Iowa all-state volleyball 2019: Mount Vernon's Maggie Willems, Lauren Schrock headline area selections

Maggie Willems and Lauren Schrock have rewatched and relived the Class 3A state volleyball championship match, about a half-dozen times apiece.

“It’s still incredibly enjoyable to do so,” Willems said.

Same sweet result, over and over.

Willems was selected as the 3A coach of the year by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association after guiding the Mustangs to a 36-10 record and the 3A championship. And Schrock was part of the seven-member 3A first team.

“Everything that we accomplished, it started to set in this week,” said Schrock, a junior who open-enrolled from Solon after the 2018 season. “It became more real. When I see the replay, it’s like, ‘Yeah, we really did that.’ And nobody can take it away from us.”

Mount Vernon was the preseason No. 1 in 3A, then sputtered out of the gate. The Mustangs were 14-8 through Sept. 21.

“At first, I think we had individual goals,” Schrock said. “Then we started working together more as a team, and we took off.”

The Mustangs won the Wamac Conference tournament, then navigated a series of four straight five-set matches in the postseason, against Jesup (regional semifinal), New Hampton (regional final), West Liberty (state quarterfinal) and Union Community (state semifinal). They swept Carroll Kuemper for the title.

“Those battles made this all that more enjoyable,” said Willems, who owns a 252-106 mark in 10 seasons.

Schrock is one of nine area players to earn first-team all-state honors. West Delaware’s Macey Kleitsch, Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Eve Magill and Marion’s Delaney Rice were honored in 4A, and Tipton’s Sommer Daniel, West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt and Union’s Jasmyn Bush join Schrock in 3A.

Jada Wills of state runner-up Dyersville Beckman is on the 2A first team, and North Tama’s Katie Kopriva was so honored in 1A.

Akacia Brown of Cedar Falls headlines the Elite team as the state player of the year. The senior hitter, bound for Mississippi State University, led the Tigers (44-1) to the 5A state title.

She is joined on the Elite team by Cedar Falls teammate Emerson Green, along with Aliyah Carter of Dubuque Wahlert, Kenzie Foley of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Hayden Kubik of West Des Moines Valley, Devyn Robinson of Ankeny Centennial, Phyona Schrader of Ankeny and Morgan Weber of Dike-New Hartford.

Elite

Akacia Brown, sr., Cedar Falls

Aliyah Carter, sr., Dubuque Wahlert

Emerson Green, sr., Cedar Falls

Kenzie Foley, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Hayden Kubik, soph., West Des Moines Valley

Devyn Robinson, sr., Ankeny Centennial

Phyona Schrader, jr., Ankeny

Morgan Weber, sr., Dike-New Hartford

Player of the year — Akacia Brown, Cedar Falls

Class 5A

FIRST TEAM

Elaina Bohnet, sr., Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Akacia Brown, sr., Cedar Falls

Olivia Curry, sr., West Des Moines Valley

Emerson Green, sr., Cedar Falls

Hayden Kubik, soph., West Des Moines Valley

Devyn Robinson, sr., Ankeny Centennial

Phyona Schrader, jr., Ankeny

Alayna Yates, sr., Cedar Falls

Player of the year — Akacia Brown, Cedar Falls

Coach of the year — Matt Johnson, Cedar Falls

SECOND TEAM

Lily Becker, sr., Waukee

Erica Brohm, sr., Pleasant Valley

Samantha Christiansen, sr., Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Rylee Fay, sr., Iowa City Liberty

Kristen Graves, sr., Cedar Falls

Layanna Green, jr., Waukee

Anna Godfredsen, sr., West Des Moines Dowling

Kora Ruff, soph., Pleasant Valley

HONORABLE MENTION

(area only)

Abby Feldmann, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Cassity Hartmann, fr., Iowa City Liberty

Kelsey Law, sr., Iowa City High

LeeAnn Potter, sr., Iowa City Liberty

Emily Strauss, sr., Linn-Mar

Class 4A

FIRST TEAM

Kenzie Foley, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Aliyah Carter, sr., Dubuque Wahlert

Macey Kleitsch, sr., West Delaware

Megan Witte, sr., Lewis Central

Eve Magill, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Delaney Rice, sr., Marion

Jaz Westmoreland, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock

Elle Sneller, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Player of the year — Kenzie Foley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Coach of the year — Renee Winkle, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SECOND TEAM

Katelyn Knudsen, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes

Elle Scarborough, jr., Glenwood

Meredith Bahl, soph., Western Dubuque

Ella Koloc, soph., West Delaware

Trinity Zika, jr., Marion

Emma Powell, sr., North Scott

Elyse Winter, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Madison Maahs, soph., Western Dubuque

HONORABLE MENTION

(area only)

Calia Clubb, soph., Clear Creek Amana

Jazmine Yamilkoski, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Kinley Kolbet, sr., West Delaware

Emily Kono, sr., Center Point-Urbana

Class 3A

FIRST TEAM

Morgan Weber, sr., Dike-New Hartford

Kara Peter, sr., Carroll Kuemper

Sommer Daniel, sr., Tipton

Lauren Schrock, jr., Mount Vernon

Macy Daufeldt, soph., West Liberty

Jasmyn Bush, sr., Union Community

Chloe Johnson, sr., Red Oak

Player of the year — Morgan Weber, Dike-New Hartford

Coach of the year — Maggie Willems, Mount Vernon

SECOND TEAM

Summer Brand, sr., Mount Vernon

Sophie Walker, sr., Red Oak

Belle Weber, jr., Union Community

Jorie Randall, jr., Mount Vernon

Emma Loveall, sr., Spirit Lake

Martha Pace, jr., West Liberty

Abby Brunssen, sr., Benton Community

THIRD TEAM

Kacie Rewerts, sr., Nevada

Jordyn Hamm, sr., Spirit Lake

Caitlin Kellner, sr., Des Moines Christian

Kylie Welch, sr., Davenport Assumption

Jazlyn DeHaan, jr., MOC-Floyd Valley

Anna Niehaus, sr., Carroll Kuemper

Gracie Schoonhoven, fr., Unity Christian

HONORABLE MENTION

(area only)

Jordan Kuper, sr., Monticello

Class 2A

FIRST TEAM

Danielle Johnson, jr., Osage

Morgan Middleton, jr., Clarion CGD

Jada Wills, sr., Dyersville Beckman

Olivia Granstra, sr., Western Christian

Macay Van’t Hul, sr., Western Christian

Paige Kisley, jr., Osage

Helaina Hillyard, sr., Mediapolis

Player of the year — Danielle Johnson, Osage

Coach of the year — Tammi Veerbeek, Western Christian

SECOND TEAM

Ashlyn Kuhn, jr., Hudson

Tori Wynja, sr., Western Christian

Ellie Bobinet, jr., Osage

Kiersten Schmitt, soph., Dyersville Beckman

Emerson Kracht, sr., Grundy Center

Macy Vanfossan, jr., Underwood

Salena Sayre, sr., Van Buren County

THIRD TEAM

Kelsey Drake, soph., Wilton

Kyah Luhring, sr., Grundy Center

Chloe Lergent, soph., Guthrie Center ACGC

Isabel Manning, jr., Van Buren County

Ella Caffrey, soph., Wilton

Makenna Kooima, sr., Western Christian

Peyton Cook, sr., Underwood

HONORABLE MENTION

(area only)

Paige McDermott, sr., Dyersville Beckman

Class 1A

FIRST TEAM

Gabby Gergen, jr., Janesville

Kelsey Hobbie, sr., Sidney

Lydia Imbrogno, soph., Wapsie Valley

Katie Kopriva, sr., North Tama

Olivia Larsen, sr., Sidney

Allie Petry, jr., Council Bluffs St. Albert

Claire Pothitakis, jr., Fort Madison Holy Trinity

Zoe Semelroth, sr., Tripoli

Player of the year — Olivia Larsen, Sidney

Coach of the year — Amy McClintock, Sidney

SECOND TEAM

Kaci Beesecker, sr., Wapsie Valley

Maddy Duncan, sr., Sidney

Takoa Kopriva, sr., North Tama

Alex Knopp, sr., East Mills

Saari Kuehl, jr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Sydney Livermore, sr., Le Mars Gehlen

Julie Meister, sr., Janesville

Kassi Randolph, soph., Fort Madison Holy Trinity

THIRD TEAM

Kelsey Hansel, soph., Edgewood-Colesburg

Ella Larsen, jr., Newell-Fonda

McKenna Miller, sr., Wapsie Valley

Nicholaa Phillippe, jr., Belle Plaine

Addie Pry, sr., New London

Kalvyn Rosengarten, fr., Wapsie Valley

Amber Weltha, sr., Baxter

Sierra Wright, sr., Grand View Christian

HONORABLE MENTION

(area only)

Macy Heimes, soph., Starmont

Maysun Marshall, sr., Lisbon

McKenna Nelson, sr., Lisbon

Abby Pospisil, sr., Cedar Valley Christian

Taylor Smith, sr., Iowa Valley

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com