Storm damage forces Cedar Rapids Washington to cancel volleyball tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS — Due to the storm damage to Washington High School from Aug. 10, the school has canceled the Warrior Invitational volleyball tournament, which was scheduled for Sept. 5.

“We have still not been allowed back in our gyms, pools and even outdoor fields,” Washington athletics director Grant Schultz said in a letter to participating teams. “One of our gyms will need the floor refinished and the other appears to be OK but we do not know at this time if and when we will be allowed back inside to practice or hold events.”

Twelve teams were scheduled to attend the event, which would have consisted of three pools of four teams each. There was not going to be bracket play.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com