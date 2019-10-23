2019 all-conference volleyball lists

The River Valley Conference is the first area league to release their all-conference volleyball teams.

The following is a portal of honor teams reported and will be updated.

RIVER VALLEY CONFERENCE

Elite Team

Sommer Daniel, sr., Tipton; Brooke Deniston, jr., Cascade; Ella Caffery, soph., Wilton; Kelsey Drake, soph., Wilton; Jess Hoffman, sr., Cascade; Molly McElmeel, sr., Cascade; Macy Daufeldt, soph., West Liberty; Martha Pace, jr., West Liberty; Emma Boleyn, sr., North Cedar; Kamryn Chapman, sr., Tipton; Kaiya Luneckas, sr., West Branch; Jordan Kuper, sr., Monticello.

North Division

Sydney Dennis, jr., North Cedar; DeLainy Fellinger, jr., Monticello; Maggie McQuillen, sr., Anamosa; Kylie Chapman, jr., Anamosa; Brin Daugherty, sr., Bellevue; Tarah Wehde, sr., Camanche; Abby Welter, sr., Cascade; Aliyah Weber, sr., Cascade; Tori McDonald, jr., Monticello; Kassidie Galloway, sr., North Cedar; Kelly Proesch, jr., North Cedar; Neveah Hildebrandt, jr., Northeast.

Coach of the year — Mary Frake, Cascade.

South Division

Morgan Peterson, sr., West Liberty; Mallory Lange, soph., Wilton; Monica Morales, fr., West Liberty; Annie Gahan, jr., Iowa City Regina; Meg Koenig, sr., Durant; Taylor Garvin, sr., Wilton; Averi Goodale, jr., West Liberty; Carly Puffer, soph., Tipton; Bailey Schmidt, sr., Tipton; Lexi Klinkkammer, soph., West Branch; Lily Simpson, soph., Iowa City Regina; Tori Boyse, jr., Mid-Prairie.

Coach of the year — Brenda Grunder, Wilton.

