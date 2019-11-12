Iowa Class 1A state volleyball: Team capsules, stat leaders and predictions

CEDAR RAPIDS — Capsules for Class 1A teams at the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament.

No. 1 Sidney

Record — 35-6

Nickname — Cowgirls

Coach — Amy McClintock (6th year, 189-34)

State-tournament history — 5th appearance, and fifth consecutive. 2A semifinalist last year.

Roster

No. Name Ht. Yr. Pos.

2 Olivia Larsen 5-5 Sr. S

3 Maddy Duncan 5-5 Sr. OH

5 Harley Spurlock 5-6 So. MH

6 Kelsey Hobbie 5-9 Sr. MH

12 Lily Johnson 5-1 Jr. L

14 Presley Brumbaugh 5-5 Sr. OH

28 Paige Smith 5-6 Jr. OH

Springville

Record — 20-16

Nickname — Orioles

Coach — Claude Howard (7th year, 189-79)

State-tournament history — 6th appearance, all since 2008.

Roster

No. Name Ht. Yr. Pos.

2 Grace Matus 5-4 So. L

4 Savannah Nealman 5-7 So. OH

7 Nia Howard 5-6 Fr. S

17 Molly Stamp 5-8 Fr. OH

28 Lauren Wilson 5-11 So. MH

30 Morgan Nachazel 5-6 So. OH

44 Lily Clark 5-11 Fr. MH

No. 4 Le Mars Gehlen

Record — 25-7

Nickname — Jays

Coach — Mike Meyer (14th year at Gehlen, 366-146; 40th year overall, 510-178)

State-tournament history — 12th appearance, 10th since 2009.

Roster

No. Name Ht. Yr. Pos.

1 Abby Ruhland 5-3 Jr. DS

5 Alyssa Kolbeck 5-6 So. OH

6 Josie Kolbeck 5-4 Sr. S

10 Sydney Livermore 5-9 Sr. S

11 Rachel Langel 5-11 Jr. MH

12 Miyah Whitehead 5-9 Fr. MH

16 Chloe Bunkers 5-7 Sr. L

No. 5 North Tama

Record — 26-6

Nickname — Redhawks

Coach — Channing Halstead (6th year, 127-66)

State-tournament history — 2nd appearance. Other was in 2017.

Roster

No. Name Ht. Yr. Pos.

1 Takoa Kopriva 5-4 Sr. L

5 Carlie Gorder 5-9 Sr. MH

9 Grace Thorsen 5-5 Sr. OH

10 Katie Kopriva 6-0 Sr. OH

13 Alexis Hansen 5-10 Jr. MH

14 Isabel Sierra 5-6 Sr. S

15 Lainey Willenbring 5-6 Fr. DS

No. 2 Council Bluffs St. Albert

Record — 24-9

Nickname — Saintes

Coach — Angie Lantz (16th season, 375-180)

State-tournament history — 7th appearance, all since 2011.

Roster

No. Name Ht. Yr. Pos.

2 Jordyn Blaha 5-5 Sr. OH

3 Allie Petry 5-6 Jr. OH

5 Olivia Barnes 5-5 Sr. S

6 Maddie Estell 5-5 Jr. DS

7 Lauren Williams 5-0 So. OH

11 Veronica Svajgl 5-9 Sr. MH

No. 8 Fort Madison Holy Trinity

Record — 28-10

Nickname — Crusaders

Coach — Melissa Freesmeier (15th year at Holy Trinity, 590-99; 28th year overall, 945-185)

State-tournament history — 13th appearance, 10th consecutive. Champion in 2014.

Roster

No. Name Ht. Yr. Pos.

2 Kassi Randolph 5-9 So. S

5 Maria Rauenbuhler 5-2 Jr. DS

8 Claire Pothitakis 5-7 Jr. OH

16 Taylor Crabtree 5-5 Jr. DS

22 Katie Denning 5-8 Jr. OH

24 Bailey Hellweg 5-6 Jr. S

31 Brooke Mueller 5-8 Fr. OH

No. 3 Janesville

Record — 33-11

Nickname — Wildcats

Coach — Shelly Sorensen (29th year, 696-286)

State-tournament history — 10th appearance, 10th consecutive. Five-time 1A champion, with four straight titles.

Roster

No. Name Ht. Yr. Pos.

1 Naomi Hovenga 5-1 Jr. DS

4 Bailey Hoff 5-5 Sr. OH

6 Pyper McCarville 5-7 So. MH

10 Gabby Gergen 5-6 Jr. S

11 Marra Fitzgerald 5-7 Jr. OH

12 Kennedy Eastman 5-4 Sr. DS

16 Julia Meister 5-6 Sr. MH

No. 6 Wapsie Valley

Record — 23-15

Nickname — Warriors

Coach — Heather Robinson (3rd year, 64-45)

State-tournament history — 6th appearance. 1A championships in 2006 and 2007.

Roster

No. Name Ht. Yr. Pos.

2 McKenna Miller 5-2 Sr. L

6 Kalvyn Rosengarten 6-3 Fr. MH

7 Kaci Beesecker 5-4 Sr. OH

11 Hannah Knight 5-8 Fr. OH

12 Lydia Imbrogno 5-9 So. MH

14 Becca Platte 5-6 So. DS

16 Katie Sauerbrei 5-7 Sr. OH

Class 1A stat leaders

KILLS PER SET

Allie Petry, Council Bluffs St. Albert 4.82

Katie Kopriva, North Tama 3.91

Kelsey Hobbie, Sidney 3.84

Claire Pothitakis, Fort Madison Holy Trinity 3.63

Lydia Imbrogno, Wapsie Valley 3.52

ASSISTS PER SET

Olivia Larsen, Sidney 8.97

Olivia Barnes, Council Bluffs St. Albert 8.86

Gabby Gergen, Janesville 8.78

Kaci Beesecker, Wapsie Valley 7.61

Isabel Sierra, North Tama 7.33

BLOCKS PER SET

Kelsey Hobbie, Sidney 0.95

Lily Clark, Springville 0.85

Rachel Langel, Le Mars Gehlen 0.74

Avery Hopper, Fort Madison Holy Trinity 0.73

Kalvyn Rosengarten, Wapsie Valley 0.60

DIGS PER SET

McKenna Miller, Wapsie Valley 5.75

Takoa Kopriva, North Tama 5.09

Maria Rauenbuehler, Fort Madison Holy Trinity 4.77

Chloe Bunkers, Le Mars Gehlen 4.71

Grace Matus, Springville 4.56

ACES PER SET

Chloe Bunkers, Le Mars Gehlen 0.74

Maille Sheerin, Fort Madison Holy Trinity 0.74

Grace Thorsen, North Tama 0.65

Katie Kopriva, North Tama 0.65

Josie Kolbeck, Le Mars Gehlen 0.62

Class 1A predictions

QUARTERFINALS

Sidney over Springville in 3

Le Mars Gehlen over North Tama in 4

Council Bluffs St. Albert over Fort Madison Holy Trinity in 5

Janesville over Wapsie Valley in 4

SEMIFINALS

Sidney over Le Mars Gehlen in 4

Janesville over Council Bluffs St. Albert in 4

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sidney over Janesville in 4

