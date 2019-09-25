High school volleyball Super 10, conference standings (Sept. 25, 2019)

1. Iowa City Liberty 14-1 (3-1 MVC Valley)

Streak: Won 1

Previous: No. 1

Coming up: Iowa City Liberty tournament, Saturday; at Waterloo West, Tuesday

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-1 (4-0 MVC Mississippi)

Streak: Won 17

Previous: No. 2

Coming up: at Cedar Falls, Tuesday

3. West Delaware 24-2 (3-0 Wamac East)

Streak: Won 11

Previous: No. 4

Coming up: at Cedar Falls tournament, Saturday

4. West Liberty 11-2 (3-1 River Valley South)

Streak: Won 2

Previous: No. 6

Coming up: Bellevue, Thursday; at Mid-Prairie tournament, Saturday; at Iowa City Regina, Tuesday

5. Tipton 18-3 (4-1 River Valley South)

Streak: Won 1

Previous: No. 3

Coming up: Monticello, Thursday; at North Cedar tournament, Saturday

6. Dyersville Beckman 24-3 (4-0 Wamac East)

Streak: Won 4

Previous: No. 5

Coming up: at Denver tournament, Saturday; at Solon, Tuesday

7. Union Community 13-3 (5-0 NICL East)

Streak: Won 5

Previous: No. 7

Coming up: at Monticello tournament, Saturday; Sumner-Fredericksburg, Tuesday

8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13-10 (2-2 MVC Valley)

Streak: Won 2

Previous: NR

Coming up: at Dubuque Wahlert, Tuesday

9. Marion 15-6 (2-2 Wamac East)

Streak: Lost 1

Previous: No. 8

Coming up: Maquoketa, Tuesday

10. Mount Vernon 15-8 (1-3 Wamac East)