High school volleyball Super 10, conference standings (Sept. 25, 2019)

This week’s Gazette area high school volleyball Super 10, through matches played Tuesday, Sept. 24.
|1.
|
Iowa City Liberty
14-1 (3-1 MVC Valley)
|Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 1
Coming up: Iowa City Liberty tournament, Saturday; at Waterloo West, Tuesday
|2.
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
17-1 (4-0 MVC Mississippi)
|Streak: Won 17
Previous: No. 2
Coming up: at Cedar Falls, Tuesday
|3.
|
West Delaware
24-2 (3-0 Wamac East)
|Streak: Won 11
Previous: No. 4
Coming up: at Cedar Falls tournament, Saturday
|4.
|
West Liberty
11-2 (3-1 River Valley South)
|Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 6
Coming up: Bellevue, Thursday; at Mid-Prairie tournament, Saturday; at Iowa City Regina, Tuesday
|5.
|
Tipton
18-3 (4-1 River Valley South)
|Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 3
Coming up: Monticello, Thursday; at North Cedar tournament, Saturday
|6.
|
Dyersville Beckman
24-3 (4-0 Wamac East)
|Streak: Won 4
Previous: No. 5
Coming up: at Denver tournament, Saturday; at Solon, Tuesday
|7.
|
Union Community
13-3 (5-0 NICL East)
|Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 7
Coming up: at Monticello tournament, Saturday; Sumner-Fredericksburg, Tuesday
|8.
|
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
13-10 (2-2 MVC Valley)
|Streak: Won 2
Previous: NR
Coming up: at Dubuque Wahlert, Tuesday
|9.
|
Marion
15-6 (2-2 Wamac East)
|Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 8
Coming up: Maquoketa, Tuesday
|10.
|
Mount Vernon
15-8 (1-3 Wamac East)
|Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 10
Coming up: DeWitt Central, Tuesday
Dropped out: North Tama (10).
Area class rankings
Class 5A — 1. Iowa City Liberty (14-1), 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (13-10), 3. Linn-Mar (11-11), 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (6-7), 5. Iowa City High (5-8)
Class 4A — 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (17-1), 2. West Delaware (24-2), 3. Marion (15-6), 4. Maquoketa (9-8), 5. Center Point-Urbana (12-11)
Class 3A — 1. West Liberty (11-2), 2. Tipton (18-3), 3. Union Community (13-3), 4. Mount Vernon (15-8), 5. Independence (11-5)
Class 2A — 1. Dyersville Beckman (24-3), 2. West Branch (12-6), 3. Cascade (15-5), 4. North Cedar (14-9), 5. Alburnett (9-9)
Class 1A — 1. North Tama (16-3), 2. Lisbon (21-5), 3. Edgewood-Colesburg (11-6), 4. Belle Plaine (12-11), 5. West Central (12-10)
Area conference standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Div. All
Cedar Falls 4-0 19-1
Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-0 17-1
Western Dubuque 2-2 6-8
Iowa City High 2-2 5-8
Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-2 4-10
Waterloo East 1-3 7-9
Dubuque Senior 1-3 8-13
Cedar Rapids Washington 0-4 1-13
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Div. All
Dubuque Wahlert 4-0 16-5
Iowa City Liberty 3-1 14-1
Waterloo West 2-2 11-4
Dubuque Hempstead 2-2 8-5
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-2 13-10
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-2 6-7
Linn-Mar 1-3 11-11
Iowa City West 0-4 6-13
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Div. All
Dyersville Beckman 4-0 24-3
West Delaware 3-0 24-2
Marion 2-2 15-6
Maquoketa 2-2 9-8
Mount Vernon 1-3 15-8
Solon 0-2 8-11
DeWitt Central 0-3 2-12
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Div. All
Independence 3-1 11-5
Clear Creek Amana 3-1 8-7
Center Point-Urbana 3-1 12-11
Benton Community 2-1 10-11
Williamsburg 2-2 8-13
Vinton-Shellsburg 0-3 12-13
South Tama 0-4 2-15
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Div. All
Cascade 3-1 15-5
North Cedar 3-1 14-9
Anamosa 3-2 13-8
Camanche 3-2 9-11
Monticello 2-2 13-7
Bellevue 1-3 11-8
Northeast 0-4 0-19
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Div. All
Tipton 4-1 18-3
Wilton 3-1 21-2
West Liberty 3-1 11-2
West Branch 2-2 12-6
Durant 2-3 2-7
Iowa City Regina 1-3 2-14
Mid-Prairie 0-4 4-4
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
Lisbon 1-0 21-5
Cedar Valley Christian 1-0 7-11
Easton Valley 1-0 6-13
Calamus-Wheatland 1-0 5-11
Clinton Prince of Peace 0-1 8-12
Bellevue Marquette 0-1 1-19
Midland 0-2 2-18
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
Alburnett 1-0 9-9
North Linn 1-0 8-12
Central City 1-0 7-11
Maquoketa Valley 1-0 4-7
Edgewood-Colesburg 0-1 11-6
Springville 0-1 7-10
East Buchanan 0-1 4-12
Starmont 0-1 2-7
Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com