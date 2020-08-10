Area volleyball preseason Super Ten: Mount Vernon is No. 1

In honor of the first day of volleyball practice, here is a preseason Gazette-area Super Ten for the 2020 season:

1. MOUNT VERNON

* 2019 record: 36-10. Wamac East: 3-3 (4th).

* 2019 postseason: Class 3A state champion.

* Streak: Won 11.

* Previous: 1st.

2. WESTERN DUBUQUE

* 2019 record: 24-14. MVC Mississippi Division: 5-2 (3rd).

* 2019 postseason: Class 4A state runner-up.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 4th.

3. CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER

* 2019 record: 28-7. MVC Mississippi Division: 6-1 (2nd).

* 2019 postseason: Class 4A state qualifier.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 5th.

4. IOWA CITY LIBERTY

* 2019 record: 34-3. MVC Valley Division: 6-1 (T-1st).

* 2019 postseason: Class 5A state qualifier.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 2nd.

5. UNION COMMUNITY

* 2019 record: 31-12. NICL East: 7-1 (2nd).

* 2019 postseason: Class 3A state semifinalist.

* Streak: Lost 1

* Previous: 8th.

6. WEST LIBERTY

* 2019 record: 31-8. River Valley South: 5-1 (T-1st).

* 2019 postseason: Class 3A state qualifier.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 9th.

7. DYERSVILLE BECKMAN

* 2019 record: 42-9. Wamac East: 5-1 (2nd).

* 2019 postseason: Class 2A state runner-up.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 3rd.

8. MARION

* 2019 record: 31-11. Wamac East: 4-2 (3rd)

* 2019 postseason: Class 4A state semifinalist.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 7th.

9. WEST DELAWARE

* 2019 record: 40-6. Wamac East: 6-0 (1st).

* 2019 postseason: Class 4A state semifinalist.

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: 6th.

10. INDEPENDENCE

* 2019 record: 29-12. Wamac West: 5-1 (T-1st).

* 2019 postseason: Class 3A regional finalist

* Streak: Lost 1.

* Previous: NR.

Dropped out: North Tama (10).

CLASS RANKINGS:

* Class 5A — 1. Iowa City Liberty (34-3), 2. C.R. Prairie (17-22), 3. Linn-Mar (18-18), 4. Iowa City High (17-15), 5. C.R. Jefferson (13-18).

* Class 4A — 1. Western Dubuque (24-14), 2. C.R. Xavier (28-7), 3. Marion (31-11), 4. West Delaware (40-6), 5. Clear Creek Amana (23-15)

* Class 3A — 1. Mount Vernon (36-10), 2. Union Community (31-12), 3. West Liberty (31-8), 4. Independence (29-12), 5. Williamsburg (15-20).

* Class 2A — 1. Dyersville Beckman (42-9), 2. Jesup (22-14), 3. West Branch (21-16), 4. North Cedar (21-20), 5. Clayton Ridge (14-18).

* Class 1A — 1. Springville (20-17), 2. Belle Plaine (27-13), 3. West Central (20-13), 4. Edgewood-Colesburg (26-10), 5. Turkey Valley (20-13).

