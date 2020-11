Super 10: Liberty tops final Gazette area volleyball rankings

The final Gazette-area high school volleyball Super 10 for the 2020 season.

1. Iowa City Liberty 24-3 (6-0 MVC Mississippi, 1st) Postseason: Class 5A state runner-up

Streak: Lost 1

Previous: No. 1 2. Mount Vernon 32-7 (4-1 Wamac East, 2nd) Wamac tournament: Champion

Postseason: Class 3A state runner-up

Streak: Lost 1

Previous: No. 2 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier 26-6 (7-0 MVC Valley, 1st) Postseason: Class 4A state champion

Streak: Won 5

Previous: No. 3 4. West Delaware 30-12 (2-3 Wamac East, 4th) Wamac tournament: Semifinalist

Postseason: Class 4A state runner-up

Streak: Lost 1

Previous: No. 9 5. Western Dubuque 25-11 (5-1 MVC Mississippi, 3rd) Postseason: Class 4A state semifinalist

Streak: Won 1

Previous: No. 5 6. Union Community 31-10 (5-2 NICL East, 3rd) Postseason: Class 3A state quarterfinalist

Streak: Lost 1

Previous: No. 6 7. Dyersville Beckman 29-10 (5-0 Wamac East, 1st) Wamac tournament: Runner-up

Postseason: Class 2A regional semifinalist

Streak: Lost 1

Previous: No. 5 8. Independence 25-8 (6-0 Wamac West, 1st) Wamac tournament: Semifinalist

Postseason: Class 3A regional finalist

Streak: Lost 1

Previous: No. 7 9. West Liberty 26-7 (5-1 River Valley South, 2nd) River Valley tournament: Champion

Postseason: Class 3A regional finalist

Streak: Lost 1

Previous: No. 10 10. Marion 21-12 (3-2 Wamac East, 3rd) Wamac tournament: Quarterfinalist

Postseason: Class 4A regional finalist

Streak: Lost 1

Previous: No. 9

Area class rankings

Class 5A — 1. Iowa City Liberty (24-3), 2. Linn-Mar (13-15), 3. Iowa City West (13-15), 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (18-15), 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (15-16)

Class 4A — 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (26-6), 2. West Delaware (30-12), 3. Western Dubuque (25-11), 4. Marion (21-12), 5. Clear Creek Amana (25-6)

Class 3A — 1. Mount Vernon (32-7), 2. Union Community (31-10), 3. Independence (25-8), 4. West Liberty (26-7), 5. Vinton-Shellsburg (16-23)

Class 2A — 1. Dyersville Beckman (29-10), 2. West Branch (20-13), 3. Jesup (15-13), 4. Cascade (17-8), 5. Starmont (19-13)

Class 1A — 1. Springville (27-5), 2. Lisbon (26-5), 3. Belle Plaine (26-9), 4. West Central (10-3), 4. 5. Turkey Valley (20-7)

