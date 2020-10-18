Belle Plaine volleyball followed a dormant stretch with a sprint to finish the regular season

Twenty-one matches in 20 days.

Yeah, you could say the Belle Plaine volleyball team has made up for lost time.

After a COVID-19 quarantine shut the program down for three weeks, the Plainsmen have been in sprint mode since Sept. 26. They found time to win 17 of those 21 matches and repeat as South Iowa Cedar League champions.

“Our administration worked really hard to get almost all of those matches off that we missed,” Belle Plaine Coach April Kressley said. “Our kids have gotten opportunities to compete a lot lately, and they have taken advantage of every minute on the floor.”

The postseason trail begins Monday in Class 1A, 2A and 3A. For the Plainsmen (23-8), it opens with a 1A first-round match at home against Meskwaki (0-18).

“We’re working really well,” Kressley said. “Last year, Nicolaa (Phillippe) really stepped up. This year, we’ve evened things out offensively, and that makes us harder to stop.”

Junior Alyssa Tegeler leads Belle Plaine at 3.65 kills per game, and Phillippe adds 3.29.

Belle Plaine is one of three area 1A schools to win league titles. No. 12 Lisbon (24-4) is the Tri-Rivers Conference East Division champion, and claimed the conference tournament title Saturday. The Lions host Keota (3-14) Monday, and Upper Iowa Conference champ West Central (10-2) welcomes Don Bosco (12-17).

The area is full of 3A contenders, headlined by defending state champion Mount Vernon. The third-ranked Mustangs (27-6) host archrival Solon (17-18).

Among other area 3A ranked squads, No. 5 Union Community (28-9) hosts South Tama (7-18), No. 9 West Liberty (24-6) welcomes Anamosa (19-6) and No. 10 Independence (23-7) entertains Center Point-Urbana (11-19).

Mount Vernon won the Wamac Conference tournament, and West Liberty knocked off 2A No. 2 Wilton to capture the River Valley tournament.

Monday's Class 3A regional quarterfinals

(All matches, 7 p.m.)

Region 5

Crestwood (3-13) at Osage (28-2)

Waukon (5-12) at New Hampton (15-11)

Clear Lake (9-17) at Forest City (16-7)

Hampton-Dumont/CAL (2-10) at Garner GHV (9-10)

Region 6

South Tama (7-18) at Union Community (28-9)

Oelwein (4-30) at North Fayette Valley (5-13)

Center Point-Urbana (11-19) at Independence (23-7)

Vinton-Shellsburg (15-22) at Monticello (15-9)

Region 7

Solon (17-18) at Mount Vernon (27-6)

Mid-Prairie (9-15) at Williamsburg (18-15)

Monroe PCM (13-18) at Eddyville EBF (12-14)

Region 8

Tipton (3-21) at Davenport Assumption (19-2)

Camanche (9-15) at Maquoketa (13-14)

Anamosa (19-6) at West Liberty (24-6)

Central Lee (22-7) at West Burlington (18-4)

Monday's Class 2A regional first round

(All matches, 7 p.m.)

Region 6

Alburnett (4-20) at North Linn (15-12)

North Cedar (4-18) at Iowa City Regina (12-9)

Region 7

South Winneshiek (4-20) at MFL MarMac (7-10)

Northeast (2-23) at Bellevue (9-9)

Region 8

Columbus Community (11-12) at Pekin (5-10)

Danville (2-15) at Mediapolis (8-20)

Monday's Class 1A regional first round

(All matches, 7 p.m.)

Region 4

Garwin GMG (4-12) at North Tama (14-11)

Collins-Maxwell (8-12) at Conrad BCLUW (18-15)

Baxter (9-11) at Lynnville-Sully (11-7)

Essex (2-12) at Stanton (22-5)

Griswold (10-12) at Anita CAM (20-4)

Grand View Christian (18-15) at Orient-Macksburg (5-13)

Martensdale-St. Marys (2-12) at Ankeny Christian (16-12)

Region 6

Don Bosco (12-17) at West Central (10-2)

Waterloo Christian (12-13) at Dunkerton (15-9)

East Buchanan (3-19) at Edgewood-Colesburg (14-13)

Northwood-Kensett (3-7) at Saint Ansgar (19-4)

Riceville (0-14) at Nashua-Plainfield (11-15)

Lansing Kee (4-11) at Turkey Valley (18-6)

Elkader Central (3-19) at Tripoli (15-13)

Region 7

Midland (4-25) at Bellevue Marquette (7-17)

Morningstar Academy (0-0) at Clinton Prince of Peace (18-9)

Calamus-Wheatland (6-22) at Easton Valley (10-13)

Meskwaki (0-18) at Belle Plaine (23-8)

Cedar Valley Christian (3-14) at Central City (12-11)

Iowa Valley (6-18) at Montezuma (12-6)

BGM (4-15) at HLV (12-9)

Region 8

Lone Tree (5-17) at Highland (6-16)

Hillcrest Academy (3-19) at Winfield-Mount Union (21-6)

Wapello (10-12) at Burlington Notre Dame (13-5)

Keota (3-14) at Lisbon (24-4)

Tri-County (1-19) at English Valleys (4-17)

Sigourney (7-16) at WACO (23-7)

North Mahaska (9-9) at Twin Cedars (8-10)

