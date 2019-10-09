Super 10: Area high school volleyball power rankings

This week’s area volleyball Super 10, through matches played Tuesday, Oct. 8.
|1.
|
Iowa City Liberty
22-1 (5-1 MVC Valley)
|Streak: Won 9
Previous: No. 1
Coming up: at Pella tournament, Saturday; at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Tuesday; MVC tournament, Oct. 19
|2.
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
20-5 (5-1 MVC Mississippi)
|Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 2
Coming up: at Cedar Rapids Washington, Tuesday; MVC tournament, Oct. 19
|3.
|
West Delaware
30-3 (5-0 Wamac East)
|Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 3
Coming up: at Dyersville Beckman, Thursday; at Westside Invitational (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), Saturday; Wamac tournament, Monday & Oct. 17
|4.
|
West Liberty
19-4 (5-1 River Valley South)
|Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 4
Coming up: at North Cedar, Thursday; at Westside Invitational (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), Saturday; River Valley tournament, Tuesday & Oct. 17
|5.
|
Tipton
26-5 (4-1 River Valley South)
|Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 5
Coming up: at Camanche, Thursday; River Valley tournament, Tuesday & Oct. 17
|6.
|
Dyersville Beckman
34-5 (5-0 Wamac East)
|Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 6
Coming up: West Delaware, Thursday; Wamac tournament, Tuesday & Oct. 17
|7.
|
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
14-11 (3-3 MVC Valley)
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
|Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 8
Coming up: at Westside Invitational (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), Saturday; Iowa City West, Tuesday; MVC tournament, Oct. 19
|8.
|
Marion
20-7 (4-2 Wamac East)
|Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 9
Coming up: at Westside Invitational (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), Saturday; Wamac tournament, Monday & Oct. 17
|9.
|
Mount Vernon
22-9 (4-3 Wamac East)
|Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 10
Coming up: at Westside Invitational (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), Saturday; Wamac tournament, Monday & Oct. 17
|10.
|
Western Dubuque
11-10 (4-2 MVC Mississippi)
|Streak: Won 1
Previous: NR
Coming up: at Cedar Rapids Prairie tournament, Saturday; Waterloo East, Tuesday; MVC tournament, Oct. 19
Dropped out: Union Community (7).
Area class rankings
Class 5A — 1. Iowa City Liberty (22-1), 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (14-11), 3. Linn-Mar (12-12), 4. Iowa City High (11-10), 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (8-12)
Class 4A — 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (20-5), 2. West Delaware (30-3), 3. Marion (20-7), 4. Western Dubuque (11-10), 5. Center Point-Urbana (16-13)
Class 3A — 1. West Liberty (19-4), 2. Tipton (26-5), 3. Mount Vernon (22-9), 4. Union Community (18-9), 5. Independence (20-8)
Class 2A — 1. Dyersville Beckman (34-5), 2. West Branch (15-10), 3. Cascade (19-8), 4. North Cedar (18-12), 5. MFL MarMac (12-11)
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Class 1A — 1. North Tama (18-3), 2. Lisbon (29-6), 3. Belle Plaine (21-12), 4. Edgewood-Colesburg (16-9), 5. West Central (17-12)
Area conference standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Div. All
y-Cedar Falls 6-0 27-1
Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-1 20-5
Western Dubuque 4-2 11-10
Iowa City High 3-3 11-10
Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-3 11-16
Dubuque Senior 2-4 12-21
Waterloo East 1-5 10-17
Cedar Rapids Washington 0-6 1-24
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Div. All
y-Dubuque Wahlert 6-0 19-9
Iowa City Liberty 5-1 22-1
Waterloo West 3-3 19-8
Dubuque Hempstead 3-3 13-8
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-3 14-11
Linn-Mar 2-4 11-12
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-4 8-12
Iowa City West 0-6 6-19
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Div. All
West Delaware 5-0 30-3
Dyersville Beckman 5-0 34-5
Marion 4-2 20-7
Mount Vernon 3-3 22-9
Maquoketa 2-4 18-12
Solon 0-5 11-16
DeWitt Central 0-5 4-16
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Div. All
y-Center Point-Urbana 5-1 16-13
Independence 4-1 20-8
Clear Creek Amana 4-1 17-10
Benton Community 3-2 13-15
Williamsburg 2-4 8-15
South Tama 1-5 7-25
Vinton-Shellsburg 0-5 13-18
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Div. All
x-Cascade 5-1 19-8
North Cedar 4-2 18-12
Anamosa 4-2 14-9
Monticello 3-3 16-11
Camanche 3-3 13-15
Bellevue 2-4 14-14
Northeast 0-6 0-32
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Div. All
y-Wilton 5-1 24-2
y-Tipton 5-1 26-5
y-West Liberty 5-1 19-4
West Branch 3-3 15-10
Durant 2-4 8-14
Iowa City Regina 1-5 3-19
Mid-Prairie 0-6 6-11
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
Lisbon 4-0 29-6
Clinton Prince of Peace 5-1 17-14
Cedar Valley Christian 3-2 9-13
Easton Valley 2-2 7-15
Calamus-Wheatland 2-3 7-21
Bellevue Marquette 1-3 2-22
Midland 0-6 3-25
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
Maquoketa Valley 4-1 8-12
Starmont 4-1 8-14
Edgewood-Colesburg 3-2 16-9
Alburnett 3-2 11-11
Central City 3-2 9-13
Springville 2-3 11-14
North Linn 1-4 8-16
East Buchanan 0-5 4-16
x — clinched divisional title
y — clinched tie for divisional title
Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com