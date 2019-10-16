North Cedar volleyball photos

CLARENCE — The North Cedar volleyball team will take a 20-18 record in the Class 2A regional tournament, hosting either Bellevue or Northeast on Oct. 28.
The Knights are coming of a 2-0 win over Regina on Oct. 15.
Here are some photos from recent North Cedar matches, wit an assist from Breylee St. John.
Related Articles
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- McCafferys urge giving to others as a higher purpose
- University of Iowa Health Care dialysis deal off, per patient letter
- RUN CRANDIC returning for 2020
- Praised just days ago, biofuels deal now panned
- Fayette County gets $490K state grant to buy land for public use
- Does ghost of Coe freshman, who died in 1918 flu epidemic, haunt Voorhees Hall?