Iowa state volleyball tournament 2020: Live stream, schedule, score updates

The 2020 Iowa high school state volleyball tournament continues Tuesday with the last nine quarterfinal matches at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.

Find live streams, score updates and complete coverage here throughout the day.

Watch state volleyball live

» Live stream: IGHSAU Digital Network

Monday’s state volleyball schedule

Class 3A Quarterfinals

No. 4 Davenport Assumption (22-2) vs. No. 5 Unity Christian (23-5), 10 a.m.

No. 3 Mount Vernon (30-6) vs. No. 7 Union Community (32-9), 10 a.m.

Class 2A Quarterfinals

No. 1 Western Christian (32-9) vs. South Hardin (21-14), 12:30 p.m.

No. 2 Wilton (32-3) vs. No. 11 Van Meter (19-3), 12:30 p.m.

No. 4 Boyden-Hull (24-7) vs. No. 6 Denver (33-5), 3 p.m.

No. 3 Dike-New Hartford (29-4) vs. No. 7 Sumner-Fredericksburg (27-7), 3 p.m.

Class 1A Quarterfinals

No. 1 Janesville (28-4) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (14-13), 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (32-2) vs. No. 7 Springville (27-4), 8 p.m.

No. 3 Le Mars Gehlen (24-5) vs. No. 11 New London (22-7), 8 p.m.

