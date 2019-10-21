New crop of hitters have Ed-Co on a late roll

Edgewood-Colesburg’s young hitters are eager to please.

That’s good, but ...

“Sometimes, that’s what gets us into trouble,” Ed-Co volleyball coach Eileen Bergan said. “Sometimes they play it safe and tip the ball.

“We’ve been working on getting them to swing big. You’re not going to find your limits until you test yourself.”

The Vikings tested themselves at the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament Saturday at Winthrop. A championship trophy is indication that they passed.

“We feel more confident now that if we put things together, we can be competitive with anybody,” Bergan said.

Ed-Co (24-9) opens postseason play Tuesday with a Class 1A regional first-round encounter with Elkader Central (14-20). First serve is 7 p.m. at Edgewood.

The Vikings lost their top three hitters to graduation after a 25-11 campaign ended in the regional finals last season. In their place are three sophomores — Kelsey Hansel, Annie Hoffman and Hailey Rausch.

They’re coming along. Hansel is averaging 3.55 kills per set and owns a .305 kill efficiency. And it doesn’t hurt that they have a veteran setter in Chezney Priem (8.77 assists per set).

Ed-Co knocked off No. 9 Lisbon in the Tri-Rivers semifinals Saturday, then beat Maquoketa Valley for the title. The Vikings have won nine consecutive matches.

“Hopefully it’s a sign that we’re peaking at the right time,” said Bergan, who earned her 500th career victory earlier this season.

Another surging area team is Belle Plaine (25-12), which has won 19 of its last 21 matches. The Plainsmen — champions of the South Iowa Cedar League — open at home against English Valleys (4-20).

Junior Nicholaa Phillippe is averaging 4.04 kills per set for the Plainsmen.

Tuesday also features two matches per regional in 2A.

TUESDAY’S CLASS 2A REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

(All matches 7 p.m.)

Region 6

Danville (7-17) at Pekin (11-16)

Colfax-Mingo (8-21) at East Marshall (4-25)

Region 7

Postville (1-21) at Sumner-Fredericksburg (16-18)

South Hamilton (14-18) at South Hardin (13-13)

Region 8

Northeast (0-37) at Bellevue (17-16)

Alburnett (12-15) at North Linn (11-18)

TUESDAY’S CLASS 1A REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

(All matches 7 p.m.)

Region 4

Garwin GMG (1-21) at Collins-Maxwell (12-13)

BGM (8-17) at Montezuma (18-16)

Twin Cedars (7-14) at Lynnville-Sully (17-7)

Colo-Nesco (6-15) at Conrad BCLUW (20-14)

Ankeny Christian (13-17) at Baxter (12-11)

Melcher-Dallas (14-7) at Southeast Warren (17-14)

Grand View Christian (19-19) at Martensdale-St. Marys (10-14)

Region 5

Mason City Newman (4-15) at Clarksville (5-15)

Rockford (9-15) at North Butler (23-9)

Northwood-Kensett (6-15) at Saint Ansgar (16-9)

Meskwaki (2-19) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (23-8)

Ackley AGWSR (10-15) at Fort Dodge St. Edmond (8-19)

West Bend-Mallard (10-20) at Algona Garrigan (17-11)

Ruthven GTRA (2-27) at North Iowa (19-12)

Region 6

Starmont (12-17) at Dunkerton (14-10)

West Central (18-12) at East Buchanan (4-24)

Waterloo Christian (7-10) at Don Bosco (15-15)

Nashua-Plainfield (6-22) at Tripoli (15-20)

Riceville (4-21) at Turkey Valley (19-12)

Elkader Central (14-20) at Edgewood-Colesburg (24-9)

South Winneshiek (2-25) at Lansing Kee (7-19)

Region 7

Midland (4-27) at Calamus-Wheatland (8-24)

Bellevue Marquette (2-27) at Clinton Prince of Peace (20-16)

Rivermont Collegiate (0-1) at Easton Valley (10-19)

English Valleys (4-20) at Belle Plaine (25-12)

HLV (12-20) at Iowa Valley (15-18)

Lone Tree (5-20) at Springville (16-16)

Cedar Valley Christian (11-16) at Central City (9-18)

Region 8

Burlington Notre Dame (17-18) at Winfield-Mount Union (18-12)

Seymour (14-16) at Moravia (10-13)

Moulton-Udell (2-17) at Wayne (8-17)

Hillcrest Academy (0-25) at New London (26-8)

Tri-County (1-21) at Keota (4-16)

Highland (3-19) at WACO (21-11)

North Mahaska (15-11) at Sigourney (7-18)

