Cassidy Boche leads Jefferson to regional volleyball sweep of Prairie

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cassidy Boche was a part of Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s recent volleyball glory.

One-and-done wasn’t going to do.

“This feels like a big accomplishment,” Boche said after the J-Hawks swept Cedar Rapids Prairie, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21, in a Class 5A regional volleyball quarterfinal Wednesday night at Jefferson High School. “We’ve been able to compete. Tonight, we were able to finish.

“This was my last match on this floor. It’s a little emotional.”

It was for the J-Hawks (13-17). And it was for their student section, which stormed the court after the match, even though there’s still a lot of work to be done between now and a third straight state tournament.

“It was an in-town match, and that’s what you’re going to get,” Jefferson Coach Amy Norton said. “We’re sort of a new team this year, and so is Prairie. I don’t think the records reflect either team.”

Jefferson advances to face Marshalltown (16-14) in a regional semifinal next Tuesday at Marshalltown. The Bobcats earned a first-round bye.

No. 1 Cedar Falls looms on the other side of the bracket.

Boche, a senior who will play at Mount Mercy University next year, led all attackers with 16 kills and converted all 21 of her serves with four aces.

All three sets were competitive. And Jefferson had just a little more at the end of all of them.

Tied at 20-20 in the opener, the J-Hawks got two kills from Boche, one from Kaleigh Fowlkes and a block from Grace Jellison in the decisive run.

Jefferson overcame a 15-14 deficit in Game 2 (Allie Krousie’s ace put the J-Hawks ahead for good) and a 16-15 disadvantage in the closer behind a 7-1 push.

Olivia Eichhorn added eight kills, Rhiana Briney seven. Freshman Allie Barlow recorded 31 assists.

Kylee Oldenburger and Alexis Moses posted 11 kills apiece for Prairie, which bowed out at 17-22.

CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON 3, CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE 0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-21)

Class 5A Regional Quarterfinal, at C.R. Jefferson

Serving — Prairie 61-67 (.910), Jefferson 65-74 (.878).

Aces — Prairie 8 (Mackenna Matson 3), Jefferson 9 (Cassidy Boche 4).

Kills — Prairie 33 (Kylee Oldenburger, Alexis Moses 11), Jefferson 42 (Boche 16).

Assists — Prairie 31 (Haley Ikeda 15), Jefferson 40 (Allie Barlow 31).

Blocks — Prairie 2 (Bailey Rima, Maura Levi), Jefferson 4 (Grace Jellison, Rhiana Briney 2).

