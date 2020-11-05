Prep Volleyball

Iowa state volleyball championships: Live stream, schedule, score updates

Xavier's Maya Karl (16) goes up to block during their 4A state semifinal match of the IGHSAU state volleyball tournament
Xavier's Maya Karl (16) goes up to block during their 4A state semifinal match of the IGHSAU state volleyball tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Xavier defeated Western Dubuque, 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-16). (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

It’s Championship Thursday at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids will five state volleyball championship matches set to conclude a memorable 2020 season.

Find viewing information, score updates and complete coverage here throughout the day.

Watch state volleyball live

TVIowa Public TV

Live stream: Iowa Public TV, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Thursday’s state volleyball schedule

Class 5A championship

No. 5 Iowa City Liberty (24-2) vs. No. 2 Ankeny (21-2), 10 a.m.

Class 4A championship

No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (25-6) vs. No. 8 West Delaware (29-11), 12:30 p.m.

Class 3A championship

No. 1 Osage (33-2) vs. No. 3 Mount Vernon (32-6), 3 p.m.

Class 2A championship

No. 6 Denver (35-5) vs. No. 3 Dike-New Hartford (31-4), 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A championship

No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (34-2) vs. No. 14 Burlington Notre Dame (18-5), 8 p.m.

State volleyball coverage

» Brackets: Pairings and schedules for all 5 classes

» Wednesday's roundup: Scores, stats and more from the semifinals

» Feature: Mount Vernon’s Ryan family volleyball dynasty is about to pause, but not necessarily end

» Coronavirus: Volleyball players, and COVID-19 concerns, descend on Cedar Rapids

Live updates

