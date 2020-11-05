Iowa state volleyball championships: Live stream, schedule, score updates

It’s Championship Thursday at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids will five state volleyball championship matches set to conclude a memorable 2020 season.

Find viewing information, score updates and complete coverage here throughout the day.

Watch state volleyball live

TV: Iowa Public TV

Live stream: Iowa Public TV, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Thursday’s state volleyball schedule

Class 5A championship

No. 5 Iowa City Liberty (24-2) vs. No. 2 Ankeny (21-2), 10 a.m.

Class 4A championship

No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (25-6) vs. No. 8 West Delaware (29-11), 12:30 p.m.

Class 3A championship

No. 1 Osage (33-2) vs. No. 3 Mount Vernon (32-6), 3 p.m.

Class 2A championship

No. 6 Denver (35-5) vs. No. 3 Dike-New Hartford (31-4), 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A championship

No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (34-2) vs. No. 14 Burlington Notre Dame (18-5), 8 p.m.

