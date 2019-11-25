Iowa all-state volleyball 2019: Mount Vernon's Maggie Willems, Lauren Schrock headline area selections

Maggie Willems and Lauren Schrock have rewatched and relived the Class 3A state volleyball championship match, about a half-dozen times apiece.
“It’s still incredibly enjoyable to do so,” Willems said.
Same sweet result, over and over.
Willems was selected as the 3A coach of the year by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association after guiding the Mustangs to a 36-10 record and the 3A championship. And Schrock was part of the seven-member 3A first team.
“Everything that we accomplished, it started to set in this week,” said Schrock, a junior who open-enrolled from Solon after the 2018 season. “It became more real. When I see the replay, it’s like, ‘Yeah, we really did that.’ And nobody can take it away from us.”
Mount Vernon was the preseason No. 1 in 3A, then sputtered out of the gate. The Mustangs were 14-8 through Sept. 21.
“At first, I think we had individual goals,” Schrock said. “Then we started working together more as a team, and we took off.”
The Mustangs won the Wamac Conference tournament, then navigated a series of four straight five-set matches in the postseason, against Jesup (regional semifinal), New Hampton (regional final), West Liberty (state quarterfinal) and Union Community (state semifinal). They swept Carroll Kuemper for the title.
“Those battles made this all that more enjoyable,” said Willems, who owns a 252-106 mark in 10 seasons.
Schrock is one of nine area players to earn first-team all-state honors. West Delaware’s Macey Kleitsch, Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Eve Magill and Marion’s Delaney Rice were honored in 4A, and Tipton’s Sommer Daniel, West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt and Union’s Jasmyn Bush join Schrock in 3A.
Jada Wills of state runner-up Dyersville Beckman is on the 2A first team, and North Tama’s Katie Kopriva was so honored in 1A.
Akacia Brown of Cedar Falls headlines the Elite team as the state player of the year. The senior hitter, bound for Mississippi State University, led the Tigers (44-1) to the 5A state title.
She is joined on the Elite team by Cedar Falls teammate Emerson Green, along with Aliyah Carter of Dubuque Wahlert, Kenzie Foley of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Hayden Kubik of West Des Moines Valley, Devyn Robinson of Ankeny Centennial, Phyona Schrader of Ankeny and Morgan Weber of Dike-New Hartford.
Elite
Akacia Brown, sr., Cedar Falls
Aliyah Carter, sr., Dubuque Wahlert
Emerson Green, sr., Cedar Falls
Kenzie Foley, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Hayden Kubik, soph., West Des Moines Valley
Devyn Robinson, sr., Ankeny Centennial
Phyona Schrader, jr., Ankeny
Morgan Weber, sr., Dike-New Hartford
Player of the year — Akacia Brown, Cedar Falls
Class 5A
FIRST TEAM
Elaina Bohnet, sr., Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
Akacia Brown, sr., Cedar Falls
Olivia Curry, sr., West Des Moines Valley
Emerson Green, sr., Cedar Falls
Hayden Kubik, soph., West Des Moines Valley
Devyn Robinson, sr., Ankeny Centennial
Phyona Schrader, jr., Ankeny
Alayna Yates, sr., Cedar Falls
Player of the year — Akacia Brown, Cedar Falls
Coach of the year — Matt Johnson, Cedar Falls
SECOND TEAM
Lily Becker, sr., Waukee
Erica Brohm, sr., Pleasant Valley
Samantha Christiansen, sr., Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
Rylee Fay, sr., Iowa City Liberty
Kristen Graves, sr., Cedar Falls
Layanna Green, jr., Waukee
Anna Godfredsen, sr., West Des Moines Dowling
Kora Ruff, soph., Pleasant Valley
HONORABLE MENTION
(area only)
Abby Feldmann, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Cassity Hartmann, fr., Iowa City Liberty
Kelsey Law, sr., Iowa City High
LeeAnn Potter, sr., Iowa City Liberty
Emily Strauss, sr., Linn-Mar
Class 4A
FIRST TEAM
Kenzie Foley, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Aliyah Carter, sr., Dubuque Wahlert
Macey Kleitsch, sr., West Delaware
Megan Witte, sr., Lewis Central
Eve Magill, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Delaney Rice, sr., Marion
Jaz Westmoreland, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock
Elle Sneller, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Player of the year — Kenzie Foley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Coach of the year — Renee Winkle, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
SECOND TEAM
Katelyn Knudsen, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes
Elle Scarborough, jr., Glenwood
Meredith Bahl, soph., Western Dubuque
Ella Koloc, soph., West Delaware
Trinity Zika, jr., Marion
Emma Powell, sr., North Scott
Elyse Winter, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Madison Maahs, soph., Western Dubuque
HONORABLE MENTION
(area only)
Calia Clubb, soph., Clear Creek Amana
Jazmine Yamilkoski, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Kinley Kolbet, sr., West Delaware
Emily Kono, sr., Center Point-Urbana
Class 3A
FIRST TEAM
Morgan Weber, sr., Dike-New Hartford
Kara Peter, sr., Carroll Kuemper
Sommer Daniel, sr., Tipton
Lauren Schrock, jr., Mount Vernon
Macy Daufeldt, soph., West Liberty
Jasmyn Bush, sr., Union Community
Chloe Johnson, sr., Red Oak
Player of the year — Morgan Weber, Dike-New Hartford
Coach of the year — Maggie Willems, Mount Vernon
SECOND TEAM
Summer Brand, sr., Mount Vernon
Sophie Walker, sr., Red Oak
Belle Weber, jr., Union Community
Jorie Randall, jr., Mount Vernon
Emma Loveall, sr., Spirit Lake
Martha Pace, jr., West Liberty
Abby Brunssen, sr., Benton Community
THIRD TEAM
Kacie Rewerts, sr., Nevada
Jordyn Hamm, sr., Spirit Lake
Caitlin Kellner, sr., Des Moines Christian
Kylie Welch, sr., Davenport Assumption
Jazlyn DeHaan, jr., MOC-Floyd Valley
Anna Niehaus, sr., Carroll Kuemper
Gracie Schoonhoven, fr., Unity Christian
HONORABLE MENTION
(area only)
Jordan Kuper, sr., Monticello
Class 2A
FIRST TEAM
Danielle Johnson, jr., Osage
Morgan Middleton, jr., Clarion CGD
Jada Wills, sr., Dyersville Beckman
Olivia Granstra, sr., Western Christian
Macay Van’t Hul, sr., Western Christian
Paige Kisley, jr., Osage
Helaina Hillyard, sr., Mediapolis
Player of the year — Danielle Johnson, Osage
Coach of the year — Tammi Veerbeek, Western Christian
SECOND TEAM
Ashlyn Kuhn, jr., Hudson
Tori Wynja, sr., Western Christian
Ellie Bobinet, jr., Osage
Kiersten Schmitt, soph., Dyersville Beckman
Emerson Kracht, sr., Grundy Center
Macy Vanfossan, jr., Underwood
Salena Sayre, sr., Van Buren County
THIRD TEAM
Kelsey Drake, soph., Wilton
Kyah Luhring, sr., Grundy Center
Chloe Lergent, soph., Guthrie Center ACGC
Isabel Manning, jr., Van Buren County
Ella Caffrey, soph., Wilton
Makenna Kooima, sr., Western Christian
Peyton Cook, sr., Underwood
HONORABLE MENTION
(area only)
Paige McDermott, sr., Dyersville Beckman
Class 1A
FIRST TEAM
Gabby Gergen, jr., Janesville
Kelsey Hobbie, sr., Sidney
Lydia Imbrogno, soph., Wapsie Valley
Katie Kopriva, sr., North Tama
Olivia Larsen, sr., Sidney
Allie Petry, jr., Council Bluffs St. Albert
Claire Pothitakis, jr., Fort Madison Holy Trinity
Zoe Semelroth, sr., Tripoli
Player of the year — Olivia Larsen, Sidney
Coach of the year — Amy McClintock, Sidney
SECOND TEAM
Kaci Beesecker, sr., Wapsie Valley
Maddy Duncan, sr., Sidney
Takoa Kopriva, sr., North Tama
Alex Knopp, sr., East Mills
Saari Kuehl, jr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Sydney Livermore, sr., Le Mars Gehlen
Julie Meister, sr., Janesville
Kassi Randolph, soph., Fort Madison Holy Trinity
THIRD TEAM
Kelsey Hansel, soph., Edgewood-Colesburg
Ella Larsen, jr., Newell-Fonda
McKenna Miller, sr., Wapsie Valley
Nicholaa Phillippe, jr., Belle Plaine
Addie Pry, sr., New London
Kalvyn Rosengarten, fr., Wapsie Valley
Amber Weltha, sr., Baxter
Sierra Wright, sr., Grand View Christian
HONORABLE MENTION
(area only)
Macy Heimes, soph., Starmont
Maysun Marshall, sr., Lisbon
McKenna Nelson, sr., Lisbon
Abby Pospisil, sr., Cedar Valley Christian
Taylor Smith, sr., Iowa Valley
