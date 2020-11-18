Iowa all-state volleyball 2020: Cassidy Hartman, Jazmine Yamilkoski headline area picks

Two weeks later, the impact of Nov. 4 remains vivid.
That was the day that Cassidy Hartman and the volleyball team from Iowa City Liberty reached a new level.
In a Class 5A state semifinal against the state’s top-ranked team, Hartman posted 35 kills, and Liberty knocked off West Des Moines Dowling in a five-set thriller.
“An insane feeling, so incredible, just to see how far we’ve come,” Hartman said.
A sophomore, Hartman was one of eight players named to the Elite Team of the Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state teams, released Wednesday.
Hartman averaged 4.39 kills per set as the Lightning completed a COVID-interrupted season at 24-3. Their upset of Dowling propelled them to the championship match, where they lost a four-setter to Ankeny.
The 6-foot outside hitter posted a .358 kill efficiency and was second on the team in digs (2.90 per set).
Hartman leads a list of nine area players to earn first-team status.
Three of them — seniors Jazmine Yamilkoski, Eve Magill and Elyse Winter — come from Class 4A champion Cedar Rapids Xavier. Yamilkoski is the 4A player of the year after averaging 10.32 assists per set.
Yamilkoski (a Tennessee Tech signee) and Magill (Creighton) played on four state-tournament teams with the Saints. They were semifinalists in 2017, runners-up in 2018, then went all the way this year.
“We’ve been working hard for this for a long time. This is what we’ve wanted since my freshman year,” Yamilkoski said after the Saints swept West Delaware for the title.
Magill averaged 3.24 kills per set, Winter, a South Dakota State recruit, added 2.52.
West Delaware’s Ella Koloc and Western Dubuque’s Meg Besler join the Xavier trio on the 4A first team.
A junior libero, Koloc posted 3.81 digs per set as the Hawks went 30-12 and reached the 4A final; Besler, a senior, did most of her damage — 3.47 kills per set — out of the right side as the Bobcats (25-11) reached the semifinals.
Mount Vernon’s Lauren Schrock (3.73 kills per set) and Union Community’s Belle Weber (5.18) are 3A first-team picks. Schrock, who recently committed to Central Michigan, led the Mustangs (32-7) to a runner-up finish; Union (31-10) was a state qualifier.
Kiersten Schmitt of Dyersville Beckman (29-10) is a 2A first-teamer after posting 3.72 kills and 2.93 assists per set.
Liberty’s Randy Dolson, Xavier’s Austin Filer and Mount Vernon’s Maggie Willems are state coaches of the year.
Phyona Schrader of Ankeny is the state player of the year.
Elite Team
Phyona Schrader, sr., Ankeny
Danielle Johnson, sr., Osage
Morgan Middleton, sr., Clarion CGD
Paige Kisley, sr., Osage
Kora Ruff, jr., Pleasant Valley
Hayden Kubik, jr., West Des Moines Valley
Cassidy Hartman, soph., Iowa City Liberty
Payton Petersen, fr., Dike-New Hartford
Player of the year — Phyona Schrader, sr., Ankeny
Class 5A
FIRST TEAM
Phyona Schrader, sr., Ankeny
Hayden Kubik, jr., West Des Moines Valley
Cassidy Hartman, soph., Iowa City Liberty
Ava Reynolds, jr., Ankeny; Kora Ruff, jr.
Pleasant Valley; McKenna Scheib, sr., Ankeny
Corinna Meier, sr., Dubuque Hempstead
Anna Flynn, sr., West Des Moines Dowling
Player of the year — Phyona Schrader, sr., Ankeny
Coach of the year — Randy Dolson, Iowa City Liberty
SECOND TEAM
Lauren Havlik, sr., West Des Moines Dowling
Alivia Bronner, jr., Cedar Falls
Emmy Wedgbury, sr., Cedar Falls
Layanna Green, sr., Waukee
Sophia Painovich, sr., West Des Moines Dowling
Lily Dykstra, soph., Urbandale
Emily Wood, sr., Pleasant Valley
Shelby Kimm, soph., Iowa City Liberty
HONORABLE MENTION (area only)
Allison Feigenbaum, sr., Linn-Mar
Hailey Hested, sr., Iowa City Liberty
Class 4A
FIRST TEAM
Jazmine Yamilkoski, sr., Cedar Rapids, Xavier
Eve Magill, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Mia Gamet, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Elle Scarborough sr., Glenwood
Avery Beckett, jr., Waverly-Shell Rock
Ella Koloc, jr., West Delaware
Elyse Winter, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Meg Besler, sr., Western Dubuque
Player of the year — Jazmine Yamilkoski, sr., Cedar Rapids, Xavier
Coach of the year — Austin Filer, Cedar Rapids Xavier
SECOND TEAM
Thea Rotto, sr., Gilbert
Maya Karl, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Madison Maahs, jr., Western Dubuque
Grace Mikota, sr., Dallas Center Grimes
Faith DeRonde, jr., Oskaloosa
Emma Salker, jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Ava Hauser, sr., West Delaware
Ella McLaughin, jr., North Scott
Lauren Carter, jr., Winterset
HONORABLE MENTION (area only)
Meredith Bahl, jr., Western Dubuque
Carlee Smith, jr., West Delaware
Trinity Zika, sr., Marion
Katy Garrison, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Calia Clubb, jr., Clear Creek Amana
Avery Van Hook, soph., Marion
Class 3A
FIRST TEAM
Danielle Johnson, sr., Osage
Morgan Middleton, sr., Clarion CGD
Paige Kisley, sr., Osage
Lauren Schrock, sr., Mount Vernon
Ava Schubert, soph., Davenport Assumption
Belle Weber, sr., Union Community
Ellie Bobinet, sr., Osage
Player of the Year — Danielle Johnson, sr., Osage
Coach of the Year — Maggie Willems, Mount Vernon
SECOND TEAM
Sydney Dennis, sr., Mount Vernon
Lexi Johnson, jr., Red Oak
Jori Hajek, sr., Humboldt
Allie Driscol, sr., Union Community
Macy Daufeldt, jr., West Liberty
Jazlin DeHaan, sr., MOC-Floyd Valley
Jadyn Jondle, sr., Clarion CGD
THIRD TEAM
Gracie Schoonhoven, soph., Unity Christian
Alysen Dexter, sr., Des Moines Christian
Camryn Ellyson, sr., Mount Vernon
Martha Pace, sr., West Liberty
Emma Schubert, sr., Davenport Assumption
Reese Martin, sr., Independence
Reagan Jansen, soph., Sioux Center
Class 2A
FIRST TEAM
Payton Petersen, fr., Dike-New Hartford
Ashlynn Kuhn, sr., Hudson
Kelsey Drake, jr., Wilton
Kayla Knowles, soph., Denver
Morgan Brandt, jr., Sumner-Fredericksburg
Jadyn Petersen, fr., Dike-New Hartford
Kiersten Schmitt, jr., Dyersville Beckman
Player of the year — Payton Petersen, fr., Dike-New Hartford
Coach of the year — Diane Harms Dike-New Hartford
SECOND TEAM
Abby Hamann, sr., Grundy Center
Reese Johnson, jr., Denver
Jaidyn Teske, jr., South Hardin
Jewel Bergstrom, jr., Boyden-Hull
Stella Winterfeld, soph., Western Christian
Macy Van Fossan, sr., Underwood
Madelyn Norton, soph., Dike-New Hartford
THIRD TEAM
Chloe Largent, jr., Guthrie Center ACGC
Norah Matt, sr., Van Meter
Isabelle Elliott, fr., Sumner-Fredericksburg
Allison Bonnette, jr., Denver
Jayin VanDyken, jr., Western Christian
Carly Puffer, jr., Wilton
Emerson Whittenbaugh, sr., Maquoketa Valley
HONORABLE MENTION (area only)
Olivia Hogan, jr., Dyersville Beckman
Class 1A
FIRST TEAM
Lydia Imbrogno, jr., Wapsie Valley
Saari Kuehl, sr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Allie Petry, sr., Council Bluffs St. Albert
Gabby Gergen, sr., Janesville
Rachel Langel, sr., Le Mars Gehlen
Gabby Deery, soph., Burlington Notre Dame
Katie Stephens, jr., Burlington Notre Dame
Player of the year — Allie Petry, sr., Council Bluffs St. Albert
Coach of the year — Paula Kelley, Gladbrook-Reinbeck
SECOND TEAM
Pyper McCarville, jr., Janesville
Ella Larsen, sr., Newell-Fonda
Emma McClintock, soph., Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Tara Peterson, sr., Stanton
Jaylen Bork, sr., Marcus MMCRU
Kassi Randolph, jr., Fort Madison Holy Trinity
Kalvyn Rosengarten, soph., Wapsie Valley
THIRD TEAM
Claire Pothitakis, sr., Fort Madison Holy Trinity
Nia Howard, soph., Springville
Rachel Drake, sr., East Mills
Sydney Matthias, soph., Wapsie Valley
Lauren Williams, jr., Council Bluffs St. Albert
Jenna Brown, sr., Don Bosco
Nichola Phillippe, sr., Belle Plaine
HONORABLE MENTION (area only)
Mandy Chizek, soph., Belle Plaine
