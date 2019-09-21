Slick floor brings an early end to Marion Invitational

MARION — It wasn’t the heat. It was the humidity.

A slick gymnasium floor at the Marion High School gymnasium spelled an early end to the Marion Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday afternoon.

“The safety of the kids comes first,” Marion athletics director Mike Manderscheid said. “It had gotten to the point that the coaches didn’t feel like it was safe.

“I understand and respect that. It’s better to be on the safe side.”

Play stopped around 1 p.m., after 10 of 12 pool matches had been contested. Fans were brought in, in an effort to dry the floor, and a Zamboni-like machine was dispatched to clean it.

But the surface remained too slick, and that was the end of the day.

“We were going to get to the point that somebody was going to get hurt,” Cedar Rapids Xavier Coach Austin Filer said. “The conditions were in everybody’s head at that point. How do you go back to somebody’s parents and explain that we kept playing if their kid tears an ACL?”

The tournament was called just before Class 4A top-ranked Xavier (16-1) faced No. 9 Marion (15-5) in pool play. Both teams were 2-0 in Pool B.

In Pool A, 3A No. 2 Union Community (11-3) won its first two pool matches.

Maquoketa (8-8) pulled the surprise of the day, knocking off 2A No. 7 Grundy Center (18-2) in three sets.

MARION INVITATIONAL VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

(Suspended after 10 of 12 pool matches, wet floor)

Pool A

Grundy Center def. Durant, 21-19, 21-14

Maquoketa def. Grundy Center, 19-21, 21-19, 15-12

Maquokta def. Durant, 21-9, 21-5

Union Community def. Durant, 21-10, 21-17

Union Community def. Maquoketa, 21-19, 21-11

Pool B

Benton Community def. Iowa City Regina, 14-21, 21-13, 15-12

C.R. Xavier def. Benton Community, 21-14, 21-15

C.R. Xavier def. Iowa City Regina, 21-12, 21-11

Marion def. Iowa City Regina, 21-13, 21-4

Marion def. Benton Community, 21-13, 21-14

