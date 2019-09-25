Prep Volleyball

High school volleyball Super 10, conference standings (Sept. 25, 2019)

Liberty, Xavier continue as 1-2; Kennedy makes its first appearance of the season

Iowa City Liberty players celebrate a point during their volleyball sweep of Linn-Mar on Tuesday. The Lightning remain No. 1 in this week’s area Super Ten. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Iowa City Liberty players celebrate a point during their volleyball sweep of Linn-Mar on Tuesday. The Lightning remain No. 1 in this week’s area Super Ten. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

This week’s Gazette area high school volleyball Super 10, through matches played Tuesday, Sept. 24.

1.

Iowa City Liberty

14-1 (3-1 MVC Valley)
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 1
Coming up: Iowa City Liberty tournament, Saturday; at Waterloo West, Tuesday
 
2.

Cedar Rapids Xavier

17-1 (4-0 MVC Mississippi)
Streak: Won 17
Previous: No. 2
Coming up: at Cedar Falls, Tuesday
 
3.

West Delaware

24-2 (3-0 Wamac East)
Streak: Won 11
Previous: No. 4
Coming up: at Cedar Falls tournament, Saturday
 
4.

West Liberty

11-2 (3-1 River Valley South)
Streak: Won 2
Previous: No. 6
Coming up: Bellevue, Thursday; at Mid-Prairie tournament, Saturday; at Iowa City Regina, Tuesday
 
5.

Tipton

18-3 (4-1 River Valley South)
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 3
Coming up: Monticello, Thursday; at North Cedar tournament, Saturday
 
6.

Dyersville Beckman

24-3 (4-0 Wamac East)

Streak: Won 4
Previous: No. 5
Coming up: at Denver tournament, Saturday; at Solon, Tuesday
 
7.

Union Community

13-3 (5-0 NICL East)
Streak: Won 5
Previous: No. 7
Coming up: at Monticello tournament, Saturday; Sumner-Fredericksburg, Tuesday
 
8.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy

13-10 (2-2 MVC Valley)
Streak: Won 2
Previous: NR
Coming up: at Dubuque Wahlert, Tuesday
 
9.

Marion

15-6 (2-2 Wamac East)
Streak: Lost 1
Previous: No. 8
Coming up: Maquoketa, Tuesday
 
10.

Mount Vernon

15-8 (1-3 Wamac East)
Streak: Won 1
Previous: No. 10
Coming up: DeWitt Central, Tuesday
 
 

Dropped out: North Tama (10).

 

Area class rankings

Class 5A — 1. Iowa City Liberty (14-1), 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (13-10), 3. Linn-Mar (11-11), 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (6-7), 5. Iowa City High (5-8)

Class 4A — 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (17-1), 2. West Delaware (24-2), 3. Marion (15-6), 4. Maquoketa (9-8), 5. Center Point-Urbana (12-11)

Class 3A — 1. West Liberty (11-2), 2. Tipton (18-3), 3. Union Community (13-3), 4. Mount Vernon (15-8), 5. Independence (11-5)

Class 2A — 1. Dyersville Beckman (24-3), 2. West Branch (12-6), 3. Cascade (15-5), 4. North Cedar (14-9), 5. Alburnett (9-9)

Class 1A — 1. North Tama (16-3), 2. Lisbon (21-5), 3. Edgewood-Colesburg (11-6), 4. Belle Plaine (12-11), 5. West Central (12-10)

 

Area conference standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Div. All

Cedar Falls 4-0 19-1

Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-0 17-1

Western Dubuque 2-2 6-8

Iowa City High 2-2 5-8

Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-2 4-10

Waterloo East 1-3 7-9

Dubuque Senior 1-3 8-13

Cedar Rapids Washington 0-4 1-13

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Div. All

Dubuque Wahlert 4-0 16-5

Iowa City Liberty 3-1 14-1

Waterloo West 2-2 11-4

Dubuque Hempstead 2-2 8-5

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-2 13-10

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-2 6-7

Linn-Mar 1-3 11-11

Iowa City West 0-4 6-13

 

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Div. All

Dyersville Beckman 4-0 24-3

West Delaware 3-0 24-2

Marion 2-2 15-6

Maquoketa 2-2 9-8

Mount Vernon 1-3 15-8

Solon 0-2 8-11

DeWitt Central 0-3 2-12

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Div. All

Independence 3-1 11-5

Clear Creek Amana 3-1 8-7

Center Point-Urbana 3-1 12-11

Benton Community 2-1 10-11

Williamsburg 2-2 8-13

Vinton-Shellsburg 0-3 12-13

South Tama 0-4 2-15

 

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Div. All

Cascade 3-1 15-5

North Cedar 3-1 14-9

Anamosa 3-2 13-8

Camanche 3-2 9-11

Monticello 2-2 13-7

Bellevue 1-3 11-8

Northeast 0-4 0-19

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Div. All

Tipton 4-1 18-3

Wilton 3-1 21-2

West Liberty 3-1 11-2

West Branch 2-2 12-6

Durant 2-3 2-7

Iowa City Regina 1-3 2-14

Mid-Prairie 0-4 4-4

 

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

Lisbon 1-0 21-5

Cedar Valley Christian 1-0 7-11

Easton Valley 1-0 6-13

Calamus-Wheatland 1-0 5-11

Clinton Prince of Peace 0-1 8-12

Bellevue Marquette 0-1 1-19

Midland 0-2 2-18

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

Alburnett 1-0 9-9

North Linn 1-0 8-12

Central City 1-0 7-11

Maquoketa Valley 1-0 4-7

Edgewood-Colesburg 0-1 11-6

Springville 0-1 7-10

East Buchanan 0-1 4-12

Starmont 0-1 2-7

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

