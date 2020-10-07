Prep Volleyball

Area volleyball Super Ten

MVC Valley Division champion Cedar Rapids Xavier moves back to the top spot

Cedar Rapids Xavier's Eve Magill (13) jumps to hit the ball over Marion's Peyton Johnson (1) and Kiley Cole (16) during
Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Eve Magill (13) jumps to hit the ball over Marion’s Peyton Johnson (1) and Kiley Cole (16) during the Benton Community Invitational on Sept. 19. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

The Gazette’s area volleyball Super Ten, including matches played Tuesday, Oct. 6:

1. CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER

* Record: 17-4. MVC Valley: 7-0.

* Streak: Won 2.

* Previous: 2nd.

2. MOUNT VERNON

* Record: 19-5. Wamac East: 4-1.

* Streak: Won 1.

* Previous: 1st.

3. IOWA CITY LIBERTY

* Record: 9-2. MVC Mississippi: 4-0.

* Streak: Won 1.

* Previous: 4th.

4. UNION COMMUNITY

* Record: 26-5. NICL East: 5-0.

* Streak: Won 2.

* Previous: 6th.

5. WESTERN DUBUQUE

* Record: 16-8. MVC Mississippi: 5-1.

* Streak: Won 2.

* Previous: 7th.

6. DYERSVILLE BECKMAN

* Record: 25-8. Wamac East: 5-0.

* Streak: Won 4.

* Previous: 8th.

7. MARION

* Record: 16-8. Wamac East: 3-2.

* Streak: Lost 2.

* Previous: 9th.

8. INDEPENDENCE

* Record: 18-4. Wamac West: 5-0.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 5th.

9. WEST LIBERTY

* Record: 20-3. River Valley South: 5-1.

* Streak: Lost 2.

* Previous: 3rd.

10. WEST DELAWARE

* Record: 21-8. Wamac East: 2-3.

* Streak: Lost 2.

* Previous: 10th.

AREA CLASS RANKINGS:

* Class 5A — 1. Iowa City Liberty (9-2), 2. C.R. Kennedy (14-9), 3. Linn-Mar (9-9), 4. C.R. Prairie (16-9), 5. Iowa City High (3-6).

* Class 4A — 1. C.R. Xavier (17-4), 2. Western Dubuque (16-8), 3. Marion (16-8), 4. West Delaware (21-8), 5. Clear Creek Amana (20-4).

* Class 3A — 1. Mount Vernon (19-5), 2. Union Community (26-5), 3. Independence (18-4), 4. West Liberty (20-3), 5. Anamosa (17-3).

* Class 2A — 1. Dyersville Beckman (25-8), 2. West Branch (15-7), 3. Jesup (15-9), 4. Cascade (16-6), 5. Starmont (13-11).

* Class 1A — 1. Springville (18-3), 2. Lisbon (17-4), 3. West Central (8-2), 4. Belle Plaine (16-6), 5. Turkey Valley (12-6).

* * * * *

AREA STANDINGS

(Through Tuesday)

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIV. Div. All

Cedar Falls 6-0 21-2

Iowa City Liberty 4-0 9-2

Western Dubuque 5-1 16-8

Linn-Mar 4-2 9-9

Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-4 16-9

Iowa City High 1-4 3-6

Dubuque Wahlert 1-5 5-14

Cedar Rapids Washington 0-6 1-22

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Div. All

x-Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-0 17-4

Dubuque Hempstead 5-1 13-2

Dubuque Senior 5-2 16-7

Waterloo West 4-3 9-12

Iowa City West 2-4 7-11

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-5 14-9

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-5 5-13

Waterloo East 0-7 4-17

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Div. All

x-Dyersville Beckman 5-0 25-8

Mount Vernon 4-1 19-5

Marion 3-2 16-8

West Delaware 2-3 21-8

Solon 1-4 12-16

Maquoketa 0-5 8-11

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Div. All

y-Independence 5-0 18-4

Clear Creek Amana 4-1 20-4

Williamsburg 4-2 13-11

Center Point-Urbana 3-3 10-13

Vinton-Shellsburg 1-3 12-18

Benton Community 1-4 8-17

South Tama 0-5 7-17

RIVER VALLEY NORTH Div. All

y-Monticello 5-0 13-8

Cascade 5-1 16-6

Anamosa 3-1 17-3

Camanche 3-3 8-14

Bellevue 0-3 5-8

Northeast 0-4 2-19

North Cedar 0-4 1-12

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH Div. All

x-Wilton 6-0 24-0

West Liberty 5-1 20-3

West Branch 4-2 15-7

Iowa City Regina 2-3 6-8

Mid-Prairie 1-3 6-9

Durant 1-5 5-10

Tipton 0-5 2-17

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIV. Div. All

Lisbon 4-0 17-4

Clinton Prince of Peace 5-1 14-8

Easton Valley 3-1 7-9

Bellevue Marquette 3-2 6-13

Calamus-Wheatland 1-4 6-18

Cedar Valley Christian 1-4 3-11

Midland 0-5 2-23

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIV. Div. All

x-Starmont 6-0 13-11

Springville 4-2 18-3

Maquoketa Valley 4-2 11-10

Central City 3-3 11-8

Edgewood-Colesburg 3-3 13-10

North Linn 3-3 11-10

East Buchanan 1-5 3-12

Alburnett 0-6 4-16

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

Waverly-Shell Rock 5-0 26-7

Decorah 5-0 15-7

Charles City 3-2 11-12

New Hampton 3-3 10-10

Waukon 1-4 5-6

Oelwein 1-4 3-24

Crestwood 0-5 1-8

SOUTH IOWA CEDAR Conf. All

Montezuma 7-0 9-4

Belle Plaine 5-0 16-6

Colfax-Mingo 5-2 8-9

HLV 4-2 8-8

North Mahaska 5-3 8-7

Sigourney 4-3 6-11

Lynnville-Sully 3-3 8-5

Iowa Valley 3-4 4-15

English Valleys 2-5 4-15

Tri-County 1-4 1-13

Keota 0-6 2-11

BGM 0-7 1-14

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

West Central 6-0 8-2

Turkey Valley 5-1 12-6

Clayton Ridge 5-1 10-6

MFL MarMac 3-2 5-9

North Fayette Valley 3-3 4-12

Lansing Kee 1-3 2-6

Elkader Central 1-4 3-17

South Winneshiek 1-5 3-19

Postville 0-6 0-11

x-clinched league title

y-clinched share of league title

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Volleyball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Prairie Invitational tournament, Iowa high school volleyball

Wilton sweeps West Liberty in battle of unbeatens, wins River Valley South championship

Gazette area Fab 5: West Liberty volleyball makes debut

Volleyball notes: West Liberty, Wilton collide Thursday in battle of unbeatens

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Sheriff's Office identifies two killed after vehicles collide with semi in Linn County

Art meets agriculture in program that invites artists to live on Iowa farms

Marion asking for community feedback for new aquatic center project

Iowa's higher enrollment cliff just got closer

After derecho and fire, looking for home: Displaced Cedar Rapids family not alone in search for housing

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.