Prep Volleyball

Volleyball notebook: Cascade Cougars have a league title, and their coach's heart

Seniors have led the way to a River Valley North crown

Cascade Cougars
Cascade Cougars

Sometimes, a team just captures your heart.

“I’m sorry, it chokes me up when I talk about this group,” Cascade High School volleyball coach Mary Frake said. “It’s the kind of group you just love to coach.

“The seniors have jelled really well. There hasn’t been a lot of drama.”

Oh, and the Cougars are winning, too.

A three-set home triumph over North Cedar on Tuesday enabled the Cougars (17-5 overall, 4-1 division) to claim a share of the River Valley Conference North Division title. If they defeat winless Northeast on Thursday at Goose Lake, they’ll be outright champions.

The Cougars entered Tuesday’s match in a first-place tie with North Cedar (17-12, 3-2). The first set turned out to be the crucial one; Cascade won that one 28-26, then finished off the sweep with 25-20 and 25-19 verdicts.

Abby Welter led the Cougars with 13 kills. Molly McElmeel and Ally Hoffman added 10 apiece, and setter Jess Hoffman collected 39 assists and 20 digs.

Frake used eight players Tuesday, including six seniors.

“The majority of them have played three years of varsity,” Frake said. “They have that team camaraderie. They’re great leaders.”

Jess Hoffman is averaging 7.8 assists per set and has collected more than 1,000 assists in her career.

She’s a senior, as are top hitters Welter (3.11 kills per set) and McElmeel (2.38).

The program has grown steadily behind that nucleus; they were 16-19 as sophomores, 19-15 as juniors.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“The girls have been consistently getting better,” Frake said. “It’s really allowed them to believe in themselves.”

Chart-topping Comets

Three different players from West Liberty lead the area in three different statistical categories.

Senior setter Morgan Peterson is tops (and third in the state) in assists per game, at 9.95.

Her top two targets are sophomore Macy Daufeldt and junior Martha Pace. Daufeldt, a Drake University commit, leads the area in kills per set at 4.85 — the 10th-best rate in the state — and Pace is the area leader in kill efficiency at .483. She ranks fourth statewide in that category.

The Comets (16-2) are ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, and are tied for the lead in the RVC South Division.

The pairings are coming

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will release postseason pairings sometime next week.

Regionals open Oct. 22 in classes 1A and 2A, Oct. 23 in 3A, 4A and 5A. Regional finals are Nov. 4-5, with the state tournament Nov. 12-15 at the U.S. Cellular Center.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Volleyball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Area high school volleyball Super 10, conference standings: Liberty still No. 1

Cedar Falls vs. Xavier: 1-vs.-1 volleyball showdown is all Tigers

North Cedar volleyball photos

Volleyball notebook: Cedar Rapids Kennedy has rediscovered its winning ways

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg joining Iowa City strike Friday

Cedar Rapids man pleads not guilty to 42 gun and drug charges

Q&A: Superintendent Stephen Murley on leaving Iowa City Schools

Embattled wildlife rehabilitator leaving Cedar Rapids

Second Muscatine woman arrested in connection with Lone Tree burglary

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.