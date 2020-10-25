Clear Creek Amana's Calia Clubb commits to Illinois State volleyball

TIFFIN — A week after her season came to a hollow end, Calia Clubb finally had some good news.

A junior hitter from Clear Creek Amana, Clubb announced her commitment to play volleyball at Illinois State University.

“It’s definitely a big relief, especially after such a stressful experience,” Clubb said Sunday.

Clubb averaged 3.20 kills and 2.97 digs per set as the Clippers finished 25-6 this season. They did not have an opportunity to participate in the postseason, due to a positive COVID-19 test in the program.

“I’m really excited about the coaching staff and the strength of schedule down there,” said Clubb, who will join the Redbirds for the 2022 season. “The Missouri Valley Conference is very competitive, and during the preseason, they play a lot of ranked teams.”

