Prep Track and Field

Ashlyn Keeney runs a state meet-caliber 1,500 in MVC Indoor

Iowa City Liberty freshman blazes to 4:41.84 in UNI-Dome

CEDAR FALLS — There was no huffing. No puffing. Ashlyn Keeney stepped off the track as if she had just completed a leisurely warmup.

“I recover quick,” she said.

That’s how she runs, too.

A freshman at Iowa City Liberty, Keeney blitzed through the 1,500-meter race at the Mississippi Valley Conference indoor girls’ track and field meet Tuesday night at the UNI-Dome. Her time of 4:41.84 would be a state-contending effort in May.

In March? In short, wow.

“I was hoping for something in the low-4:40s,” Keeney said. “I wanted to try to get out a little bit, then finish fast.”

She did all of that.

Keeney raced onto the distance-running scene last fall and was unbeaten until the state meet, when disaster struck and she faded to 72nd.

“I thought about it a lot throughout the winter,” she said. “I might have been dehydrated, maybe had a sickness.”

Liberty is making its MVC debut this school year, and the presence of Keeney and hurdler Taylor Cannon will make the Lightning competitive immediately.

Cannon, a junior and the 2018 3A 100-meter hurdles runner-up, will be part of the 4A elite this season if Tuesday was any indication. She won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.66 seconds.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m happy with my race, but I still have some stuff to improve,” Cannon said. “I’ve been working hard in the weight room. I really want to be a state champion.

“We’re a young squad, but I think we’ll be a strong team.”

Liberty also won the distance medley relay.

Team scores were not kept Tuesday, but the perennially strong teams — Cedar Falls, Iowa City West, Linn-Mar and Iowa City High — are there again.

Cedar Falls crowned four champions, and West joined Liberty and Dubuque Wahlert with three apiece.

West’s Deniz Ince, a Yale signee, was the 3,000-meter champion in 10:31.83 and ran behind Keeney in the 1,500.

“I’m in a lot better shape than last year, and I’m happy about that,” said Ince, who earned four top-three finishes at state last year. “It was my best offseason yet. I used to think I was just an 800 runner, but last year kind of changed everything.”

West’s Salima Omari and Lexie Little were 1-2 in the shot put.

Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Gabby Cortez (800), Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Cheyenne Mitchell (60), Linn-Mar’s 3,200-meter relay and Iowa City High’s shuttle hurdle relay also earned gold.

GIRLS’ TRACK & FIELD: MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE INDOOR

At Cedar Falls (UNI-Dome)

No Team Scores

Shot put — 1. Salima Omari (ICW), 38-10; 2. Lexie Little (ICW), 36-7; 3. Madison Fleckenstein (DH), 35-1; High jump — 1. Auriona Kimbrough (CF), 5-1; 2. Hannah Stuelke (CRW), 5-1; 3. Kajsa Gerkens (CRK), 5-0; Long jump — 1. Aliyah Carter (DW), 17-3; 2. Dimia Burrell (LM), 16-11 1/2; 3. Katie Severt (ICW), 16-10 1/2.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Cedar Falls, 1:53.52; 2. Dubuque Wahlert, 1:53.78; 3. Linn-Mar, 1:53.87; 3,000 — 1. Deniz Ince (ICW), 10:32.09; 2. Reagan Gorman (CRW), 10:43.49; 3. Claire Edmondson (DS), 10:49.15; 3,200 relay — 1. Linn-Mar, 9:57.99; 2. Iowa City High, 10:01.37; 3. Cedar Falls, 10:11.46; Shuttle hurdle relay — 1. Iowa City High, 39.33; Iowa City West, 39.47; 3. Iowa City Liberty, 41.33; 60 — 1. Cheyenne Mitchell (CRK), 7.79; 2. Emma Cooper (ICH), 8.02; 3. Anisia Smith (CF), 8.09; Distance medley relay — 1. Iowa City Liberty, 4:26.20; 2. C.R. Prairie, 4:26.56; 3. Iowa City West, 4:36.84; 400 — 1. Mackenzie Michael (CF), 1:00.07; 2, Lily Haars (LM), 1:01.25; 3. Audrey Biermann (WDbq), 1:03.23; 800 relay — 1. Dubuque Wahlert, 1:48.71; 2. Cedar Falls, 1:49.38; 3. Iowa City High, 1:50.27; 60 hurdles — 1. Taylor Cannon (ICL), 8.66; 2. Chana Northrup (LM), 9.29; 3. Ella Woods (ICW), 9.39; 800 — 1. Gabby Cortez (CRP), 2:24.69; 2. Micah Poellet (LM), 2:27.40; 3. Caroline Schaeckenbach (ICH), 2:29.85; 200 — 1. Libby Wedewer (DW), 26.05; 2. Hannah Stuelke (CRW), 27.09; 3. Jenna Burds (WDbq), 27.71; 1,500 — 1. Ashlyn Keeney (ICL), 4:41.84; 2. Deniz Ince (ICW), 4:54.39; 3. Lilly Geelan (LM), 5:06.39; 400 relay — 1. Iowa City West, 52.02; 2. Cedar Falls, 52.93; 3. Linn-Mar, 53.22; 1,600 relay — 1. Cedar Falls, 4:07.79; 2. Iowa City High, 4:09.69; 3. Linn-Mar, 4:15.01.

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Prep Track and Field ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Hurdler Trent Davis ready to chase state gold for Linn-Mar boys' track and field

Drake Relays will add 400-meter dash this year

Myles Bach will run at Gonzaga

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Former GO Cedar Rapids president lands job

RaQuishia Harrington wins North Liberty special election

Governor made Durham an offer she could not refuse

Cedar Rapids marks milestone in paying for flood protection

Flood warning: Cedar River expected to crest at 15.5 feet early next week

Trending

    Give us feedback

    We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

    Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.