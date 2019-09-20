North Cedar volleyball photos

STANWOOD — The North Cedar volleyball team heads into a match against Anamosa on Tuesday on a three-game winning streak.
The Knights are 10-7 overall after beating Camanche, 3-1, on Thursday.
