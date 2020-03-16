Morgan Mammosser will coach volleyball at Linn-Mar

MARION — It might be a while before the Linn-Mar school board convenes again.

But when it does, it has a key athletics hire to approve.

Morgan Mammosser has been selected as the Lions’ head volleyball coach.

“I am stepping into a wonderful position here,” said Mammosser, 24. “I’m excited about the strength and conditioning program here, and excited about the talent coming back.”

A native of Rock Falls, Ill., Mammosser played collegiately at Illinois State University as a defensive specialist. She moved to Iowa when her boyfriend, Elden Walker IV, was hired as an assistant football coach at Coe College.

She has coached at the club level, and also served the head freshman coach at Cedar Rapids Washington.

“I am excited for her energetic and enthusiastic approach she will bring to our program, but also know she is super knowledgeable when it comes to volleyball,” Linn-Mar associate athletics director Tonya Moe said. “I know she is excited to work with all of our student-athletes here.”

Mammosser succeeds Teresa Bair, who posted a 192-84 mark in seven seasons at Linn-Mar. Three of her teams there reached the state tournament, including Class 5A semifinal runs in 2017 and 2018.

Bair resigned in November after an 18-18 season.

