Prep Volleyball

Super 10: Area high school volleyball power rankings

Top 6 remain unchanged; Western Dubuque makes its first appearance

Mount Vernon’s Lauren Ryan (18) dives for the ball during last year’s state volleyball tournament. The Mustangs have won five straight matches and climb to No. 9 in this week’s area Super Ten. (The Gazette)
Mount Vernon’s Lauren Ryan (18) dives for the ball during last year’s state volleyball tournament. The Mustangs have won five straight matches and climb to No. 9 in this week’s area Super Ten. (The Gazette)

This week’s area volleyball Super 10, through matches played Tuesday, Oct. 8.

1.

Iowa City Liberty

22-1 (5-1 MVC Valley)
Streak: Won 9
Previous: No. 1
Coming up: at Pella tournament, Saturday; at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Tuesday; MVC tournament, Oct. 19
 
2.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

20-5 (5-1 MVC Mississippi)
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 2
Coming up: at Cedar Rapids Washington, Tuesday; MVC tournament, Oct. 19
 
3.

West Delaware

30-3 (5-0 Wamac East)
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 3
Coming up: at Dyersville Beckman, Thursday; at Westside Invitational (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), Saturday; Wamac tournament, Monday & Oct. 17
 
4.

West Liberty

19-4 (5-1 River Valley South)
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 4
Coming up: at North Cedar, Thursday; at Westside Invitational (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), Saturday; River Valley tournament, Tuesday & Oct. 17
 
5.

Tipton

26-5 (4-1 River Valley South)
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 5
Coming up: at Camanche, Thursday; River Valley tournament, Tuesday & Oct. 17
 
6.

Dyersville Beckman

34-5 (5-0 Wamac East)
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 6
Coming up: West Delaware, Thursday; Wamac tournament, Tuesday & Oct. 17
 
7.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy

14-11 (3-3 MVC Valley)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 8
Coming up: at Westside Invitational (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), Saturday; Iowa City West, Tuesday; MVC tournament, Oct. 19
 
8.

Marion

20-7 (4-2 Wamac East)
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 9
Coming up: at Westside Invitational (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), Saturday; Wamac tournament, Monday & Oct. 17
 
9.

Mount Vernon

22-9 (4-3 Wamac East)
Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 10
Coming up: at Westside Invitational (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), Saturday; Wamac tournament, Monday & Oct. 17
 
10.

Western Dubuque

11-10 (4-2 MVC Mississippi)
Streak: Won 1
Previous: NR
Coming up: at Cedar Rapids Prairie tournament, Saturday; Waterloo East, Tuesday; MVC tournament, Oct. 19
 
 

Dropped out: Union Community (7).

 

Area class rankings

Class 5A — 1. Iowa City Liberty (22-1), 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (14-11), 3. Linn-Mar (12-12), 4. Iowa City High (11-10), 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (8-12)

Class 4A — 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (20-5), 2. West Delaware (30-3), 3. Marion (20-7), 4. Western Dubuque (11-10), 5. Center Point-Urbana (16-13)

Class 3A — 1. West Liberty (19-4), 2. Tipton (26-5), 3. Mount Vernon (22-9), 4. Union Community (18-9), 5. Independence (20-8)

Class 2A — 1. Dyersville Beckman (34-5), 2. West Branch (15-10), 3. Cascade (19-8), 4. North Cedar (18-12), 5. MFL MarMac (12-11)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
The Gazette 2019 Business Awards Breakfast

Honoring successful businesses, companies, organizations, and professionals in the Corridor on October 29.

PURCHASE TICKETS
Fall Career Fair!

Join us at the Corridor Career fair October 17th from 3:30 - 6:30 at the Cedar Rapids Marriott.

Learn More
2019 Everyday Heroes
Everyday Heroes Luncheon

Honorees for the Everyday Heroes program will be celebrated at an awards breakfast scheduled for Friday, November 1, 2019, from 7am-9am at the Hotel Kirkwood. Tickets are now available.

Purchase Tickets

Class 1A — 1. North Tama (18-3), 2. Lisbon (29-6), 3. Belle Plaine (21-12), 4. Edgewood-Colesburg (16-9), 5. West Central (17-12)

 

Area conference standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Div. All

y-Cedar Falls 6-0 27-1

Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-1 20-5

Western Dubuque 4-2 11-10

Iowa City High 3-3 11-10

Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-3 11-16

Dubuque Senior 2-4 12-21

Waterloo East 1-5 10-17

Cedar Rapids Washington 0-6 1-24

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Div. All

y-Dubuque Wahlert 6-0 19-9

Iowa City Liberty 5-1 22-1

Waterloo West 3-3 19-8

Dubuque Hempstead 3-3 13-8

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-3 14-11

Linn-Mar 2-4 11-12

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-4 8-12

Iowa City West 0-6 6-19

 

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Div. All

West Delaware 5-0 30-3

Dyersville Beckman 5-0 34-5

Marion 4-2 20-7

Mount Vernon 3-3 22-9

Maquoketa 2-4 18-12

Solon 0-5 11-16

DeWitt Central 0-5 4-16

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Div. All

y-Center Point-Urbana 5-1 16-13

Independence 4-1 20-8

Clear Creek Amana 4-1 17-10

Benton Community 3-2 13-15

Williamsburg 2-4 8-15

South Tama 1-5 7-25

Vinton-Shellsburg 0-5 13-18

 

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Div. All

x-Cascade 5-1 19-8

North Cedar 4-2 18-12

Anamosa 4-2 14-9

Monticello 3-3 16-11

Camanche 3-3 13-15

Bellevue 2-4 14-14

Northeast 0-6 0-32

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Div. All

y-Wilton 5-1 24-2

y-Tipton 5-1 26-5

y-West Liberty 5-1 19-4

West Branch 3-3 15-10

Durant 2-4 8-14

Iowa City Regina 1-5 3-19

Mid-Prairie 0-6 6-11

 

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

Lisbon 4-0 29-6

Clinton Prince of Peace 5-1 17-14

Cedar Valley Christian 3-2 9-13

Easton Valley 2-2 7-15

Calamus-Wheatland 2-3 7-21

Bellevue Marquette 1-3 2-22

Midland 0-6 3-25

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

Maquoketa Valley 4-1 8-12

Starmont 4-1 8-14

Edgewood-Colesburg 3-2 16-9

Alburnett 3-2 11-11

Central City 3-2 9-13

Springville 2-3 11-14

North Linn 1-4 8-16

East Buchanan 0-5 4-16

 

x — clinched divisional title

y — clinched tie for divisional title

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Volleyball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

2019 Iowa high school volleyball regionals: Brackets, schedule for all 5 classes

Xavier volleyball coach learned many lessons from grandmother

Iowa high school volleyball: 2019 mock regional brackets

Iowa City Liberty volleyball harvests another victory in season that's 'like a dream'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Greta Thunberg and all our rage

Coralville adds second K-9 team, spurred by arena opening and political season

LGBTQ celebration, awareness event Saturday in Cedar Rapids

As Legion Arts regroups, Cedar Rapids agrees to release funds

Coe hires new 'entrepreneur-in-residence'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.