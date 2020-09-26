Prep Volleyball

Mount Vernon volleyball hangs with the bigger schools in Fall Classic

Mustangs sweep Xavier and Valley, drop a 3-setter to Pleasant Valley

Mount Vernon's Camryn Ellyson (10), Natalie Welch (17), Sydney Dennis (4), Lauren Ryan (7) and Jorie Randall (1) celebra
Mount Vernon’s Camryn Ellyson (10), Natalie Welch (17), Sydney Dennis (4), Lauren Ryan (7) and Jorie Randall (1) celebrate a point against Cedar Rapids Xavier during the Mount Vernon Fall Classic volleyball tournament at Mount Vernon High School on Saturday. The Mustangs won the match and went 2-1 Saturday. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for The Gazette)

MOUNT VERNON — Four elite teams. Six matches, which took 7 1/2 hours to complete.

An extremely long day ended as it began — with a Mount Vernon sweep.

The smallest school in terms of enrollment, Class 3A second-ranked Mount Vernon bookended its four-team Mount Vernon Fall Classic volleyball event with straight-set victories over 4A No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier and 5A No. 6 West Des Moines Valley on Saturday at Mount Vernon High School.

“We knew there were some highly ranked teams coming to town,” Mustangs libero Jorie Randall said. “We wanted to play as hard as we could. We were all moving and communicating together.”

The Mustangs (14-2), Valley (7-4) and Pleasant Valley (8-1) all completed 2-1 days. Xavier (15-4) dropped all three of its matches, two in three sets.

Saturday’s featured match, from a local perspective, was the opener, in which Mount Vernon defeated Xavier 25-18, 28-26.

Mount Vernon had suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday, to Dyersville Beckman.

“Today I think we were in more control of the game,” said University of Iowa commit Lauren Schrock, who went over the 1,000-kill mark for her career. “We stayed steady and composed, more mentally strong.”

The first set was deadlocked at 16-all before the Mustangs scored five points in a row — two on Schrock kills, one from Natalie Welch, one from Camryn Ellyson and an ace by Kameron Brand.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

A five-point run by Xavier had the Saints in position to force a third set, leading the second, 24-22. But kills by Schrock and Sara Rhomberg foiled two set points, then the Mustangs capitalized on some attack errors by the Saints late.

“We were able to finish today,” Randall said. “The other night, we were a little shaky.”

The Mustangs were in control early against Pleasant Valley, winning the first set and leading the second, 9-5, but the Spartans outplayed the hosts the rest of the way for a 21-25, 25-20, 15-6 triumph.

Mount Vernon closed the day with a 25-19, 25-23 victory over Valley to force the three-way tie in the round robin.

MOUNT VERNON FALL CLASSIC

Saturday, at Mount Vernon

Teams — 1. (tie) Mount Vernon, Pleasant Valley and West Des Moines Valley 2-1, 4. C.R. Xavier 0-3.

Mount Vernon def. C.R. Xavier, 25-18, 28-26

Mount Vernon def. West Des Moines Valley, 25-19, 25-23

Pleasant Valley def. Mount Vernon, 21-25, 25-20, 15-6

Pleasant Valley def. C.R. Xavier, 25-19, 22-25, 17-15

West Des Moines Valley def. Pleasant Valley, 21-25, 25-23, 15-11

West Des Moines Valley def. C.R. Xavier, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Volleyball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Cedar Rapids Washington vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Iowa high school volleyball

Volleyball notes: Led by No. 7 Liberty, Iowa City teams set to resume

Gazette area volleyball Super 10: Cedar Rapids Xavier climbs to No. 1

'Gutsy' Beckman volleyball team snaps Mount Vernon's win streak at 22

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Gov. Reynolds orders another week of bar closures in Johnson, Story counties

Religious freedom fight still taking on University of Iowa

6 questions about the Supreme Court confirmation chronology

Iowa sees 988 positive coronavirus cases

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.