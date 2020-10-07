The Gazette’s area volleyball Super Ten, including matches played Tuesday, Oct. 6:
1. CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER
* Record: 17-4. MVC Valley: 7-0.
* Streak: Won 2.
* Previous: 2nd.
2. MOUNT VERNON
* Record: 19-5. Wamac East: 4-1.
* Streak: Won 1.
* Previous: 1st.
3. IOWA CITY LIBERTY
* Record: 9-2. MVC Mississippi: 4-0.
* Streak: Won 1.
* Previous: 4th.
4. UNION COMMUNITY
* Record: 26-5. NICL East: 5-0.
* Streak: Won 2.
* Previous: 6th.
5. WESTERN DUBUQUE
* Record: 16-8. MVC Mississippi: 5-1.
* Streak: Won 2.
* Previous: 7th.
6. DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
* Record: 25-8. Wamac East: 5-0.
* Streak: Won 4.
* Previous: 8th.
7. MARION
* Record: 16-8. Wamac East: 3-2.
* Streak: Lost 2.
* Previous: 9th.
8. INDEPENDENCE
* Record: 18-4. Wamac West: 5-0.
* Streak: Lost 1.
* Previous: 5th.
9. WEST LIBERTY
* Record: 20-3. River Valley South: 5-1.
* Streak: Lost 2.
* Previous: 3rd.
10. WEST DELAWARE
* Record: 21-8. Wamac East: 2-3.
* Streak: Lost 2.
* Previous: 10th.
AREA CLASS RANKINGS:
* Class 5A — 1. Iowa City Liberty (9-2), 2. C.R. Kennedy (14-9), 3. Linn-Mar (9-9), 4. C.R. Prairie (16-9), 5. Iowa City High (3-6).
* Class 4A — 1. C.R. Xavier (17-4), 2. Western Dubuque (16-8), 3. Marion (16-8), 4. West Delaware (21-8), 5. Clear Creek Amana (20-4).
* Class 3A — 1. Mount Vernon (19-5), 2. Union Community (26-5), 3. Independence (18-4), 4. West Liberty (20-3), 5. Anamosa (17-3).
* Class 2A — 1. Dyersville Beckman (25-8), 2. West Branch (15-7), 3. Jesup (15-9), 4. Cascade (16-6), 5. Starmont (13-11).
* Class 1A — 1. Springville (18-3), 2. Lisbon (17-4), 3. West Central (8-2), 4. Belle Plaine (16-6), 5. Turkey Valley (12-6).
* * * * *
AREA STANDINGS
(Through Tuesday)
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIV. Div. All
Cedar Falls 6-0 21-2
Iowa City Liberty 4-0 9-2
Western Dubuque 5-1 16-8
Linn-Mar 4-2 9-9
Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-4 16-9
Iowa City High 1-4 3-6
Dubuque Wahlert 1-5 5-14
Cedar Rapids Washington 0-6 1-22
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Div. All
x-Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-0 17-4
Dubuque Hempstead 5-1 13-2
Dubuque Senior 5-2 16-7
Waterloo West 4-3 9-12
Iowa City West 2-4 7-11
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-5 14-9
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-5 5-13
Waterloo East 0-7 4-17
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Div. All
x-Dyersville Beckman 5-0 25-8
Mount Vernon 4-1 19-5
Marion 3-2 16-8
West Delaware 2-3 21-8
Solon 1-4 12-16
Maquoketa 0-5 8-11
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Div. All
y-Independence 5-0 18-4
Clear Creek Amana 4-1 20-4
Williamsburg 4-2 13-11
Center Point-Urbana 3-3 10-13
Vinton-Shellsburg 1-3 12-18
Benton Community 1-4 8-17
South Tama 0-5 7-17
RIVER VALLEY NORTH Div. All
y-Monticello 5-0 13-8
Cascade 5-1 16-6
Anamosa 3-1 17-3
Camanche 3-3 8-14
Bellevue 0-3 5-8
Northeast 0-4 2-19
North Cedar 0-4 1-12
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH Div. All
x-Wilton 6-0 24-0
West Liberty 5-1 20-3
West Branch 4-2 15-7
Iowa City Regina 2-3 6-8
Mid-Prairie 1-3 6-9
Durant 1-5 5-10
Tipton 0-5 2-17
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIV. Div. All
Lisbon 4-0 17-4
Clinton Prince of Peace 5-1 14-8
Easton Valley 3-1 7-9
Bellevue Marquette 3-2 6-13
Calamus-Wheatland 1-4 6-18
Cedar Valley Christian 1-4 3-11
Midland 0-5 2-23
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIV. Div. All
x-Starmont 6-0 13-11
Springville 4-2 18-3
Maquoketa Valley 4-2 11-10
Central City 3-3 11-8
Edgewood-Colesburg 3-3 13-10
North Linn 3-3 11-10
East Buchanan 1-5 3-12
Alburnett 0-6 4-16
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
Waverly-Shell Rock 5-0 26-7
Decorah 5-0 15-7
Charles City 3-2 11-12
New Hampton 3-3 10-10
Waukon 1-4 5-6
Oelwein 1-4 3-24
Crestwood 0-5 1-8
SOUTH IOWA CEDAR Conf. All
Montezuma 7-0 9-4
Belle Plaine 5-0 16-6
Colfax-Mingo 5-2 8-9
HLV 4-2 8-8
North Mahaska 5-3 8-7
Sigourney 4-3 6-11
Lynnville-Sully 3-3 8-5
Iowa Valley 3-4 4-15
English Valleys 2-5 4-15
Tri-County 1-4 1-13
Keota 0-6 2-11
BGM 0-7 1-14
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
West Central 6-0 8-2
Turkey Valley 5-1 12-6
Clayton Ridge 5-1 10-6
MFL MarMac 3-2 5-9
North Fayette Valley 3-3 4-12
Lansing Kee 1-3 2-6
Elkader Central 1-4 3-17
South Winneshiek 1-5 3-19
Postville 0-6 0-11
x-clinched league title
y-clinched share of league title
