14-day quarantine ends Friday for Starmont volleyball program

The Stars will play at a tournament in Independence on Saturday

Starmont volleyball coach Robert Goedken shouts to his team during a 2018 regional match. The Stars conclude a 14-day co
Starmont volleyball coach Robert Goedken shouts to his team during a 2018 regional match. The Stars conclude a 14-day coronavirus-related quarantine Friday, then open the season Saturday. (The Gazette)

ARLINGTON — The Starmont Stars open their volleyball season Saturday with a tournament at Independence.

They’ll do so on the heels of a 14-day quarantine.

“Friday will be two weeks,” Coach Robert Goedken said.

Goedken said a player tested positive for COVID-19, in a “non-school-related” setting, earlier this month.

Starmont will face Independence, Mount Vernon and Oelwein in pool play Saturday. The Stars, coming off a 13-18 season after three consecutive state-tournament appearances from 2016 through 2018, “had some open gyms earlier this summer, so we’re not going in completely cold,” Goedken said.

In an effort to socially distance, Starmont’s freshman-sophomore team will practice in the morning, the varsity after school.

Saturday at Independence, “players on the floor don’t have to wear masks, but they do on the bench,” Goedken said. “When we’re sitting and watching, we’ll have to be masked up.”

Starmont opens Tri-Rivers Conference play with a cross-divisional match next Thursday against Calamus-Wheatland.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

