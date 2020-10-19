Lauren Schrock leads pivotal 2nd-set rally; Mount Vernon sweeps Solon

MOUNT VERNON — Yeah, Lauren Schrock heard it.

“I think they were booing me (during pre-match introductions),” Schrock said of the Solon High School student section, the majority of which consisted of her former classmates.

Her response was more tactful, and quite memorable.

Schrock tallied 18 kills, including five during a defining stretch at the end of the second set, and Class 3A third-ranked Mount Vernon silenced Solon, 25-10, 25-23, 25-15, in a Class 3A volleyball regional quarterfinal Monday night at Mount Vernon High School.

A senior who transferred from Solon to Mount Vernon following her sophomore season, Schrock heard the negative reception. But she wasn’t rattled.

“It’s still kind of different,” she said. “I used to be on the other side of the net. I just tried to block it all out.”

“Lauren can be an emotional person, and she has made tremendous growth,” Mustangs Coach Maggie Willems said.

Instead of getting emotional (at least outwardly), Schrock exhibited an angry swing.

The Mustangs (28-6) trailed the second set, 23-18, before their final surge.

Camryn Ellyson started it with a kill. Then it was Schrock. Then Sara Rhomberg. Then Schrock rattled off four in a row, and in the blink of an eye, Mount Vernon held a two-set lead.

When she came in at 22-18, I still thought we had a chance to win the set,” Willems said. “We had been spreading our errors around. I thought if we could settle in and get some big swings ... “

Done.

“I kept hitting inside balls, and it wasn’t working,” Schrock said. “I had to get out to the pin, and Sydney (Dennis) got me the ball perfectly.”

Up next: Williamsburg (19-15) in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. here Wednesday.

On the way to the 3A state championship last year, the Mustangs won four consecutive five-set matches. They’d like to avoid that kind of drama this time around.

“I can’t do another postseason like that,” Willems said.

Ellyson added 11 kills, Madi Cranston and Natalie Welch seven apiece, and the Mustangs enjoyed a 50-23 advantage in kills. Dennis collected 42 assists.

Katlyn Jeter led Solon (17-19) with 10 kills.

MOUNT VERNON 3, SOLON 0 (25-10, 25-23, 25-15)

Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal, at Mount Vernon)

Serving: Solon 41-47 (.872), Mount Vernon 71-75 (.947)

Aces: Solon 5 (Maddie Manifold 3), Mount Vernon 4 (Jorie Randall 2)

Kills: Solon 23 (Katlyn Jeter 10), Mount Vernon 50 (Lauren Schrock 18)

Assists: Solon 21 (Kennedy Bombei 21), Mount Vernon 48 (Sydney Dennis 42)

Blocks: Solon 7 (Camryn Keith, Sarah Heick 3), Mount Vernon 2 (Camryn Ellyson 2)

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com