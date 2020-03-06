Twisters Gymnastics dominates at Winter Wonderland

Twisters Gymnastics dominated the Winter Wonderland, hosted by Iowa Gymnest late last month.

Twisters won team titles in Xcel Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum, as well as Level 7. The Level 8 team placed second.

Dylan Wagner won four Silver titles, capturing the vault, beam, floor exercise and all around. Brianna Pierce did the same in Gold, winning the vault, bars, floor and all around. Autumn Reep won three titles in Silver — the vault, beam and all around,

Ava Salladay (vault, all around) was a double winner in Bronze and Joslyn McGraw (vault, all round) and Anna Schlesinger (bars, all around) won twice in Silver. Mackenzie Opperman (bars, all around) and Lauren Duncan (beam, floor) were double winners in Gold, and Katelyn Wallrichs (bar, all around) and Shandin Gilbert (vault, floor) won twice in Platinum and Level 8, respectively.

Other winners Leah Janutka (bars), Rylie Bartlett (vault) and Ella Whitlow (beam) in Bronze; Kiera Hall (bars), Brooklyn Davis (floor), Gina Jones (all around), Alaina Hall (beam), Mia Cerretti (bars), Alyssa Martinich (floor), Thea Eid (beam), Elle Crilley (floor), Riley Schaldecker (beam), Carlee Schultz (beam), Lynnae Bronson (beam) and Jenna Raid (floor) in Silver; Avri Trumblee-Looney (bars), Tori Sletteland (beam), Tomina Gerst (beam) in Gold; Mya Siebels (floor) and Josephine McRoberts (bars) in Platinum; and Ava Van Berkum (bars) in Level 8.

Bronze placewinners were Lilli Bailey, Harper Einck, Ellis Melone, Olivia Brecht, Natalie Gilmore, Sophia Sprague, Lizzie Griffin, Ally Lopata and Shaye Wade. Camilla Jelinek, River Wilkinson, Claire McGee, Kaitlyn Beck, Mikayla Carter and Kayley Harney placed in Silver. Elli Frame, Izzie McDonald, Ellianna Meike, Taylor Kitner, Mela Baccam, Gia Cole and Abby Boggs finished second or third in Gold. Marissa Rahe, Andelyn Cabalka, Natalie Osterberg and Ava Koch placed in Platinum, Lainey Phippen and Mia Frame in Level 7, and Kylie Link in Level 8.

6 FROM EISF EARN STATE HONORS

Six members of the Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation were named Iowa Outstanding Swimmers of the Year for long course competition.

Scarlet Martin won the award in 13-14 girls and Forrest Frazier, who set a state record n the 17-18 100 breaststroke, took the award in senior boys. The two Iowa City swimmers also were named USA Swimming Scholastic All-Americans.

Lilly Anctil was honored in the girls 10U division, Parker Macho in 10U and 11-12 boys, Mason Turner in 11-12 boys and 13-14 boys and Connor Schaffel was honored in 11-12 boys.

Macho set 2019 Iowa swimming records in the 10U division in the 100 free, 200 free, 400 free and 200 individual medley. Turner set marks in the 11-12 division in the 200 free, 400 free, 800 free, 1500 free, 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 200 IM and 400 IM.

The EISF swimmers were recognized at the ISI Age Group and Senior Championship meets over the last few weeks.

TURBETT, FURLER SHINE FOR CRAG

Katelyn Turbett and Regan Furler of Cedar Rapids Association of Gymnastics were double winners at recent competitions.

Turbett won the beam and floor exercise in Level 7 at the Great American Dragon Invitational, and Furler captured the floor and all round in Xcel Gold at the Winter Wonderland.

CRAG’s Autumn Poston won the Level 8 floor exercise at the Great American Dragon Invitational and Grace Sherman and Sidney Davidson were placewinners in levels 7 and 9, respectively.

Other CRAG winners at Winter Wonderland were Davidson (floor) in Level 9, Reyata Ortiz (floor) in Xcel Platinum, Emersyn Secora (bars) and Shea Johnson (bars) in Xcel Diamond and Jenna Jo Young (beam) in Xcel Silver. Placewinners were Katelyn Turbett in Level 7, Poston in Level 8, Bethany Young, Lauren Miller and Isabel Osterhaus in Xcel Platinum, Alivia Foster in Diamond, Sydney Luckey in Gold, and Kendal Cushman, Elisabeth Eilders, Jayden Umstead, Keira Richmond and Tori Kiley in Silver.

THOMPSON, WEBB WIN TWICE FOR SOMERSAULTS

Brynn Thompson and Ava Webb were double winners for Somersaults Gymnastics recently at Chow’s Winter Classic.

Thompson won the floor exercise and all around in Xcel Bronze and Webb the bars and all around in Xcel Silver.

Other Somersaults winners were Aleah Gilroy (beam) and Charlie Bruner (bars) in Bronze, Adelyn Bontty (beam) in Silver and Bailey Hakert (vault) in Platinum.

Placewinners were Addelyn Brockhohn, Elliana Brockhohn, Kelsey Kwilose, Victory Dursky and Rhy Thomas in Bronze; Aletta Kirk, Averey Walter, Paige McClintock, Kennedy Hurlbert and Aubrey Hoefer in Silver; Peyton Montague, Tori Allard, Cailey Schroer and Annie Haars in Gold; Bailey Davis in Diamond; and Paisley Joens in Level 7.