North Cedar volleyball photos

Kendall Smith, a sophomore at North Cedar, pushes the ball over the net. (Breylee St. John/North Cedar senior)
By Toby Hollis, North Cedar senior

CLARENCE — The North Cedar volleyball team will take a 20-18 record in the Class 2A regional tournament, hosting either Bellevue or Northeast on Oct. 28.

The Knights are coming of a 2-0 win over Regina on Oct. 15.

Here are some photos from recent North Cedar matches, wit an assist from Breylee St. John.

 

