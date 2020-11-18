Iowa all-state volleyball 2020: Cassidy Hartman, Jazmine Yamilkoski headline area picks

Two weeks later, the impact of Nov. 4 remains vivid.

That was the day that Cassidy Hartman and the volleyball team from Iowa City Liberty reached a new level.

In a Class 5A state semifinal against the state’s top-ranked team, Hartman posted 35 kills, and Liberty knocked off West Des Moines Dowling in a five-set thriller.

“An insane feeling, so incredible, just to see how far we’ve come,” Hartman said.

A sophomore, Hartman was one of eight players named to the Elite Team of the Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state teams, released Wednesday.

Hartman averaged 4.39 kills per set as the Lightning completed a COVID-interrupted season at 24-3. Their upset of Dowling propelled them to the championship match, where they lost a four-setter to Ankeny.

The 6-foot outside hitter posted a .358 kill efficiency and was second on the team in digs (2.90 per set).

Hartman leads a list of nine area players to earn first-team status.

Three of them — seniors Jazmine Yamilkoski, Eve Magill and Elyse Winter — come from Class 4A champion Cedar Rapids Xavier. Yamilkoski is the 4A player of the year after averaging 10.32 assists per set.

Yamilkoski (a Tennessee Tech signee) and Magill (Creighton) played on four state-tournament teams with the Saints. They were semifinalists in 2017, runners-up in 2018, then went all the way this year.

“We’ve been working hard for this for a long time. This is what we’ve wanted since my freshman year,” Yamilkoski said after the Saints swept West Delaware for the title.

Magill averaged 3.24 kills per set, Winter, a South Dakota State recruit, added 2.52.

West Delaware’s Ella Koloc and Western Dubuque’s Meg Besler join the Xavier trio on the 4A first team.

A junior libero, Koloc posted 3.81 digs per set as the Hawks went 30-12 and reached the 4A final; Besler, a senior, did most of her damage — 3.47 kills per set — out of the right side as the Bobcats (25-11) reached the semifinals.

Mount Vernon’s Lauren Schrock (3.73 kills per set) and Union Community’s Belle Weber (5.18) are 3A first-team picks. Schrock, who recently committed to Central Michigan, led the Mustangs (32-7) to a runner-up finish; Union (31-10) was a state qualifier.

Kiersten Schmitt of Dyersville Beckman (29-10) is a 2A first-teamer after posting 3.72 kills and 2.93 assists per set.

Liberty’s Randy Dolson, Xavier’s Austin Filer and Mount Vernon’s Maggie Willems are state coaches of the year.

Phyona Schrader of Ankeny is the state player of the year.

Elite Team

Phyona Schrader, sr., Ankeny

Danielle Johnson, sr., Osage

Morgan Middleton, sr., Clarion CGD

Paige Kisley, sr., Osage

Kora Ruff, jr., Pleasant Valley

Hayden Kubik, jr., West Des Moines Valley

Cassidy Hartman, soph., Iowa City Liberty

Payton Petersen, fr., Dike-New Hartford

Player of the year — Phyona Schrader, sr., Ankeny

Class 5A

FIRST TEAM

Phyona Schrader, sr., Ankeny

Hayden Kubik, jr., West Des Moines Valley

Cassidy Hartman, soph., Iowa City Liberty

Ava Reynolds, jr., Ankeny; Kora Ruff, jr.

Pleasant Valley; McKenna Scheib, sr., Ankeny

Corinna Meier, sr., Dubuque Hempstead

Anna Flynn, sr., West Des Moines Dowling

Player of the year — Phyona Schrader, sr., Ankeny

Coach of the year — Randy Dolson, Iowa City Liberty

SECOND TEAM

Lauren Havlik, sr., West Des Moines Dowling

Alivia Bronner, jr., Cedar Falls

Emmy Wedgbury, sr., Cedar Falls

Layanna Green, sr., Waukee

Sophia Painovich, sr., West Des Moines Dowling

Lily Dykstra, soph., Urbandale

Emily Wood, sr., Pleasant Valley

Shelby Kimm, soph., Iowa City Liberty

HONORABLE MENTION (area only)

Allison Feigenbaum, sr., Linn-Mar

Hailey Hested, sr., Iowa City Liberty

Class 4A

FIRST TEAM

Jazmine Yamilkoski, sr., Cedar Rapids, Xavier

Eve Magill, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Mia Gamet, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Elle Scarborough sr., Glenwood

Avery Beckett, jr., Waverly-Shell Rock

Ella Koloc, jr., West Delaware

Elyse Winter, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Meg Besler, sr., Western Dubuque

Player of the year — Jazmine Yamilkoski, sr., Cedar Rapids, Xavier

Coach of the year — Austin Filer, Cedar Rapids Xavier

SECOND TEAM

Thea Rotto, sr., Gilbert

Maya Karl, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Madison Maahs, jr., Western Dubuque

Grace Mikota, sr., Dallas Center Grimes

Faith DeRonde, jr., Oskaloosa

Emma Salker, jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Ava Hauser, sr., West Delaware

Ella McLaughin, jr., North Scott

Lauren Carter, jr., Winterset

HONORABLE MENTION (area only)

Meredith Bahl, jr., Western Dubuque

Carlee Smith, jr., West Delaware

Trinity Zika, sr., Marion

Katy Garrison, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Calia Clubb, jr., Clear Creek Amana

Avery Van Hook, soph., Marion

Class 3A

FIRST TEAM

Danielle Johnson, sr., Osage

Morgan Middleton, sr., Clarion CGD

Paige Kisley, sr., Osage

Lauren Schrock, sr., Mount Vernon

Ava Schubert, soph., Davenport Assumption

Belle Weber, sr., Union Community

Ellie Bobinet, sr., Osage

Player of the Year — Danielle Johnson, sr., Osage

Coach of the Year — Maggie Willems, Mount Vernon

SECOND TEAM

Sydney Dennis, sr., Mount Vernon

Lexi Johnson, jr., Red Oak

Jori Hajek, sr., Humboldt

Allie Driscol, sr., Union Community

Macy Daufeldt, jr., West Liberty

Jazlin DeHaan, sr., MOC-Floyd Valley

Jadyn Jondle, sr., Clarion CGD

THIRD TEAM

Gracie Schoonhoven, soph., Unity Christian

Alysen Dexter, sr., Des Moines Christian

Camryn Ellyson, sr., Mount Vernon

Martha Pace, sr., West Liberty

Emma Schubert, sr., Davenport Assumption

Reese Martin, sr., Independence

Reagan Jansen, soph., Sioux Center

Class 2A

FIRST TEAM

Payton Petersen, fr., Dike-New Hartford

Ashlynn Kuhn, sr., Hudson

Kelsey Drake, jr., Wilton

Kayla Knowles, soph., Denver

Morgan Brandt, jr., Sumner-Fredericksburg

Jadyn Petersen, fr., Dike-New Hartford

Kiersten Schmitt, jr., Dyersville Beckman

Player of the year — Payton Petersen, fr., Dike-New Hartford

Coach of the year — Diane Harms Dike-New Hartford

SECOND TEAM

Abby Hamann, sr., Grundy Center

Reese Johnson, jr., Denver

Jaidyn Teske, jr., South Hardin

Jewel Bergstrom, jr., Boyden-Hull

Stella Winterfeld, soph., Western Christian

Macy Van Fossan, sr., Underwood

Madelyn Norton, soph., Dike-New Hartford

THIRD TEAM

Chloe Largent, jr., Guthrie Center ACGC

Norah Matt, sr., Van Meter

Isabelle Elliott, fr., Sumner-Fredericksburg

Allison Bonnette, jr., Denver

Jayin VanDyken, jr., Western Christian

Carly Puffer, jr., Wilton

Emerson Whittenbaugh, sr., Maquoketa Valley

HONORABLE MENTION (area only)

Olivia Hogan, jr., Dyersville Beckman

Class 1A

FIRST TEAM

Lydia Imbrogno, jr., Wapsie Valley

Saari Kuehl, sr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Allie Petry, sr., Council Bluffs St. Albert

Gabby Gergen, sr., Janesville

Rachel Langel, sr., Le Mars Gehlen

Gabby Deery, soph., Burlington Notre Dame

Katie Stephens, jr., Burlington Notre Dame

Player of the year — Allie Petry, sr., Council Bluffs St. Albert

Coach of the year — Paula Kelley, Gladbrook-Reinbeck

SECOND TEAM

Pyper McCarville, jr., Janesville

Ella Larsen, sr., Newell-Fonda

Emma McClintock, soph., Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Tara Peterson, sr., Stanton

Jaylen Bork, sr., Marcus MMCRU

Kassi Randolph, jr., Fort Madison Holy Trinity

Kalvyn Rosengarten, soph., Wapsie Valley

THIRD TEAM

Claire Pothitakis, sr., Fort Madison Holy Trinity

Nia Howard, soph., Springville

Rachel Drake, sr., East Mills

Sydney Matthias, soph., Wapsie Valley

Lauren Williams, jr., Council Bluffs St. Albert

Jenna Brown, sr., Don Bosco

Nichola Phillippe, sr., Belle Plaine

HONORABLE MENTION (area only)

Mandy Chizek, soph., Belle Plaine

