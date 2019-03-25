Prep Track and Field

Girls' track & field: Area individuals and teams to watch

Mid-Prairie is the defending 2A state champion, brings back distance ace Marie Hostetler

Linn-Mar’s Jill Bennett looks to the timing board after sprinting for the finish during the Class 4A 400-meter relay at last year’s state meet in Des Moines. The Lions won in 48.00 seconds. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Linn-Mar’s Jill Bennett looks to the timing board after sprinting for the finish during the Class 4A 400-meter relay at last year’s state meet in Des Moines. The Lions won in 48.00 seconds. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Top returning area individuals for the 2019 girls track and field season, with last year’s state results:

* SUMMER BARTHELMAN, sr., Sigourney — Class 1A state champion in the shuttle hurdle relay. 4th in the 400 hurdles, 8th in the 800 relay.

* JILL BENNETT, sr., Linn-Mar — Class 4A state champion in the sprint medley relay and 400-meter relay. 3rd in the 200, 5th in the 100.

* HEATHER BOECKENSTEDT, sr., Dyersville Beckman — Class 2A state champion in the 100-meter hurdles and shuttle hurdle relay. 4th in the 400 relay.

* TAYLOR CANNON, jr., Iowa City Liberty — 2nd in the 3A 100 hurdles, 6th in the shuttle hurdle relay.

* JADE HARD, sr., Mount Vernon — Class 3A state champion in the shot put.

* MARIE HOSTETLER, jr., Mid-Prairie — Class 2A state champion in the 3,000 meters and distance medley relay. 2nd in the 1,500, 3rd in the 800.

* DENIZ INCE, sr., Iowa City West — 2nd in the 4A 1,500- and 3,000-meter races and 3,200 relay, 3rd in the 800.

* ADRIANNA KATCHER, jr., Center Point-Urbana — 2nd in the 3A 3,000-meter run, 3rd in the 1,500.

* ERIN KERKHOFF, sr., Solon — 2nd in the 3A 1,600 relay, 4th in the 800 relay and sprint medley relay, 5th in the 400.

* JAMIE KOFRON, sr., Tipton — Class 2A state champion in the discus. 2nd in the shot put.

* ELLIE LOESCH, sr., South Winneshiek — 2nd in the 1A 100 and 200, 5th in the 1,600 relay, 6th in the 800 relay.

* GRACE MARTENSEN, sr., Benton Community — Class 3A state champion in the 100-meter hurdles and shuttle hurdle relay. 2nd in the 800 relay, 3rd in the 400 relay.

* MADISON OSBORN, sr., Alburnett — 2nd in the 800-meter relay and sprint medley relay, 3rd in the 400 relay, 4th in the 200.

* EMILY STAAL, jr., Central City — 3rd in the 1A 800- and 3,000-meter races and 3,200 relay.

* EMILY YAHNKE, jr., Highland — Class 1A state champion in the long jump. 3rd in the 100 and 800 relay, 4th in the 400 relay.

* * * * *

Top projected area teams:

IOWA CITY HIGH

* 2018 state finish: 9th in 4A, 27 points (24.5 return)

* Returning state placewinners: Emma Cooper, sr. (4th, distance medley relay; 4th, 800 relay; 4th, sprint medley relay); Emma Clark, sr. (4th, distance medley relay; 4th, 800 relay; 4th, sprint medley relay); Ayana Lindsey, soph. (4th, 800 relay; 4th, sprint medley relay; 5th, 1,600 relay); CeCe Kelly-Harvey, soph. (4th, distance medley relay; 5th, 1,600 relay); Caroline Schaeckenbach, jr. (4th, 400 hurdles; 5th, 1,600 relay); Azzura Sartini-Rideout, jr. (4th, sprint medley relay); Ella Cook, soph. (5th, long jump)

IOWA CITY WEST

* 2018 state finish: 2nd in 4A, 76 points (35.75 return)

* Returning state placewinners: Deniz Ince, sr. (2nd, 3,000; 2nd, 3,200 relay; 2nd, 1,500; 3rd, 800); Kiara Malloy-Salgado, soph. (2nd, 3,200 relay); Erica Buettner, soph. (2nd, 3,200 relay); Peyton Steva, sr. (4th, shuttle hurdle relay); Amy Liao, soph. (4th, shuttle hurdle relay); Matayia Tellis, soph. (4th, shuttle hurdle relay); Alexie Little, jr. (6th, discus); Salima Omari, jr. (8th, shot put)

LINN-MAR

* 2018 state finish, 4th in 4A, 55 points (23.5 return)

* Returning state placewinners: Jill Bennett, sr. (1st, sprint medley relay; 1st, 400 relay; 3rd, 200; 5th, 100); Chana Northrup, jr. (1st, 400 relay); Skyler Presler, jr. (5th, high jump); Dimia Burrell, jr. (8th, long jump); Lilly Geelan, soph. (8th, 1,500)

MID-PRAIRIE

* 2018 state finish: 2A champion, 60 points (31.5 return)

* Returning state placewinners: Marie Hostetler, jr. (1st, 3,000; 1st, distance medley relay; 2nd, 1,500; 3rd, 800); Amber Swart, soph. (1st, distance medley relay); Cassidy Rourke, sr. (1st, distance medley relay)

SOLON

* 2018 state finish: 8th in 3A, 27 points (24.5 return)

* Returning state placewinners: Erin Kerkhoff, sr. (2nd, 1,600 relay; 4th, 800 relay; 4th, sprint medley relay; 5th, 400); Cayley Annis, jr. (2nd, 1,600 relay; 4th, 800 relay; 4th, sprint medley relay); Abby Smith, sr. (2nd, 1,600 relay; 4th, 800 relay); Taylor Ryan, sr. (2nd, 1,600 relay; 4th, sprint medley relay); Khaylor Fleck, jr. (4th, 800 relay); Gabbi Bullard, jr. (4th, shuttle hurdle relay); Rachael Nelson, sr. (4th, shuttle hurdle relay); Peyton Sands, jr. (4th, shuttle hurdle relay)

SOUTH WINNESHIEK

* 2018 state finish: 3rd in 1A, 37 points (29.25 return)

* Returning state placewinners: Ellie Loesch, sr. (2nd, 100; 2nd, 200; 5th, 1,600 relay; 6th, 800 relay); Becca Wagner, soph. (3rd, 3,200 relay; 6th, distance medley relay; 6th, 800 relay); Ashley Kriener, sr. (3rd, 3,200 relay; 5th, 1,600 relay; 6th, distance medley relay; 6th, 800 relay); Olivia Massman, sr. (3rd, 3,200 relay); Mary Frana, soph. (5th, 1,600 relay; 6th, distance medley relay; 6th, 800 relay)

