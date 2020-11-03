Prep Volleyball

Iowa state volleyball tournament 2020: Live stream, schedule, score updates

Dowling Catholic and Dubuque Hempstead face off during their 5A state quarterfinal match of the IGHSAU state volleyball
Dowling Catholic and Dubuque Hempstead face off during their 5A state quarterfinal match of the IGHSAU state volleyball tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.(Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The 2020 Iowa high school state volleyball tournament continues Tuesday with the last nine quarterfinal matches at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.

Find live streams, score updates and complete coverage here throughout the day.

State volleyball coverage

» Brackets: Pairings and schedules for all 5 classess

» Predictions: The Gazette’s match-by-match tournament picks

» Area teams: Meet the 7 Gazette area qualifiers

» Feature: Mount Vernon’s Ryan family volleyball dynasty is about to pause, but not necessarily end

» Coronavirus: High school volleyball players, and COVID-19 concerns, descend on Cedar Rapids

» Monday’s roundup: Final scores, stats and more from 5A, 4A, 3A quarterfinals

Watch state volleyball live

» Live stream: IGHSAU Digital Network

10 a.m. — 3A: No. 4 Davenport Assumption vs. No. 5 Unity Christian

10 a.m. — 3A: No. 3 Mount Vernon vs. No. 7 Union Community

Class 3A Quarterfinals

No. 4 Davenport Assumption (22-2) vs. No. 5 Unity Christian (23-5), 10 a.m.

No. 3 Mount Vernon (30-6) vs. No. 7 Union Community (32-9), 10 a.m.

Class 2A Quarterfinals

No. 1 Western Christian (32-9) vs. South Hardin (21-14), 12:30 p.m.

No. 2 Wilton (32-3) vs. No. 11 Van Meter (19-3), 12:30 p.m.

No. 4 Boyden-Hull (24-7) vs. No. 6 Denver (33-5), 3 p.m.

No. 3 Dike-New Hartford (29-4) vs. No. 7 Sumner-Fredericksburg (27-7), 3 p.m.

Class 1A Quarterfinals

No. 1 Janesville (28-4) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (14-13), 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (32-2) vs. No. 7 Springville (27-4), 8 p.m.

No. 3 Le Mars Gehlen (24-5) vs. No. 11 New London (22-7), 8 p.m.

Live updates

