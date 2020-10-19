Rivals collide in Tuesday's 5A regional quarterfinals

Just call it Archrival Tuesday.

The list of area matches is few — actually, two — as the Class 5A volleyball postseason begins. And none of the four teams participating have winning records. But here’s all that needs to be said:

Jeff-Wash. City-West. And that’s worth as much as gaudy records and high rankings.

“Our record doesn’t show the growth we’ve made this season,” Cedar Rapids Jefferson Coach Amy Norton said, and the same could be said for Tuesday’s other combatants — the J-Hawks (8-17) host Cedar Rapids Washington (2-29), and Iowa City West (12-14) is at Iowa City High (7-10).

Both 5A regional quarterfinals start at 7 p.m.

“We’ve made good progress,” Norton said. “We’ve kept challenging these girls, and I’ve never had a team that has improved as much throughout a season as this one.

“It’s not the most athletic team we’ve had, and we’re not super dynamic. We live and die with serve reception. If we can serve-receive, things go a lot better for us.”

And despite the record, the J-Hawks have had some good moments, taking at least one set from six of seven opponents in MVC Valley Division matches.

“We’ve taken steps forward in all areas,” Norton said.

As for Washington?

“All we have to do is remind the girls that they beat (Cedar Rapids) Kennedy (Oct. 13),” Norton said.

City and West met once in the regular season; the Little Hawks earned a sweep Oct. 1. But the Trojans enter Tuesday’s match with a three-match winning streak, including an upset victory over Dubuque Hempstead.

Class 4A regionals also open Tuesday, and the top area team in action is Decorah (18-11), the Northeast Iowa Conference runner-up. The Vikings host Mason City (4-20).

Tuesday’s winners advance to the regional semifinals Thursday.

TUESDAY’S CLASS 5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

(All matches, 7 p.m.)

Region 6

C.R. Washington (2-29) at C.R. Jefferson (8-17)

Region 7

Iowa City West (12-14) at Iowa City High (7-10)

TUESDAY’S CLASS 4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

(All matches, 7 p.m.)

Region 3

Grinnell (3-21) at Pella (22-11)

Carlisle (7-15) at Norwalk (17-16)

Region 4

Ballard (12-13) at North Polk (20-12)

Perry (3-26) at Bondurant-Farrar (23-10)

Region 5

Mason City (4-20) at Decorah (18-11)

Webster City (13-14) at Boone (6-23)

Region 6

Waterloo East (4-19) at Charles City (16-16)

Region 7

Washington (3-19) at Benton Community (11-23)

DeWitt Central (8-11) at Dubuque Wahlert (5-17)

