Olivia Nebergall, Corinne Gadient ignite Anamosa at Marion Early Bird track meet

MARION — Olivia Nebergall’s identity was established early.

“I’ve always been a jumper,” said the junior at Anamosa High School. “My folks used to call be Johnny Jumper, because of those jumper things that they put in the doorway for babies.”

Now, she’s looking to reach a higher frontier. She has cleared 5 feet, 5 inches in each of her three years as a high-jumper, including earlier this season at an indoor meet in Dubuque. She wants to crash that ceiling and go higher.

“I really want 5-6 this year,” she said after winning the high-jump title at the Marion Early Bird girls’ track and field meet at Thomas Park Field. “Five-7 ... now that was be really cool.”

Nebergall settled for 5-1 on a chilly, windy evening. She was close three times at 5-4, brushing the bar off the standard with her calves each time.

Anamosa won five events and was the top squad in a tightly-bunched field. The Raiders scored 119.5 points to edge Cascade (118.5), Vinton-Shellsburg (116.5), Benton Community (105) and Marion (104).

Nebergall isn’t one of those tall, lanky high-jumpers. She lists herself at 5-3 1/2.

Speed is her forte.

“During your approach, speed is the No. 1 thing,” she said. “If you don’t have it, you’re not going to get over the bar.”

She didn’t use the blustery conditions as an excuse.

“It’s hard to warm up, and it’s hard to stay loose,” she said. “You’ve got stay positive. It’s track season, right?”

Teammate Corinne Gadient prevailed in one of the best races of the day, sprinting to the front in the final 100 meters and edging Cascade’s Madeline Rhomberg in the 800 in 2:25.06.

“That’s definitely the way I usually run,” said Gadient, a UNI recruit. “I’ve never been the type to go out front and lead the race. I want to stay in the front pack and stay comfortable.”

Gabby Gadient won the long jump, and Anamosa also captured the sprint medley relay and 1,600-meter relay.

“We’ve got some good freshmen, and that’s going to help make us a strong team,” Corinne Gadient said.

Cascade, Vinton-Shellsburg and North Cedar all won three events. Benton Community’s Grace Martensen, the two-time defending Class 3A state champion in the 100-meter hurdles, won that race in 15.62 seconds.

MARION EARLY BIRD GIRLS TRACK & FIELD MEET

At Thomas Park Field

Teams — 1. Anamosa 119.5, 2. Cascade 118.5, 3. Vinton-Shellsburg 116.5, 4. Benton Community 105, 5. Marion 104, 6. North Cedar 89, 7. Calamus-Wheatland 43.5, 8. Lisbon 21.

Shot put — 1. Nicole Sander (NC), 37-4 1/2; 2. Kasi McWhorter (BC), 37-4; 3. Lauren Upmeyer (VS), 36-2; Discus — 1. Lauren Upmeyer (VS), 109-0; 2. Kelsey Scofield (Ana), 108-0; 3. Kasi McWhorter, 104-0; High jump — 1. Olivia Nebergall (Ana), 5-1; 2. Anna McDermott (Casc), 4-8; 3. (tie) Brynn Patterson (VS), Kayla Griffith (VS), Ella Bartels (Mar) and Aubrie Pruess (NC), 4-4; Long jump — 1. Gabby Gadient (Ana), 15-4 1/4; 2. Riley Wright (Mar), 15-1; 3. Grace Elvert (CW), 14-9 3/4.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Anamosa, 1:56.36; 2. Marion, 1:58.26; 3. Vinton-Shellsburg, 2:06.27; 3,000 — 1. Kay Fett (VS), 11:24.35; 2. Kiley Chapman (NC), 12:05.41; 3. Rhyan Hoefler (NC), 12:33.79; 3,200 relay — 1. Cascade, 10:35.18; 2. Anamosa, 10:57.27; 3. Lisbon, 11:19.77; Shuttle hurdle relay — 1. Cascade, 1:11.21; 2. Benton Community, 1:16.79; 3. Marion, 1:17.75; 100 — 1. Alyssa McElmeel (CW), 13.76; 2. Grace Elvert (CW), 14.19; 3. Hanna Timmerman (VS), 14.21; Distance medley relay — 1. Vinton-Shellsburg, 4:32.90; 2. Anamosa, 4:39.53; 3. Marion, 4:41.78; 400 — 1. Kiah Kilburg (Lis), 1:03.89; 2. Rachel Trumm (Casc), 1:04.83; 3. Delaney Frater (Ana), 1:10.70; 800 relay — 1. Marion, 1:51.98; 2. Anamosa, 1:52.72; 3. Benton Community, 2:01.53; 100 hurdles — 1. Grace Martensen (BC), 15.62; 2. Kelly Proesch (NC), 15.92; 3. Jordan Simon (Casc), 16.92; 800 — 1. Corinne Gadient (Ana), 2:25.06; 2. Madeline Rhomberg (Casc), 2:25.30; 3. Grace Horst (VS), 2:27.95; 200 — 1. Kelly Proesch (NC), 27.55; 2. Alyssa McElmeel (CW), 28.32; 3. Kay Mundy (Mar), 28.99; 400 hurdles — 1. Elizabeth Gibbs (Casc), 1:09.96; 2. Maggie McQuillen (Ana), 1:10.73; 3. Madison Prier (Mar), 1:11.75; 1,500 — 1. Hallie Kephart (Mar), 5:16.74; 2. Grace Horst (VS), 5:22.28; 3. Kay Fett (VS), 5:30.84; 400 relay — 1. North Cedar, 53.78; 2. Marion, 53.91; 3. Cascade, 54.96; 1,600 relay — 1. Anamosa, 4:25.68; 2. Marion, 4:31.25; 3. Benton Community, 4:47.82.

