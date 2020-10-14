Prep Volleyball

A typically stacked Wamac tournament features contenders galore

Prep volleyball notes: All 6 East Division teams made the championship bracket

Marion's Ella Van Weelden connects for a kill under pressure from Independence's Reese Martin (6) and Elle Greiner (8) a
Marion’s Ella Van Weelden connects for a kill under pressure from Independence’s Reese Martin (6) and Elle Greiner (8) at the Wamac tournament preliminaries at Independence High School on Monday. The Indians face Marion in the quarterfinals Thursday; Independence takes on Solon. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

A not-so-distant history lesson gives Brett Mather valid reason for optimism.

Last year, Mount Vernon finished fourth in a stacked Wamac Conference East Division. The Mustangs got hot in mid-October, winning the conference tournament, and used that as a springboard toward an eventual state champion.

This year’s fourth-place team in the Wamac East: West Delaware. And are the Hawks capable of a similar run? You betcha.

The bracket portion of the Wamac tournament is Thursday at Mount Vernon (the high school and middle school are co-hosting the event), and it’s a typical field. Typical, as in wide-open.

“I tell you, there are some really tough first-round matches,” said Mather, head coach at West Delaware. “Marion against Mount Vernon? Holy cats, that’s a really tough one.”

Action begins at 4 p.m. at both sites.

All six teams from the East Division can be found in the eight-team championship bracket. That includes Dyersville Beckman (27-8), which went 5-0 in regular-season divisional play.

“It’s so strong from top to bottom,” Mather said. “Every night, you’ve got to come prepared.”

Beckman faces Clear Creek Amana (25-6) in the opening round. West Delaware (25-10) meets Maquoketa (13-12) in the other top-bracket match.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

On the bottom half, it’s Mount Vernon (24-6) against Marion (20-10), and West Division champion Independence (22-6) taking on Solon (16-17).

Semifinals are slated for 5:45 with the championship match scheduled for around 7:30.

Like Beckman, Mount Vernon and Independence, West Delaware won both of its pool matches Monday.

“We really relied on two hitters through the majority of the season,” Mather said. “We have more balance now, and I hope that continues.”

DECISIONS, DECISIONS

Saturday provides two good options in the area.

Class 4A top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier (21-5) faces 5A No. 6 Iowa City Liberty (18-2) in a Mississippi Valley Conference cross-divisional match. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. at North Liberty.

Liberty has won 10 consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the closing rounds of the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament are scheduled for Bellevue Marquette.

By virtue of its West Division title, Starmont (14-11) rates as a slim favorite, with Springville (19-3), Maquoketa Valley (12-10) and Lisbon (19-4) the top challengers.

Lisbon clinched its fourth straight East Division crown Tuesday with a four-set win over Easton Valley.

“The last three, we’ve won with three distinctly different groups,” Lions Coach Lance Kamaus said. “The last two teams have been full of seniors. This year, we start four sophomores and three seniors.”

Lisbon, Starmont, Maquoketa Valley and Clinton Prince of Peace are pool hosts Thursday.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

Linder

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Prep Volleyball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Mount Vernon volleyball adopts team-wide mask usage for stretch run

Photos: Westside Invitational, Iowa high school volleyball

Photos: Iowa City Liberty vs. Linn-Mar, Iowa high school volleyball

Addie Schmierer's serve ignites Liberty volleyball into some long scoring surges

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

How to stop those tiny black bugs with a mean bite? It's not bug spray but what you wear

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart says he has recovered from COVID-19

Marion will drop 'Indians' mascot after the 2020-21 school year

Iowa expected college enrollment drops 18 years after recession. It didn't expect a pandemic

For public workers, a different election is also shaping Iowa this fall

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.