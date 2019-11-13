Iowa's Lisa Bluder: North Alabama is not a typical 'directional school'

IOWA CITY — Lisa Bluder is trying to keep her team from falling into a directional trap.

“You look at the directional schools, and you think it should be an easy win,” the University of Iowa women’s basketball coach said Monday. “That’s not the case (Thursday). We’re facing a good team.”

North Alabama (2-0) visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a matchup with the Hawkeyes (1-0). Tipoff is 6:30 p.m.

A member of the Big South Conference, North Alabama routed Virginia University of Lynchburg by 102 points in its opener, than blasted Mississippi Valley State by a mere 26.

The Hawkeyes aren’t in a position to take the Lions for granted. They led Florida Atlantic by a mere three points midway through the third quarter before sprinting away for an 85-53 season-opening victory.

“We’ve got quite a few things to work on,” Bluder said. “Obviously, we’ve got to take better of the ball, and we’ve got to attack the offensive glass a little better.”

Bluder loves a balanced attack, and the Hawkeyes had five players in double figures in their opener. That includes two freshmen, Gabbie Marshall (11 points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range) and McKenna Warnock (10 points, 10 rebounds in just under 15 minutes).

“I love the way McKenna attacked the glass,” Bluder said. “It’s good getting these younger players playing time and getting them used to playing under the spotlight.”

The Hawkeyes follow with another directional school of the intrastate variety, Sunday at Northern Iowa.

