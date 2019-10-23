Prep Volleyball

2019 all-conference volleyball lists

Released so far: River Valley

West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt tips the ball over the net during a match Sept. 19. Daufeldt is a member of the River Valley Conference elite volleyball team. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt tips the ball over the net during a match Sept. 19. Daufeldt is a member of the River Valley Conference elite volleyball team. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

The River Valley Conference is the first area league to release their all-conference volleyball teams.

The following is a portal of honor teams reported and will be updated.

RIVER VALLEY CONFERENCE

Elite Team

Sommer Daniel, sr., Tipton; Brooke Deniston, jr., Cascade; Ella Caffery, soph., Wilton; Kelsey Drake, soph., Wilton; Jess Hoffman, sr., Cascade; Molly McElmeel, sr., Cascade; Macy Daufeldt, soph., West Liberty; Martha Pace, jr., West Liberty; Emma Boleyn, sr., North Cedar; Kamryn Chapman, sr., Tipton; Kaiya Luneckas, sr., West Branch; Jordan Kuper, sr., Monticello.

North Division

Sydney Dennis, jr., North Cedar; DeLainy Fellinger, jr., Monticello; Maggie McQuillen, sr., Anamosa; Kylie Chapman, jr., Anamosa; Brin Daugherty, sr., Bellevue; Tarah Wehde, sr., Camanche; Abby Welter, sr., Cascade; Aliyah Weber, sr., Cascade; Tori McDonald, jr., Monticello; Kassidie Galloway, sr., North Cedar; Kelly Proesch, jr., North Cedar; Neveah Hildebrandt, jr., Northeast.

Coach of the year — Mary Frake, Cascade.

South Division

Morgan Peterson, sr., West Liberty; Mallory Lange, soph., Wilton; Monica Morales, fr., West Liberty; Annie Gahan, jr., Iowa City Regina; Meg Koenig, sr., Durant; Taylor Garvin, sr., Wilton; Averi Goodale, jr., West Liberty; Carly Puffer, soph., Tipton; Bailey Schmidt, sr., Tipton; Lexi Klinkkammer, soph., West Branch; Lily Simpson, soph., Iowa City Regina; Tori Boyse, jr., Mid-Prairie.

Coach of the year — Brenda Grunder, Wilton.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Volleyball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Class 2A regional volleyball

Mount Vernon volleyball is on a high entering Class 3A regionals

Ed-Co volleyball on a late roll with new crop of hitters

High school volleyball Super 10: Only Top 2 remain the same

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Former RAGBRAI director's nonprofit becomes issue with media company behind the Register

Expert: Reshape Iowa higher ed to meet dire enrollment forecast

Abby Finkenauer fish fry attracts 8 presidential hopefuls to Cedar Rapids for November event

Hanging up on robocalls

Authorities looking for escaped work release inmate, gone from Cedar Rapids facility

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.