Got milk? Yes, and Lisbon has construction tools ... and a team 1 win from state volleyball

LISBON — Behind all of those gimmicks — the arsenal of construction tools in their huddle, and that hideous half-gallon of 5-month-old milk in Rylan Allison’s refrigerator — is a talented, entertaining volleyball team.

Maysun Marshall clobbered 23 kills to lead ninth-ranked Lisbon past Clinton Prince of Peace, 25-16, 25-19, 25-16, in a Class 1A regional-semifinal volleyball match Thursday night at Lisbon High School.

“It’s a unique group,” Lisbon Coach Lance Kamaus said. “But none of that seems to get in the way.”

Lisbon (36-7) advances to face Springville (19-16) in a regional final Tuesday at Iowa City Regina. The winner will play in the state tournament Nov. 12-15 at the U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids.

The Lions have reached the regional finals twice before, in 2010 and 2012. Never before have they advanced to state.

“It would be nice to prove that this isn’t just wrestling country,” Marshall said.

Setter McKenna Nelson said, “If we can win one more, that would be one of the best feelings in the world.”

Lisbon was able to mount substantial runs in all three sets, forcing Prince of Peace (22-17) to burn its timeouts. And that’s when the tools came out, in the Lions’ huddle.

The hitters hold hammers. The setters hold levels. The back-row players hold L-squares.

Then, there’s that milk. Or whatever it is now.

Lisbon was participating in a summer tournament July 31 at Pella. The Lions bought several gallons of milk there. One came home with them.

“It’s yellow and curdled now,” Marshall said. “My dad (LaMont Marshall) said he would drink it if we make it to state.”

Poor guy.

In addition to her 36 assists, Nelson contributed seven kills. Allison added seven, Emma Howard six.

Lisbon started slow and trailed 8-6 in the opening set. But Marshall ignited the Lions with three straight kills, Nelson added two more, and they were off and rolling.

LISBON 3, CLINTON PRINCE OF PEACE 0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-16)

Class 1A Regional Semifinal, at Lisbon

Serving — Prince of Peace 48-53 (.906), Lisbon 69-72 (.958).

Aces — Prince of Peace 4 (Grace Dahner 2), Lisbon 5 (Kiah Kilburg 3).

Kills — Prince of Peace 27 (Anabel Blount 14), Lisbon 48 (Maysun Marshall 23).

Assists — Prince of Peace 24 (Isabel Hansen 22), Lisbon 46 (McKenna Nelson 36).

Blocks — Prince of Peace 7 (Lilly Isenhour 5), Lisbon 5 (Emma Howard 3).

