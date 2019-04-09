Xavier's Nathan Skala, Linn-Mar's Trent Davis star at Hawkins Relays

CEDAR RAPIDS — Nathan Skala was going to enroll at Kirkwood Community College. Academics only.

Then came a revelation.

“I thought, it’s my last year, I have nothing to lose,” said the senior at Cedar Rapids Xavier. “The more I run, the more I think I’ve got the talent to run someplace.”

There’s always some room, somewhere, for a sub-2 800-meter runner.

Skala anchored Xavier’s winning distance medley relay, then ran an even 2:00.00 to win the open 800 at the Hawkins Relays on Tuesday at John Wall Field.

“My mom told me before the season that my first goal should be to run times at the start of the season where I was at the end of last season,” said Skala, who now has multiple NCAA Division-III programs in mind. “My offseason training has really paid off.”

Linn-Mar ruled the team race, winning eight events and scoring 166 points. Host Cedar Rapids Prairie was second in the eight-team field with 122.5, followed by Marion (81.5) and Xavier (81).

In a fast-moving meet, there wasn’t an overabundance of time between the distance medley and the 800. So Skala sat back and bided his time for the first 600 meters.

“I strided out, then the last 150 (meters), I went out and gave it all I had,” he said.

Trent Davis was the key figure in a hurdles sweep for Linn-Mar. The North Dakota State signee moved to No. 1 in the state in the 110-meter highs, motoring through the race in 14.35 seconds.

“That felt really good, and a tail wind didn’t hurt either,” Davis said. “The first couple meets, I wasn’t running the way I wanted to. I really worked on focusing before the race, attacking every hurdle, getting from Point A to Point B as fast as I can.”

Davis won the 400-meter hurdles in 56.08 seconds and was part of the Lions’ winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:00.06).

Linn-Mar won five relays, and Dylan Dolezal was the 3,200-meter champion in 9:37.16.

Cedar Rapids Washington was fifth in the team race, but the Warriors had two big performances. Max Locher moved to No. 3 on the state’s 1,600-meter chart with a 4:26.58 effort, and Brayden Wright jumped to fifth in the 100 at 11.03.

BOYS’ TRACK & FIELD: HAWKINS RELAYS

At John Wall Field

Teams — 1. Linn-Mar 166, 2. C.R. Prairie 122.5, 3. Marion 81.5, 4. C.R. Xavier 81, 5. C.R. Washington 74, 6. North Scott 65.5, 7. C.R. Jefferson 49, 8. Iowa City West 4.5

Shot put — 1. Ethan Hurkett (CRX), 46-9; 2. Garret Wagner (Mar), 45-6; 3. Austin Hatfield (LM), 43-0 1/4; Discus — 1. Kaden Schilling (CRP), 151-1; 2. Ben Belken (NS), 133-2; 3. Austin Parker (CRX), 133-0; High jump — 1. Trent Allard (NS), 6-2; 2. Jaxon Thompson (LM), 6-0; 3. Gabriel Rummel (CRP), 5-10; Long jump — 1. Carter Bell (CRW), 20-4; 2. Derik Bunten (CRJ), 19-9; 3. Miguel Vega (LM), 19-3 1/2.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Linn-Mar (Vega, Williams, Lamb, Aucutt), 1:39.38; 2. Marion, 1:41.96; 3. C.R. Jefferson, 1:42.63; 3,200 — 1. Dylan Dolezal (LM), 9:37.16; 2. Jack Pendergast (CRP), 9:42.34; 3. Harrison Vanderlinden (Mar), 9:46.72; 3,200 relay — 1. North Scott (Schrock, Jensen, West, Garrard), 8:27.66; 2. C.R. Prairie, 8:46.47; 3. C.R. Jefferson, 8:47.22; Shuttle hurdle relay — 1. Linn-Mar (Reilly, Kemokai, Davis, Thompson), 1:00.06; 2. C.R. Prairie, 1:00.52; 3. North Scott, 1:02.34; 100 — 1. Brayden Wright (CRW), 11.03; 2. Ryan Kilpatrick (CRP), 11.15; 3. Alex Hess (LM), 11.42; Distance medley relay — 1. C.R. Xavier (Klein, Cuevas, Larson, Skala), 3:41.18; 2. Linn-Mar, 3:45.80; 3. Marion, 3:55.21; 400 — 1. Cole Hemann (Mar), 52.82; 2. Karter Griffin (CRP), 53.18; 3. A.J. Busch (LM), 54.27; 800 relay — 1. Linn-Mar (Vega, Williams, Shelby, Hess), 1:32.96; 2. C.R. Prairie, 1:32.98; 3. C.R. Washington, 1:33.90; 110 hurdles — 1. Trent Davis (LM), 14.35; 2. Carson Reilly (LM), 14.98; 3. Spencer Thomas (NS), 15.09; 800 — 1. Nathan Skala (CRX), 2:00.00; 2. Lewis Kleman (CRW), 2:02.26; 3. Trent Long (LM), 2:03.50; 200 — 1. Isaac Cechota (Mar), 23.19; 2. Kaiden Cuevas (CRX) 23.40; 3. Bridger Aucutt (LM), 23.51; 400 hurdles — 1. Trent Davis (LM), 56.08; 2. Ceondae Adams (CRP), 56.71; 3. Connor Whalen (Mar), 58.94; 1,600 — 1. Max Locher (CRW), 4:26.58; 2. Jack Pendergast (CRP), 4:44.75; 3. Andrew Bickford (CRP), 4:47.80; 400 relay — 1. Linn-Mar (Lamb, Hess, Vega, Williams), 44.14; 2. C.R. Washington, 44.71; 3. C.R. Jefferson, 45.01; 1,600 relay — 1. Linn-Mar (Martin, Shelby, Aucutt, Kemokai), 3:35.50; 2. C.R. Jefferson, 3:41.45; 3. C.R. Prairie, 3:42.28.

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com