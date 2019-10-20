This week’s area volleyball Super Ten, through matches played Saturday, Oct. 19:
1. IOWA CITY LIBERTY
* Record: 32-2. MVC Valley: 6-1 (T-1st).
* Conference tournament: MVC semifinalist.
* Streak: Lost 1. Previous: 1st.
* Coming up: Hosts Muscatine in a 5A regional semifinal, Oct. 29.
2. CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER
* Record: 26-6. MVC Mississippi: 6-1 (2nd).
* Conference tournament: MVC runner-up.
* Streak: Lost 1. Previous: 2nd.
* Coming up: Hosts Newton or Grinnell in a 4A regional semifinal, Oct. 29.
3. WEST LIBERTY
* Record: 28-7. River Valley South: 5-1 (T-1st).
* Conference tournament: River Valley champion.
* Streak: Won 6. Previous: 4th.
* Coming up: Hosts Mid-Prairie in a 3A regional quarterfinal, Wednesday.
4. MOUNT VERNON
* Record: 30-10. Wamac East: 3-3 (4th).
* Conference tournament: Wamac champion.
* Streak: Won 5. Previous: 9th.
* Coming up: Hosts Oelwein in a 3A regional quarterfinal, Wednesday.
5. MARION
* Record: 28-10. Wamac East: 4-2 (3rd).
* Conference tournament: Wamac runner-up.
* Streak: Lost 1. Previous: 8th.
* Coming up: Hosts Washington or Pella in a 4A regional semifinal, Oct. 29.
6. WEST DELAWARE
* Record: 37-5. Wamac East: 6-0 (1st).
* Conference tournament: Wamac quarterfinalist.
* Streak: Won 1. Previous: 3rd.
* Coming up: Hosts Waterloo East or Decorah in a 4A regional semifinal, Oct. 29.
7. TIPTON
* Record: 30-6. River Valley South: 5-1 (T-1st).
* Conference tournament: River Valley quarterfinalist.
* Streak: Lost 1. Previous: 5th.
* Coming up: Hosts South Tama in a 3A regional quarterfinal, Wednesday.
8. DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
* Record: 37-8. Wamac East: 5-1 (2nd).
* Conference tournament: Wamac quarterfinalist.
* Streak: Won 1. Previous: 6th.
* Coming up: Hosts Postville or Sumner-Fredericksburg in a 2A regional quarterfinal, Oct. 28.
9. WESTERN DUBUQUE
* Record: 19-13. MVC Mississippi: 5-2 (3rd).
* Conference tournament: MVC consolation semifinalist.
* Streak: Lost 1. Previous: 10th.
* Coming up: Hosts DeWitt Central in a 4A regional quarterfinal, Wednesday.
10. UNION COMMUNITY
* Record: 26-11. NICL East: 7-1 (2nd).
* Conference tournament: None.
* Streak: Won 1. Previous: NR.
* Coming up: Hosts Waterloo Columbus in a 3A regional quarterfinal, Wednesday.
Dropped out: Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7).
AREA CLASS RANKINGS:
* Class 5A — 1. Iowa City Liberty (32-2), 2. C.R. Kennedy (19-18), 3. Linn-Mar (17-17), 4. Iowa City High (15-14), 5. C.R. Prairie (17-21).
* Class 4A — 1. C.R. Xavier (26-6), 2. Marion (28-10), 3. West Delaware (37-5), 4. Western Dubuque (19-13), 5. Clear Creek Amana (23-14).
* Class 3A — 1. West Liberty (28-7), 2. Mount Vernon (30-10), 3. Tipton (30-6), 4. Union Community (26-11), 5. Independence (27-11).
* Class 2A — 1. Dyersville Beckman (37-8), 2. West Branch (19-15), 3. Cascade (22-10), 4. North Cedar (20-19), 5. MFL MarMac (14-11).
* Class 1A — 1. North Tama (22-6), 2. Edgewood-Colesburg (24-9), 3. Lisbon (34-7), 4. Belle Plaine (25-12), 5. West Central (18-12).
* * * * *
STANDINGS
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Div. All
xz-Cedar Falls 7-0 39-1
Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-1 26-6
Western Dubuque 5-2 19-13
Iowa City High 4-3 15-14
Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-4 17-21
Dubuque Senior 2-5 12-26
Waterloo East 1-6 10-22
Cedar Rapids Washington 0-7 1-33
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Div. All
y-Iowa City Liberty 6-1 32-2
y-Dubuque Wahlert 6-1 24-11
Waterloo West 4-3 26-13
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-3 19-18
Dubuque Hempstead 3-4 19-13
Linn-Mar 3-4 17-17
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-5 12-17
Iowa City West 0-7 6-28
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Div. All
x-West Delaware 6-0 37-5
Dyersville Beckman 5-1 37-8
Marion 4-2 28-10
z-Mount Vernon 3-3 30-10
Maquoketa 2-4 24-14
Solon 1-5 15-21
DeWitt Central 0-6 5-26
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Div. All
y-Independence 5-1 27-11
y-Clear Creek Amana 5-1 23-14
y-Center Point-Urbana 5-1 22-17
Benton Community 3-3 16-22
Williamsburg 2-4 12-20
South Tama 1-5 8-30
Vinton-Shellsburg 0-6 14-22
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Div. All
x-Cascade 5-1 22-10
Anamosa 4-2 16-12
North Cedar 4-2 20-19
Monticello 3-3 19-13
Camanche 3-3 15-18
Bellevue 2-4 17-16
Northeast 0-6 0-37
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Div. All
y-Wilton 5-1 32-3
y-Tipton 5-1 30-6
yz-West Liberty 5-1 28-7
West Branch 3-3 19-15
Durant 2-4 10-21
Iowa City Regina 1-5 6-28
Mid-Prairie 0-6 6-21
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
x-Lisbon 6-0 34-7
Clinton Prince of Peace 5-1 21-15
Cedar Valley Christian 3-3 10-17
Easton Valley 3-3 10-19
Calamus-Wheatland 3-3 8-24
Bellevue Marquette 1-5 2-27
Midland 0-6 4-27
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
x-Maquoketa Valley 6-1 14-14
z-Edgewood-Colesburg 5-2 24-9
Starmont 5-2 12-17
Springville 3-4 16-16
Alburnett 3-4 12-15
North Linn 3-4 11-18
Central City 3-4 9-18
East Buchanan 0-7 4-23
x — clinched divisional title
y — clinched tie for divisional title
z — conference tournament champion
