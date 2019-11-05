North Cedar volleyball photos

Prep Volleyball

North Cedar senior Andrea Wachendorf spikes the ball over the net into Bellevue’s block, sending it straight down onto Bellevue’s side. (Toby Hollis/North Cedar senior)
By Toby Hollis, North Cedar senior

CLARENCE — The North Cedar volleyball team finished the season at 21-20, losing in the regionals to Wilton, 3-0.

Here are photos from a 3-1 win over Bellevue on Oct. 28.

 

