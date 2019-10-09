Super 10: Area high school volleyball power rankings

1. Iowa City Liberty 22-1 (5-1 MVC Valley)

Streak: Won 9

Previous: No. 1

Coming up: at Pella tournament, Saturday; at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Tuesday; MVC tournament, Oct. 19

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 20-5 (5-1 MVC Mississippi)

Streak: Won 1

Previous: No. 2

Coming up: at Cedar Rapids Washington, Tuesday; MVC tournament, Oct. 19

3. West Delaware 30-3 (5-0 Wamac East)

Streak: Won 2

Previous: No. 3

Coming up: at Dyersville Beckman, Thursday; at Westside Invitational (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), Saturday; Wamac tournament, Monday & Oct. 17

4. West Liberty 19-4 (5-1 River Valley South)

Streak: Lost 1

Previous: No. 4

Coming up: at North Cedar, Thursday; at Westside Invitational (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), Saturday; River Valley tournament, Tuesday & Oct. 17

5. Tipton 26-5 (4-1 River Valley South)

Streak: Lost 1

Previous: No. 5

Coming up: at Camanche, Thursday; River Valley tournament, Tuesday & Oct. 17

6. Dyersville Beckman 34-5 (5-0 Wamac East)

Streak: Lost 1

Previous: No. 6

Coming up: West Delaware, Thursday; Wamac tournament, Tuesday & Oct. 17

7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14-11 (3-3 MVC Valley)

Streak: Won 1

Previous: No. 8

Coming up: at Westside Invitational (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), Saturday; Iowa City West, Tuesday; MVC tournament, Oct. 19

8. Marion 20-7 (4-2 Wamac East)

Streak: Won 1

Previous: No. 9

Coming up: at Westside Invitational (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), Saturday; Wamac tournament, Monday & Oct. 17

9. Mount Vernon 22-9 (4-3 Wamac East)

Streak: Won 5

Previous: No. 10

Coming up: at Westside Invitational (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), Saturday; Wamac tournament, Monday & Oct. 17

10. Western Dubuque 11-10 (4-2 MVC Mississippi)