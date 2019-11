Iowa high school volleyball regional finals: Tuesday's 1A, 2A scores, live updates

The final 16 Iowa high school state volleyball tournament bids are set to be handed out Tuesday night in regional finals in classes 1A and 2A.

Scroll down for live updates.

Class 2A

Region 1

No. 1 Western Christian (37-5) vs. No. 9 Boyden-Hull (25-9)

At Rock Valley, 7 p.m.

Region 2

No. 5 Osage (35-6) vs. Emmetsburg (20-11)

At Garner GHV, 7 p.m.

Region 3

No. 7 Clarion CGD (28-6) vs. No. 13 East Sac County (28-6)

At Manson Northwest Webster, 7 p.m.

Region 4

No. 6 Grundy Center (31-8) vs. No. 11 Underwood (30-5)

At Saydel, 7 p.m.

Region 5

No. 8 Van Buren (31-4) vs. Nodaway Valley (20-6)

At Knoxville, 7 p.m.

Region 6

No. 2 Mediapolis (41-1) vs. No. 10 Hudson (30-7)

At Iowa City Regina, 7:30 p.m.

Region 7

No. 3 Dyersville Beckman (39-8) vs. No. 14 Denver (27-14)

At Sumner-Fredericksburg, 7 p.m.

Region 8

No. 4 Wilton (34-3) vs. West Branch (21-15)

At Durant, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Region 1

No. 4 Le Mars Gehlen (24-7) vs. No. 12 Newell-Fonda (26-10)

At Le Mars, 7 p.m.

Region 2

No. 2 Council Bluffs St. Albert (23-9) vs. Oakland Riverside (26-12)

At Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Region 3

No. 1 Sidney (34-6) vs. No. 10 East Mills (25-7)

At Fremont-Mills, 7 p.m.

Region 4

No. 5 North Tama (25-6) vs. Grand View Christian (23-20)

At Marshalltown, 7 p.m.

Region 5

No. 3 Janesville (32-11) vs. No. 11 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (27-8)

At Clarksville, 7 p.m.

Region 6

No. 6 Wapsie Valley (22-15) vs. Tripoli (18-20)

At Dunkerton, 7 p.m.

Region 7

No. 9 Lisbon (36-7) vs. Springville (19-16)

At Iowa City Regina, 6 p.m.

Region 8

No. 8 Fort Madison Holy Trinity (27-10) vs. No. 7 New London (29-8)

At Fort Madison, 7 p.m.