Iowa Class 1A state volleyball: Team capsules, stat leaders and predictions

CEDAR RAPIDS — Capsules for Class 1A teams at the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament.
No. 1 Sidney
Record — 35-6
Nickname — Cowgirls
Coach — Amy McClintock (6th year, 189-34)
State-tournament history — 5th appearance, and fifth consecutive. 2A semifinalist last year.
Roster
No. Name Ht. Yr. Pos.
2 Olivia Larsen 5-5 Sr. S
3 Maddy Duncan 5-5 Sr. OH
5 Harley Spurlock 5-6 So. MH
6 Kelsey Hobbie 5-9 Sr. MH
12 Lily Johnson 5-1 Jr. L
14 Presley Brumbaugh 5-5 Sr. OH
28 Paige Smith 5-6 Jr. OH
Springville
Record — 20-16
Nickname — Orioles
Coach — Claude Howard (7th year, 189-79)
State-tournament history — 6th appearance, all since 2008.
Roster
No. Name Ht. Yr. Pos.
2 Grace Matus 5-4 So. L
4 Savannah Nealman 5-7 So. OH
7 Nia Howard 5-6 Fr. S
17 Molly Stamp 5-8 Fr. OH
28 Lauren Wilson 5-11 So. MH
30 Morgan Nachazel 5-6 So. OH
44 Lily Clark 5-11 Fr. MH
No. 4 Le Mars Gehlen
Record — 25-7
Nickname — Jays
Coach — Mike Meyer (14th year at Gehlen, 366-146; 40th year overall, 510-178)
State-tournament history — 12th appearance, 10th since 2009.
Roster
No. Name Ht. Yr. Pos.
1 Abby Ruhland 5-3 Jr. DS
5 Alyssa Kolbeck 5-6 So. OH
6 Josie Kolbeck 5-4 Sr. S
10 Sydney Livermore 5-9 Sr. S
11 Rachel Langel 5-11 Jr. MH
12 Miyah Whitehead 5-9 Fr. MH
16 Chloe Bunkers 5-7 Sr. L
No. 5 North Tama
Record — 26-6
Nickname — Redhawks
Coach — Channing Halstead (6th year, 127-66)
State-tournament history — 2nd appearance. Other was in 2017.
Roster
No. Name Ht. Yr. Pos.
1 Takoa Kopriva 5-4 Sr. L
5 Carlie Gorder 5-9 Sr. MH
9 Grace Thorsen 5-5 Sr. OH
10 Katie Kopriva 6-0 Sr. OH
13 Alexis Hansen 5-10 Jr. MH
14 Isabel Sierra 5-6 Sr. S
15 Lainey Willenbring 5-6 Fr. DS
No. 2 Council Bluffs St. Albert
Record — 24-9
Nickname — Saintes
Coach — Angie Lantz (16th season, 375-180)
State-tournament history — 7th appearance, all since 2011.
Roster
No. Name Ht. Yr. Pos.
2 Jordyn Blaha 5-5 Sr. OH
3 Allie Petry 5-6 Jr. OH
5 Olivia Barnes 5-5 Sr. S
6 Maddie Estell 5-5 Jr. DS
7 Lauren Williams 5-0 So. OH
11 Veronica Svajgl 5-9 Sr. MH
No. 8 Fort Madison Holy Trinity
Record — 28-10
Nickname — Crusaders
Coach — Melissa Freesmeier (15th year at Holy Trinity, 590-99; 28th year overall, 945-185)
State-tournament history — 13th appearance, 10th consecutive. Champion in 2014.
Roster
No. Name Ht. Yr. Pos.
2 Kassi Randolph 5-9 So. S
5 Maria Rauenbuhler 5-2 Jr. DS
8 Claire Pothitakis 5-7 Jr. OH
16 Taylor Crabtree 5-5 Jr. DS
22 Katie Denning 5-8 Jr. OH
24 Bailey Hellweg 5-6 Jr. S
31 Brooke Mueller 5-8 Fr. OH
No. 3 Janesville
Record — 33-11
Nickname — Wildcats
Coach — Shelly Sorensen (29th year, 696-286)
State-tournament history — 10th appearance, 10th consecutive. Five-time 1A champion, with four straight titles.
Roster
No. Name Ht. Yr. Pos.
1 Naomi Hovenga 5-1 Jr. DS
4 Bailey Hoff 5-5 Sr. OH
6 Pyper McCarville 5-7 So. MH
10 Gabby Gergen 5-6 Jr. S
11 Marra Fitzgerald 5-7 Jr. OH
12 Kennedy Eastman 5-4 Sr. DS
16 Julia Meister 5-6 Sr. MH
No. 6 Wapsie Valley
Record — 23-15
Nickname — Warriors
Coach — Heather Robinson (3rd year, 64-45)
State-tournament history — 6th appearance. 1A championships in 2006 and 2007.
Roster
No. Name Ht. Yr. Pos.
2 McKenna Miller 5-2 Sr. L
6 Kalvyn Rosengarten 6-3 Fr. MH
7 Kaci Beesecker 5-4 Sr. OH
11 Hannah Knight 5-8 Fr. OH
12 Lydia Imbrogno 5-9 So. MH
14 Becca Platte 5-6 So. DS
16 Katie Sauerbrei 5-7 Sr. OH
Class 1A stat leaders
KILLS PER SET
Allie Petry, Council Bluffs St. Albert 4.82
Katie Kopriva, North Tama 3.91
Kelsey Hobbie, Sidney 3.84
Claire Pothitakis, Fort Madison Holy Trinity 3.63
Lydia Imbrogno, Wapsie Valley 3.52
ASSISTS PER SET
Olivia Larsen, Sidney 8.97
Olivia Barnes, Council Bluffs St. Albert 8.86
Gabby Gergen, Janesville 8.78
Kaci Beesecker, Wapsie Valley 7.61
Isabel Sierra, North Tama 7.33
BLOCKS PER SET
Kelsey Hobbie, Sidney 0.95
Lily Clark, Springville 0.85
Rachel Langel, Le Mars Gehlen 0.74
Avery Hopper, Fort Madison Holy Trinity 0.73
Kalvyn Rosengarten, Wapsie Valley 0.60
DIGS PER SET
McKenna Miller, Wapsie Valley 5.75
Takoa Kopriva, North Tama 5.09
Maria Rauenbuehler, Fort Madison Holy Trinity 4.77
Chloe Bunkers, Le Mars Gehlen 4.71
Grace Matus, Springville 4.56
ACES PER SET
Chloe Bunkers, Le Mars Gehlen 0.74
Maille Sheerin, Fort Madison Holy Trinity 0.74
Grace Thorsen, North Tama 0.65
Katie Kopriva, North Tama 0.65
Josie Kolbeck, Le Mars Gehlen 0.62
Class 1A predictions
QUARTERFINALS
Sidney over Springville in 3
Le Mars Gehlen over North Tama in 4
Council Bluffs St. Albert over Fort Madison Holy Trinity in 5
Janesville over Wapsie Valley in 4
SEMIFINALS
Sidney over Le Mars Gehlen in 4
Janesville over Council Bluffs St. Albert in 4
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sidney over Janesville in 4
