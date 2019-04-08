Track & field: Area Super Tens

Unveiling the first area Super Ten of the season in boys’ and girls’ track and field:

We started this last year. To refresh: It’s a purely mathematical system, and here’s how it works: Using Quik Stats, we score the top 16 area competitors in each event, using the scoring that high-school swimming invitationals score (20-17-16-15-14-13-12-11-9-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 for individual events, double for relays). A school can score two individuals in an event, and one relay. This will reward teams with depth instead of those with a few individuals.

Boys Super Ten

1. Western Dubuque 416

2. Linn-Mar 401

3. Iowa City West 325

4. Iowa City High 309

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 256

6. Center Point-Urbana 227

7. Williamsburg 168

8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 167

9. Iowa City Liberty 144

10. West Liberty 119

Boys Class Rankings

* Class 4A — 1. Western Dubuque 416, 2. Linn-Mar 401, 3. Iowa City West 325, 4. Iowa City High 309, 5. C.R. Prairie 256.

* Class 3A — 1. Center Point-Urbana 227, 2. Marion 118, 3. Benton Community 106, 4. Mount Vernon 102, 5. Vinton-Shellsburg 87.

* Class 2A — 1. Williamsburg 168, 2. West Liberty 119, 3. Tipton 68, 4. Jesup 50, 5. Mid-Prairie 45.

* Class 1A — 1. Maquoketa Valley 108, 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 50, 3. Sigourney 22, 4. BGM 18, 5. Alburnett 17.

Girls Super Ten

1. Iowa City West 379

2. Linn-Mar 350

3. Solon 308

4. Iowa City Liberty 272

5. Iowa City High 263

6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 250

7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 182

8. Western Dubuque 151

9. Decorah 144

10. Mid-Prairie 134

Girls Class Rankings

* Class 4A — 1. Iowa City West 379, 2. Linn-Mar 350, 3. Iowa City Liberty 272, 4. Iowa City High 263, 5. C.R. Prairie 250.

* Class 3A — 1. Solon 308, 2. Decorah 144, 3. Anamosa 119, 4. Center Point-Urbana 87, 5. Independence 75.

* Class 2A — 1. Mid-Prairie 134, 2. Williamsburg 133, 3. Cascade 103, 4. Dyersville Beckman 72, 5. Jesup 68.

* Class 1A — 1. Sigourney 70, 2. (tie) Alburnett and Montezuma 63, 4. South Winneshiek 32, 5. Belle Plaine 26.

