Twisters Gymnastics dominates at own Blizzard Beach Invitational

Kaia Lokasari of Twisters Gymnastics won five events in Xcel Bronze at the Blizzard Beach Invitational it her team hosted last weekend.

Lokasari won the vault, bars, beam, floor exercise and all around, helping her team to the title. Maddie Shebek won four events (vault, beam, floor and all around) and Amelia Archibald captured three titles (vault, floor, all around}. Aubrie Brown won the bars.

Other Bronze placewinners from Twisters were Tierney Kline, Sydney White, Everly Zimmerman, Poppy Brueck, Lila Cue, Payton Ritze, Kyla Schilling, Emersyn Courtney, Erica Marek, Alyse McDermott and Marissa Wonick.

Ally Lopata won the bars, beam and all around as Twisters finished second in Xcel Silver. Olivia Brecht (bars, all around) and Leah Janutka (vault, all around) were double winners and Myla Loveless (floor), Rylie Bartlett (all around), Abigail Decker (bars), Eva Parr (bars) and Emma Everson (floor) also were winners,

Other Silver placewinners were Jenna Gibson, Ellie Schrader, Marin Schlamp, Sophia Sprague, Emily Walser, Lizzie Griffin, Cora Harvey, Reese Wendling, Harper Einck and Harper Hempstead,

The Xcel Platinum team from Twisters also finished second, led by double-winners Jayme Brown (vault, bars), Evalee Netz (bars, floor) and Meghan Humphrey (vault, floor). Taylor Hoskins (floor), Reyata Ortiz (beam) and Lauren Duncan (bars) also captured gold and Mackenzie Staub, Kayla Gilmore, Brianna Pierce and Allison Dvorak were placewinners.

Meghan Humphrey (vault, floor) won a pair of events as the Gold team finished third and Reagan Furler (all around), Sarah Beatty (vault), Carlee Schultz (beam) and Kayley Harney (beam) also won titles. Gold placewinners were Anna Tiedeman, Ava Gladden, Gina Jones, Regan Bahl, Autumn Reep, Thea Eid and Riley Schaldecker,

Andelyn Cabalka won the vault for the third-place Diamond team and Megan Doyle was a placewinner.

Olivia Poppen won the beam and floor exercise in Level 9 and Ava Van Berkum placed. Bailey Libby, Adeline Snyder and Aubrey Gilliland placed in Level 10. Carolyn Elliott (beam) and Calloway Kline (floor) were Level 4 winners and Ava Manthe a placewinner.

Marissa Johnson (bars, all around) and Aubrey Langton (vault) were Level 5 winners, JuJu Gielau won three events (vault, bars, all around) in Level 6, Elsie Ledger won the beam and Annamarie Baccam placed.

Amalisa Harris won the bars and floor in Level 7 and Rowan Murray and Ella Duffy were placewinners. Mia Frame won the bars in Level 8 and Audrey Beatty and Ashley Meyers earned top-3 finishes.

At Chow’s Winter Classic earlier this month, Twisters’ Gold team, led by Taelyn Jones winning three events (bars, floor and all around), finished second.

Other winners in Des Moines were Reese Wendling (vault), Ellie Schrader (all round) and Sydney Luckey in Silver, Ava Gladden (beam), Izzie McDonald (beam) and Lexi Nims (floor) in Gold, and Elli Frame (beam), Jayme Brown (vault, bars, all around), Evalee Netz (vault, all around), Brianna Pierce (floor), Sadie Reuter (all around), Lauren Duncan (bars, all around) and Meghan Humphrey (floor) in Platinum.

Amalisa Harris was a triple winner (bars, floor, all around) in Level 7, where Ella Duffy (beam) and Olivia Poppen (floor) also were winners. Ava Manthe (floor) won in Level 4, JuJu Gielau (vault, bars) in Level 6 and Reese Wilson led the Level 10 team to a second-place finish by winning the bars.