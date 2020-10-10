Mount Vernon volleyball adopts team-wide mask usage for stretch run

CEDAR RAPIDS — Once an option, masks are now a mandate for the Mount Vernon Mustangs.

“It’s a no-brainer,” Coach Maggie Willems said.

As the postseason draws near, a COVID-19 outbreak is the last thing the Mustangs — or anybody, for that matter — can afford.

The masks are more than prevention. They’re an insurance policy.

A recent ruling by Gov. Kim Reynolds in essence means that mask-wearers need not quarantine if they are in proximity with a COVID-positive case.

So with the masks, if a player tests positive, the rest of the team can play on.

“We have a team covenant,” Willems said. “The players collectively agreed to wear them.”

Madi Cranston had worn a mask long before the covenant.

“I try to keep it on as much as I can,” she said. “The only difficult thing for me is that it muffles your voice a little bit, so it’s hard to hear everybody sometimes.”

Class 3A third-ranked Mount Vernon won three of four matches at the Westside Invitational volleyball tournament Saturday at Jefferson High School.

The Mustangs (22-6) successfully navigated their way through morning pool play with straight-set victories over Dubuque Hempstead and Linn-Mar and a three-set win over West Delaware.

Class 2A No. 3 Dike-New Hartford (25-3) stopped the Mustangs in a cross-pool match, basically a morning championship battle, 21-16, 21-19.

And yet ...

“I’m happy with our execution and focus today,” Willems said. “This was a brutal day. There weren’t any breaks, and we played four very good teams.”

In an effort to socially distance somewhat, the Westside — usually a 16-team event that finishes with bracket play — was divided into three pools, two in the morning, one in the afternoon.

Marion (19-9), ranked seventh in 4A, won two of three pool matches, then outlasted Dubuque Hempstead in its final match of the morning, 21-16, 12-21, 15-13.

“I’ll take that,” Marion Coach Roxanne Paulsen said. “We needed to come through in a (deciding set), and we were able to do that against Hempstead.”

They also did it against West Liberty in pool action, rallying after dropping the first set, 21-9.

Grundy Center and Tripoli were the top teams of the afternoon, compiling 3-1 records in Pool C.

