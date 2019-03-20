Xavier boys' aiming high on track - and in field

Prep Track and Field

Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Aaron Larson, sprinting to the finish during the 200-meter dash during the Mississippi Valley Conference indoor track and field meet last year at the UNI-Dome, is one of four senior captains for the Saints this spring. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
By Caitlynn Daniels, Xavier junior

CEDAR RAPIDS — As winter sports end, spring sports begin.

The Cedar Rapids Xavier boys’ track and field team is looking to have a competitive season under the leadership of senior captains Carson Hennings, Christian Klein, Aaron Larson, Nate Skala and junior captain Tyler Dupont.

Being a captain comes with many responsibilities. such as setting a good example on and off the track.

“It is both an honor and a privilege to be a captain,” Klein said. “I plan and hope to be a role model this season through my actions and my work ethic.”

The team has set goals for this year, one of which is making it to state. Not only does the team have this goal, but Coach Russ Camacho does as well.

“I believe all teams should have a goal to qualify for state in as many events as possible,” Camacho said. “I would also like to have all of the athletes have success, plus get stronger and faster.”

Skala believes in order to accomplish these team goals, everyone has to put forth their best effort during each and every practice.

“I think this season we could be really solid,” Skala said. “I am going to push the pace a little more than people might be used to so they can get stronger.”

For Hennings, the competitiveness of the sport is what he loves the most.

“My favorite part about track is being able to compete for that win every race,” Hennings said. “It is one of the best feelings when I get first and get to see my name on the big screen.”

Although the wins and losses are important to the team, Camacho believes how the team responds to adversity is even more important.

“It will be interesting to see how hard the seniors will work this year and how they choose to be remembered,” he said.

The Saints are scheduled to run Thursday at Case Field in Washington, Iowa.

