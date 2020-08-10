Prep Volleyball

Area volleyball preseason Super Ten: Mount Vernon is No. 1

Mustangs are defending Class 3A state champions

Mount Vernon's Natalie Welch (17) swings under pressure from West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt (9) and Averi Goodale (11) in
Mount Vernon’s Natalie Welch (17) swings under pressure from West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt (9) and Averi Goodale (11) in a Class 3A state quarterfinal last season. The Mustangs are the preseason No. 1 in The Gazette’s Super Ten. West Liberty is No. 6. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

In honor of the first day of volleyball practice, here is a preseason Gazette-area Super Ten for the 2020 season:

1. MOUNT VERNON

* 2019 record: 36-10. Wamac East: 3-3 (4th).

* 2019 postseason: Class 3A state champion.

* Streak: Won 11.

* Previous: 1st.

2. WESTERN DUBUQUE

* 2019 record: 24-14. MVC Mississippi Division: 5-2 (3rd).

* 2019 postseason: Class 4A state runner-up.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 4th.

3. CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER

* 2019 record: 28-7. MVC Mississippi Division: 6-1 (2nd).

* 2019 postseason: Class 4A state qualifier.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 5th.

4. IOWA CITY LIBERTY

* 2019 record: 34-3. MVC Valley Division: 6-1 (T-1st).

* 2019 postseason: Class 5A state qualifier.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 2nd.

5. UNION COMMUNITY

* 2019 record: 31-12. NICL East: 7-1 (2nd).

* 2019 postseason: Class 3A state semifinalist.

* Streak: Lost 1

* Previous: 8th.

6. WEST LIBERTY

* 2019 record: 31-8. River Valley South: 5-1 (T-1st).

* 2019 postseason: Class 3A state qualifier.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 9th.

7. DYERSVILLE BECKMAN

* 2019 record: 42-9. Wamac East: 5-1 (2nd).

* 2019 postseason: Class 2A state runner-up.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 3rd.

8. MARION

* 2019 record: 31-11. Wamac East: 4-2 (3rd)

* 2019 postseason: Class 4A state semifinalist.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 7th.

9. WEST DELAWARE

* 2019 record: 40-6. Wamac East: 6-0 (1st).

* 2019 postseason: Class 4A state semifinalist.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 6th.

10. INDEPENDENCE

* 2019 record: 29-12. Wamac West: 5-1 (T-1st).

* 2019 postseason: Class 3A regional finalist

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: NR.

Dropped out: North Tama (10).

CLASS RANKINGS:

* Class 5A — 1. Iowa City Liberty (34-3), 2. C.R. Prairie (17-22), 3. Linn-Mar (18-18), 4. Iowa City High (17-15), 5. C.R. Jefferson (13-18).

* Class 4A — 1. Western Dubuque (24-14), 2. C.R. Xavier (28-7), 3. Marion (31-11), 4. West Delaware (40-6), 5. Clear Creek Amana (23-15)

* Class 3A — 1. Mount Vernon (36-10), 2. Union Community (31-12), 3. West Liberty (31-8), 4. Independence (29-12), 5. Williamsburg (15-20).

* Class 2A — 1. Dyersville Beckman (42-9), 2. Jesup (22-14), 3. West Branch (21-16), 4. North Cedar (21-20), 5. Clayton Ridge (14-18).

* Class 1A — 1. Springville (20-17), 2. Belle Plaine (27-13), 3. West Central (20-13), 4. Edgewood-Colesburg (26-10), 5. Turkey Valley (20-13).

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

