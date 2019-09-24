Prep Volleyball

Dubuque Wahlert volleyball star Aliyah Carter has all the shots

Kansas State recruit pounds (and tips) 25 kills in Wahlert's sweep of Jefferson

CEDAR RAPIDS — According to Amy Norton, Aliyah Carter is “dynamite.”

The explosion came in the third set.

A Kansas State University recruit, Carter collected 13 of her 25 kills in the final set, allowing Class 4A fourth-ranked Dubuque Wahlert to sweep 5A No. 13 Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22, in an MVC Valley Division volleyball match Tuesday night at Jefferson High School.

“She puts the ball wherever she wants,” said Norton, co-coach of the J-Hawks. “You hope to dig up some of her straight-on shots and defend her offspeed stuff.”

Carter was in the front row in Wahlert’s killer rotation, the one in which Grace Burke served. That rotation produced lengthy surges in all three sets.

The three-time defending 4A state champion, Wahlert improved to 16-5 overall, 4-0 in the division.

Jefferson (6-7, 2-2) overcame a quick 6-0 deficit in the opener to take a leads of 20-18 and 21-20. But the Golden Eagles had the most at the end, claiming the set on Lily Roth’s block.

The Burke rotation was pivotal in Game 2, netting an eight-point run that turned a 13-11 deficit into a commanding 19-13 lead. And it was major in the finale, producing a five-point surge for a 23-20 edge.

Other than that ...

“We’re right there,” Jefferson libero Allie Krousie said. “(Carter) is really good; she has really good shots. We just have to read them.

“We just need to stick together. We believe in each other. We’re right there, and we can get it.”

Cassidy Boche paced Jefferson with 13 kills, and Olivia Eichhorn added 10 (six in the first set). Freshman setter Allie Barlow contributed 23 assists.

Grace Lueken added six kills for Wahlert. Abigail Klauer posted 33 assists.

Before the match, Jefferson alum Kaylee Donner was honored as the 2019 Gazette Athlete of the Year. Donner now plays volleyball at the University of Northern Iowa.

DUBUQUE WAHLERT 3, CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-22)

At C.R. Jefferson

Serving — Wahlert 64-73 (.876), Jefferson 61-65 (.938).

Aces — Wahlert 4 (Abigail Klauer 3), Jefferson 8 (Cassidy Boche, Allie Barlow, Olivia Eichhorn 2).

Kills — Wahlert 42 (Aliyah Carter 25), Jefferson 31 (Boche 13).

Assists — Wahlert 38 (Klauer 33), Jefferson 31 (Barlow 23).

Blocks — Wahlert 5 (Ella Pettinger 2), Jefferson 5 (Rhiana Briney, Grace Jellison 2).

