Solon girls, Prairie boys atop first Gazette area track and field Super 10

After a one-year hiatus, high school track and field is back. And today, so is the area Super 10.

We started this in 2018. To refresh: It’s a purely mathematical system, and here’s how it works: Using Varsity Bound, we score the top 16 area competitors in each event, using the scoring that high-school swimming invitationals score (20-17-16-15-14-13-12-11-9-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 for individual events, double for relays). A school can score two individuals in an event, and one relay. This rewards teams with depth instead of those with a few individuals.

Boys area Super 10

1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 452

2. Iowa City High 337

3. Iowa City West 327

4. Iowa City Liberty 312

5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 295

6. Western Dubuque 212

7. Clear Creek Amana 171

8. Washington 170

9. Decorah 155

10. Marion 152

Boys area class rankings

Class 4A — 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 452, 2. Iowa City High 337, 3. Iowa City West 327, 4. Iowa City Liberty 312, 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 295

Class 3A — 1. Western Dubuque 212, 2. Clear Creek Amana 171, 3. Washington 170, 4. Decorah 155, 5. Marion 152

Class 2A — 1. Cascade 150, 2. Mid-Prairie 141, 3. Monticello 68, 4. Tipton 58, 5. Jesup 34

Class 1A — 1. Lisbon 113, 2. English Valleys 50, 3. North Linn 48, 4. Edgewood-Colesburg 43, 5. Belle Plaine 39

Girls area Super 10

1. Solon 429

2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 407

3. Linn-Mar 356

4. Western Dubuque 248

5. Iowa City High 232

6. Decorah 220

7. Mid-Prairie 182

8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 179

9. Mount Vernon 170

10. Iowa City West 149

Girls area class rankings

Class 4A — 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 407, 2. Linn-Mar 356, 3. Iowa City High 232, 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 179, 5. Iowa City West 149

Class 3A — 1. Solon 429, 2. Western Dubuque 248, 3. Decorah 220, 4. Mount Vernon 170, 5. Clear Creek Amana 99

Class 2A — 1. Mid-Prairie 182, 2. Cascade 106, 3. Tipton 71, 4. North Fayette Valley 62, 5. Iowa City Regina 40

Class 1A — 1. North Cedar 120, 2. Lisbon 53, 3. Elkader Central 51, 4. Lansing Kee 49, 5. Turkey Valley 42

