Hurdler Trent Davis ready to chase state gold for Linn-Mar boys' track and field

CEDAR FALLS — Trent Davis has put in the work.

The Linn-Mar senior toiled throughout the summer and into the winter with a strenuous training regimen with the goal of claiming an elusive track and field state title.

“It is something that I have wanted since I started running as a freshman,” Davis said during the Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ indoor track and field meet on Monday night at the UNI-Dome. “I haven’t stopped thinking since then. That is kind of what drives me every single day, especially coming up short last year.”

Davis was the state-runner up last season in the 110-meter hurdles and eighth in the 400 hurdles. He added 5-10 pounds of muscle in the offseason, which actually produced a leaner frame and is expected to result a faster snap over the hurdle, a stronger push-off, a quicker finish and better endurance.

“One of simply the best leaders,” Linn-Mar Coach Kyle Hoffman said. “On the track, in the weight room, offseason. He is just a great motivator. Just positive. He has a lot of the young guys just, ‘This is how we do it and this is how it gets done.’ He helps, he coaches. He does his thing.”

In November, Davis signed a letter of intent to run track at South Dakota State, where his work ethic, strong academics and flawless technique made him a valued prospect in the 400 hurdles.

“I just thought it felt most like home of any school I visited,” Davis said. “The coaching staff is amazing. Lot of support up there and just a really winning atmosphere like I didn’t get anywhere else.”

Monday night, Davis finished second in the 60 hurdles in 8.20 and helped the Lions in two (shuttle hurdle relay, 1600 relay) of their six total top-3 relay placements, which included a win in the 800.

“Our motto has always been, ‘Peak in May,’” Davis said. “If we don’t have the best of starts, then it is conference, it is districts and it is state. I think we’re going to get it done.”

No team scores were kept in the meet.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy had a pair of individual winners in Sam Harrison (400 dash) and Jacob Green (1600 run), plus a shuttle hurdle relay win.

Western Dubuque won the 400 relay and swept the field events as Grant Kelchen won the high jump (6-4), Jason Simon-Kessler claimed the shot put (55-8.5) and Damon Jaeger triumphed in the long jump (22-5).

Cedar Rapids Xavier earned a relay crown in the distance medley.

Greg Mitchell won the 200 dash in 22.31 seconds for Iowa City Liberty.

Boys’ track and field

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE INDOOR MEET

At UNI-Dome

(No team scores kept)

Long jump — 1. Damon Jaeger (Western Dubuque), 22-5; 2. Kaleba Jack (Iowa City High), 21-10; 3. Ezeki Leggins (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), 21-4.

High jump — 1. Grant Kelchen (Western Dubuque), 6-4; 2. Brody Lovell (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 6-2; 3. Bryce Albaugh (Cedar Falls), 6-2.

Shot put — 1. Jason Simon-Ressler (Western Dubuque), 55-8.5; 2. Aiden DeWill (Dubuque Hempstead), 53-0.5; 3. Jackson Leistikow (Cedar Falls), 52-8.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Dubuque Wahlert, 1:38.40; 2. Linn-Mar 1:38.73; 3. Iowa City Liberty, 1:39.86.

3200 run — 1. David Holesinger (Dubuque Hempstead), 10:00.67; 2. Jack Renning (Cedar Rapids Xavier), 10:19.87; 3. Will Conrad (Iowa City West), 10:22.72.

3200 relay — 1. Cedar Falls, 8:26.52; 2. Linn-Mar, 8:31.14; 3. Western Dubuque, 8:40.65.

Shuttle hurdle relay — 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 35.54; 2. Western Dubuque, 35.86; 3. Linn-Mar, 35.90.

60 dash — 1. Alden Kuntz (Dubuque Hempstead), 6.70; 2. Cain McWilliams (Dubuque Senior), 6.73; 3. Max DePrenger (Iowa City High), 6.75.

Distance medley relay — 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 3:50.23; 2. Dubuque Hempstead, 3:53.64; 3. Linn-Mar, 3:53.94.

400 dash — 1. Sam Harrison (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 52.86; 2. Mitch Young (Cedar Falls), 53.54; 3. Trey Martin (Linn-Mar), 53.92.

800 relay — 1. Linn-Mar, 1:36.22; 2. Dubuque Senior, 1:36.55; 3. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 1:37.34.

60 hurdles — 1. Kyle Trunnell (Cedar Falls), 7.99; 2. Trent Davis (Linn-Mar), 8.20; 3. Carson Reilly (Linn-Mar), 8.30.

800 run — 1. Ben Hermiston (Dubuque Hempstead), 2:01.87; 2. Nathan Skala (Cedar Rapids Xavier), 2:02.84; 3. Lewis Kleman (Cedar Rapids Washington), 2:03.39.

200 dash — 1. Greg Mitchell (Iowa City Liberty), 22.31; 2. Will Burds (Western Dubuque), 22.81; 3. Zack Butcher (Western Dubuque), 22.90.

1600 run — 1. Jacob Green (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 4:31.60; 2. Dylan Dolezal (Linn-Mar), 4:31.89; 3. Ry Threlkeld-Wiegard (Iowa City High), 4:35.41.

400 relay — 1. Western Dubuque, 44.72; 2. Linn-Mar, 44.95; 3. Cedar Falls, 45.00.

1600 relay — 1. Cedar Falls, 3:32.53; 2. Linn-Mar, 3:36.36; 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 3:37.18.

