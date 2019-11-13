Iowa Women's Basketball

Iowa's Lisa Bluder: North Alabama is not a typical 'directional school'

Lions come to Carver with a 102-point win under their belt

Iowa’s McKenna Warnock (14) looks to pass the ball against Florida Atlantic last Thursday. The Hawkeyes face North Alabama on Thursday. (The Gazette)
Iowa’s McKenna Warnock (14) looks to pass the ball against Florida Atlantic last Thursday. The Hawkeyes face North Alabama on Thursday. (The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Lisa Bluder is trying to keep her team from falling into a directional trap.

“You look at the directional schools, and you think it should be an easy win,” the University of Iowa women’s basketball coach said Monday. “That’s not the case (Thursday). We’re facing a good team.”

North Alabama (2-0) visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a matchup with the Hawkeyes (1-0). Tipoff is 6:30 p.m.

A member of the Big South Conference, North Alabama routed Virginia University of Lynchburg by 102 points in its opener, than blasted Mississippi Valley State by a mere 26.

The Hawkeyes aren’t in a position to take the Lions for granted. They led Florida Atlantic by a mere three points midway through the third quarter before sprinting away for an 85-53 season-opening victory.

“We’ve got quite a few things to work on,” Bluder said. “Obviously, we’ve got to take better of the ball, and we’ve got to attack the offensive glass a little better.”

Bluder loves a balanced attack, and the Hawkeyes had five players in double figures in their opener. That includes two freshmen, Gabbie Marshall (11 points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range) and McKenna Warnock (10 points, 10 rebounds in just under 15 minutes).

“I love the way McKenna attacked the glass,” Bluder said. “It’s good getting these younger players playing time and getting them used to playing under the spotlight.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Hawkeyes follow with another directional school of the intrastate variety, Sunday at Northern Iowa.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Iowa Women's Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Dowling 5-star recruit Caitlin Clark commits to Iowa women's basketball

'Painful at times,' but Iowa women's basketball pulls away from Florida Atlantic

Photos: Iowa women's basketball vs. Florida Atlantic

After a perfect exhibition, Monika Czinano gears up for Iowa women's basketball season opener

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Operation Quickfind issued for Marion girl, 17

Paying it forward is good therapy for Marion veteran as he copes with PTSD

Would a facilitator reduce Linn County-Cedar Rapids friction?

Iowa City Fire Department responds to camper fire

Abolish the undemocratic Iowa caucuses

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.