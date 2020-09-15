Prep Volleyball

Linn-Mar volleyball brings the energy, and a big block in win over Prairie

Lions top Prairie in a 4-set MVC match

Linn-Mar's Lauren Gorsich (4) and Monet Young (16) try to block an attack in Tuesday's volleyball match at Cedar Rapids
Linn-Mar’s Lauren Gorsich (4) and Monet Young (16) try to block an attack in Tuesday’s volleyball match at Cedar Rapids Prairie. The Lions outblocked Prairie, 12-0, in a four-set victory. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Morgan Mammosser is Linn-Mar’s volleyball coach. And cheerleader.

“When we’re going crazy on the court, she’s right there next to us, going crazy on the sideline,” Allison Feigenbaum said. “She’ll get on us, but when we do something right, she’s the first to let us know.”

There was plenty for the Lions — and Mammosser — to cheer about Tuesday night. Blocking, for starters.

Linn-Mar collected 12 blocks, compared to none for Cedar Rapids Prairie, in a four-set MVC Mississippi Division volleyball victory (25-22, 25-18, 24-26, 25-12) at Prairie High School.

“We work on it every day,” Feigenbaum said. “We focus on pressing our shoulders so when we block it, it goes straight down instead of just getting a hand on it.”

Linn-Mar (8-5, 3-0 MVC Mississippi) appeared to be headed for a sweep, leading the third set, 12-3. But Prairie (6-7, 1-3) stuck with it, tied the set at 15-15 and didn’t trail again.

That momentum switch was quickly followed by another. Linn-Mar scored nine straight points in Game 4 for an early 9-1 lead and kept the pedal down.

“We kind of let errors define us there for a while,” Mammosser said. “After (the third set), we just said, let’s manage ourselves and get after it.”

Mammosser, 25, was hired in the first few days of the COVID-19 pandemic, on March 16. She succeeded Teresa Bair and brings a bevy of youthful energy.

“Absolutely, I do,” she said. “I feed off of the players. If they’re energetic, I’m energetic.”

Feigenbaum collected 16 kills and four blocks to pace the Lions. Leah Gorsich added 10 kills, and Riley Jonker contributed nine kills and 44 assists.

Jacey Miller paced Prairie with 15 kills. Mackenna Matson distributed 32 assists, and Lilly Schares served seven aces.

LINN-MAR 3, CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE 1 (25-22, 25-18, 24-26, 25-12)

At C.R. Prairie

Serving: Linn-Mar 91-98 (.929), C.R. Prairie 71-79 (.899)

Aces: Linn-Mar 9 (Riley Jonker, Leah Gorsich 3), C.R. Prairie 11 (Lilly Schares 7)

Kills: Linn-Mar 55 (Allison Feigenbaum 16), C.R. Prairie 41 (Jacey Miller 15)

Assists: Linn-Mar 51 (Jonker 44), C.R. Prairie 39 (Mackenna Matson 32)

Blocks: Linn-Mar 12 (Feigenbaum, Lauren Gorsich 4), C.R. Prairie 0

