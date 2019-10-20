Prep Volleyball

Area volleyball Super Ten

Liberty, Xavier remain the top 2, then there's shuffling galore after that

Iowa City Liberty’s Hailey Hested (center) goes after the ball suring a volleyball match Sept. 24. Liberty concluded the regular season at 32-2 and remains the No. 1 team in the Gazette-area Super Ten. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
This week’s area volleyball Super Ten, through matches played Saturday, Oct. 19:

1. IOWA CITY LIBERTY

* Record: 32-2. MVC Valley: 6-1 (T-1st).

* Conference tournament: MVC semifinalist.

* Streak: Lost 1. Previous: 1st.

* Coming up: Hosts Muscatine in a 5A regional semifinal, Oct. 29.

2. CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER

* Record: 26-6. MVC Mississippi: 6-1 (2nd).

* Conference tournament: MVC runner-up.

* Streak: Lost 1. Previous: 2nd.

* Coming up: Hosts Newton or Grinnell in a 4A regional semifinal, Oct. 29.

3. WEST LIBERTY

* Record: 28-7. River Valley South: 5-1 (T-1st).

* Conference tournament: River Valley champion.

* Streak: Won 6. Previous: 4th.

* Coming up: Hosts Mid-Prairie in a 3A regional quarterfinal, Wednesday.

4. MOUNT VERNON

* Record: 30-10. Wamac East: 3-3 (4th).

* Conference tournament: Wamac champion.

* Streak: Won 5. Previous: 9th.

* Coming up: Hosts Oelwein in a 3A regional quarterfinal, Wednesday.

5. MARION

* Record: 28-10. Wamac East: 4-2 (3rd).

* Conference tournament: Wamac runner-up.

* Streak: Lost 1. Previous: 8th.

* Coming up: Hosts Washington or Pella in a 4A regional semifinal, Oct. 29.

6. WEST DELAWARE

* Record: 37-5. Wamac East: 6-0 (1st).

* Conference tournament: Wamac quarterfinalist.

* Streak: Won 1. Previous: 3rd.

* Coming up: Hosts Waterloo East or Decorah in a 4A regional semifinal, Oct. 29.

7. TIPTON

* Record: 30-6. River Valley South: 5-1 (T-1st).

* Conference tournament: River Valley quarterfinalist.

* Streak: Lost 1. Previous: 5th.

* Coming up: Hosts South Tama in a 3A regional quarterfinal, Wednesday.

8. DYERSVILLE BECKMAN

* Record: 37-8. Wamac East: 5-1 (2nd).

* Conference tournament: Wamac quarterfinalist.

* Streak: Won 1. Previous: 6th.

* Coming up: Hosts Postville or Sumner-Fredericksburg in a 2A regional quarterfinal, Oct. 28.

9. WESTERN DUBUQUE

* Record: 19-13. MVC Mississippi: 5-2 (3rd).

* Conference tournament: MVC consolation semifinalist.

* Streak: Lost 1. Previous: 10th.

* Coming up: Hosts DeWitt Central in a 4A regional quarterfinal, Wednesday.

10. UNION COMMUNITY

* Record: 26-11. NICL East: 7-1 (2nd).

* Conference tournament: None.

* Streak: Won 1. Previous: NR.

* Coming up: Hosts Waterloo Columbus in a 3A regional quarterfinal, Wednesday.

Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7).

AREA CLASS RANKINGS:

* Class 5A — 1. Iowa City Liberty (32-2), 2. C.R. Kennedy (19-18), 3. Linn-Mar (17-17), 4. Iowa City High (15-14), 5. C.R. Prairie (17-21).

* Class 4A — 1. C.R. Xavier (26-6), 2. Marion (28-10), 3. West Delaware (37-5), 4. Western Dubuque (19-13), 5. Clear Creek Amana (23-14).

* Class 3A — 1. West Liberty (28-7), 2. Mount Vernon (30-10), 3. Tipton (30-6), 4. Union Community (26-11), 5. Independence (27-11).

* Class 2A — 1. Dyersville Beckman (37-8), 2. West Branch (19-15), 3. Cascade (22-10), 4. North Cedar (20-19), 5. MFL MarMac (14-11).

* Class 1A — 1. North Tama (22-6), 2. Edgewood-Colesburg (24-9), 3. Lisbon (34-7), 4. Belle Plaine (25-12), 5. West Central (18-12).

* * * * *

STANDINGS

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Div. All

xz-Cedar Falls 7-0 39-1

Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-1 26-6

Western Dubuque 5-2 19-13

Iowa City High 4-3 15-14

Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-4 17-21

Dubuque Senior 2-5 12-26

Waterloo East 1-6 10-22

Cedar Rapids Washington 0-7 1-33

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Div. All

y-Iowa City Liberty 6-1 32-2

y-Dubuque Wahlert 6-1 24-11

Waterloo West 4-3 26-13

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-3 19-18

Dubuque Hempstead 3-4 19-13

Linn-Mar 3-4 17-17

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-5 12-17

Iowa City West 0-7 6-28

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Div. All

x-West Delaware 6-0 37-5

Dyersville Beckman 5-1 37-8

Marion 4-2 28-10

z-Mount Vernon 3-3 30-10

Maquoketa 2-4 24-14

Solon 1-5 15-21

DeWitt Central 0-6 5-26

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Div. All

y-Independence 5-1 27-11

y-Clear Creek Amana 5-1 23-14

y-Center Point-Urbana 5-1 22-17

Benton Community 3-3 16-22

Williamsburg 2-4 12-20

South Tama 1-5 8-30

Vinton-Shellsburg 0-6 14-22

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Div. All

x-Cascade 5-1 22-10

Anamosa 4-2 16-12

North Cedar 4-2 20-19

Monticello 3-3 19-13

Camanche 3-3 15-18

Bellevue 2-4 17-16

Northeast 0-6 0-37

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Div. All

y-Wilton 5-1 32-3

y-Tipton 5-1 30-6

yz-West Liberty 5-1 28-7

West Branch 3-3 19-15

Durant 2-4 10-21

Iowa City Regina 1-5 6-28

Mid-Prairie 0-6 6-21

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

x-Lisbon 6-0 34-7

Clinton Prince of Peace 5-1 21-15

Cedar Valley Christian 3-3 10-17

Easton Valley 3-3 10-19

Calamus-Wheatland 3-3 8-24

Bellevue Marquette 1-5 2-27

Midland 0-6 4-27

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

x-Maquoketa Valley 6-1 14-14

z-Edgewood-Colesburg 5-2 24-9

Starmont 5-2 12-17

Springville 3-4 16-16

Alburnett 3-4 12-15

North Linn 3-4 11-18

Central City 3-4 9-18

East Buchanan 0-7 4-23

x — clinched divisional title

y — clinched tie for divisional title

z — conference tournament champion

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

