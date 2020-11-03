Iowa state volleyball tournament 2020: Live stream, schedule, score updates

The 2020 Iowa high school state volleyball tournament continues Tuesday with the last nine quarterfinal matches at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Find live streams, score updates and complete coverage here throughout the day.
State volleyball coverage
» Brackets: Pairings and schedules for all 5 classess
» Predictions: The Gazette’s match-by-match tournament picks
» Area teams: Meet the 7 Gazette area qualifiers
» Feature: Mount Vernon’s Ryan family volleyball dynasty is about to pause, but not necessarily end
» Coronavirus: High school volleyball players, and COVID-19 concerns, descend on Cedar Rapids
» Monday’s roundup: Final scores, stats and more from 5A, 4A, 3A quarterfinals
Watch state volleyball live
» Live stream: IGHSAU Digital Network
Monday’s state volleyball schedule
Class 3A Quarterfinals
No. 4 Davenport Assumption (22-2) vs. No. 5 Unity Christian (23-5), 10 a.m.
No. 3 Mount Vernon (30-6) vs. No. 7 Union Community (32-9), 10 a.m.
Class 2A Quarterfinals
No. 1 Western Christian (32-9) vs. South Hardin (21-14), 12:30 p.m.
No. 2 Wilton (32-3) vs. No. 11 Van Meter (19-3), 12:30 p.m.
No. 4 Boyden-Hull (24-7) vs. No. 6 Denver (33-5), 3 p.m.
No. 3 Dike-New Hartford (29-4) vs. No. 7 Sumner-Fredericksburg (27-7), 3 p.m.
Class 1A Quarterfinals
No. 1 Janesville (28-4) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (14-13), 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (32-2) vs. No. 7 Springville (27-4), 8 p.m.
No. 3 Le Mars Gehlen (24-5) vs. No. 11 New London (22-7), 8 p.m.