Roosevelt at Waterloo West

Region 6

Davenport West at Iowa City West, winner at Cedar Falls

Linn-Mar at Dubuque Hempstead

Region 7

Davenport North at Muscatine, winner at Iowa City Liberty

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Bettendorf

Region 8

Davenport Central at Cedar Rapids Prairie, winner at Pleasant Valley

Dubuque Senior at Iowa City High

Class 4A

Region 1

Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig, winner at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Spencer at Le Mars, winner at Webster City

Region 2

Harlan at Perry, winner at Lewis Central

Adel ADM at Glenwood, winner at Dallas Center-Grimes

Region 3

Charles City at Mason City, winner at Waverly-Shell Rock

Boone at Carroll, winner at Gilbert

Region 4

Ballard at Carlisle, winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Des Moines Hoover at Norwalk, winner at Bondurant-Farrar

Region 5

Decorah at Waterloo East, winner at West Delaware

Newton at Grinnell, winner at Center Point-Urbana

Region 6

Mount Pleasant at Clear Creek Amana, winner at Marion

Washington at Pella, winner at Knoxville

Region 7

DeWitt Central at Western Dubuque, winner at Dubuque Wahlert

Clinton at Maquoketa, winner at Burlington

Region 8

Fort Madison at Keokuk, winner at North Scott

Fairfield at Winterset, winner at Oskaloosa

Class 3A

Region 1

Sioux City Heelan at Red Oak

Cherokee at Ida Grove OABCIG

West Lyon at Unity Christian

Sioux Center at MOC-Floyd Valley

Region 2

Estherville-Lincoln Central at Spirit Lake

Algona at Sheldon

Okoboji at Humboldt

Garner GHV at Forest City

Region 3

Atlantic at Carroll Kuemper

Clarinda at Shenandoah

Creston at Des Moines Christian

Greene County at North Polk

Region 4

Hampton-Dumont at New Hampton

Southeast Valley at Iowa Falls-Alden

Clear Lake at Dike-New Hartford

Waterloo Columbus at Roland-Story

Region 5

Oelwein at Union Community

Benton Community at Jesup

South Tama at Mount Vernon

Vinton-Shellsburg at Independence

Region 6

Mid-Prairie at Tipton

West Marshall at Williamsburg

Clarke at Nevada

Saydel at Monroe PCM

Region 7

Camanche at West Liberty

Solon at Anamosa

Waukon at Crestwood

North Fayette Valley at Monticello

Region 8

West Burlington at Davenport Assumption

Davis County at Central Lee

Chariton at Albia

Eddyville EBF at Centerville

Class 2A

Region 1

Top bracket:

Mapleton MVAOCOU at Missouri Valley, winner at Western Christian

West Monona at Logan-Magnolia

Bottom bracket:

Hinton at Rock Valley, winner at Central Lyon

Lawton-Bronson at West Sioux

Region 2

Top bracket:

West Hancock at North Union, winner at Osage

Central Springs at Lake Mills

Bottom bracket:

Sibley-Ocheyedan at Pocahontas Area, winner at Boyden-Hull

South O’Brien at Emmetsburg

Region 3

Top bracket:

Alta-Aurelia at Manson-NW Webster, winner at Clarion CGD

Sioux Central at Ridge View

Bottom bracket:

IKM-Manning at South Central Calhoun, winner at East Sac County

Tri-Center at Avoca AHSTW

Region 4

Top bracket:

Interstate 35 at Mount Ayr, winner at Van Buren

Cardinal at Nodaway Valley

Bottom bracket:

West Central Valley at Earlham, winner at Underwood

Treynor at Guthrie Center ACGC

Region 5

Top bracket:

Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme, winner at Grundy Center

West Fork at Aplington-Parkersburg

Bottom bracket:

Ogden at Panorama, winner at Hudson

South Hamilton at Woodward-Granger

Region 6

Top bracket:

Northeast at Maquoketa Valley, winner at Dyersville Beckman

Louisa-Muscatine at Bellevue

Bottom bracket:

Postville at Clayton Ridge, winner at Denver

Sumner-Fredericksburg at MFL MarMac

Region 7

Top bracket:

Columbus Community at Alburnett, winner at Wilton

Durant at Wapello

Bottom bracket:

East Marshall at North Linn, winner at Cascade

South Hardin at North Cedar

Region 8

Top bracket:

Danville at Pekin, winner at Mediapolis

Pella Christian at Pleasantville

Bottom bracket:

Iowa City Regina at West Branch

Colfax-Mingo at Madrid, winner at Van Meter

Class 1A

Region 1

Top bracket:

Le Mars Gehlen, bye

Remsen St. Mary’s at Trinity Christian

George-Little Rock at Siouxland Christian

Kingsley-Pierson at Marcus MMCRU

Bottom bracket:

Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Woodbury Central at Ar-We-Va

River Valley at Glidden-Ralston

Westwood at Akron-Westfield

Region 2

Top bracket:

Council Bluffs St. Albert, bye

Heartland Christian at Fremont-Mills

Whiting at Oakland Riverside

Woodbine at West Harrison

Bottom bracket:

Orient-Macksburg at Fremont-Mills

Anita CAM at Griswold

Exira-EHK at Southwest Valley

Audubon at Boyer Valley

Region 3

Top bracket:

Sidney, bye

Murray at East Union

Essex at Lenox

Bedford at Stanton

Bottom bracket:

Mormon Trail at Lamoni

Wayne at Seymour

Diagonal at Melcher-Dallas

Central Decatur at Twin Cedars

Region 4

Top bracket:

Janesville, bye

Northwood-Kensett at Rockford

Harris-Lake Park at North Iowa

Hartley HMS at West Bend-Mallard

Bottom bracket:

Mason City Newman at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Ackley AGWSR

Ruthven GTRA at Algona Garrigan

Paton-Churdan at Newell-Fonda

Region 5

Top bracket:

North Tama, bye

BGM at Montezuma

Meskwaki at Belle Plaine

Garwin GMG at Baxter

Bottom bracket:

Colo-Nesco at Conrad BCLUW

Collins-Maxwell at Southeast Warren

Ankeny Christian at Lynnville-Sully

Grand View Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys

Region 6

Top bracket:

Wapsie Valley, bye

Clarksville at Nashua-Plainfield

Riceville at North Butler

South Winneshiek at Saint Ansgar

Bottom bracket:

Bellevue Marquette at Edgewood-Colesburg

Starmont at Elkader Central

Lansing Kee at West Central

Easton Valley at Turkey Valley

Region 7

Top bracket:

Lisbon, bye

Springville at Cedar Valley Christian

Highland at Iowa Valley

HLV at Central City

Bottom bracket:

Midland at Tripoli

Calamus-Wheatland at Clinton Prince of Peace

East Buchanan at Dunkerton

Waterloo Christian at Don Bosco

Region 8

Top bracket:

Rivermont Collegiate at Fort Madison Holy Trinity

Morning Star Academy at Burlington Notre Dame

Hillcrest Academy at WACO

Keota at Lone Tree

Bottom bracket:

Moulton-Udell at New London

Sigourney at Moravia

Tri-County at Winfield-Mount Union

English Valleys at North Mahaska

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com