Prep Track and Field

Boys' track & field: Area individuals and teams to watch

Kennedy, Linn-Mar, Iowa City West bring back formidable teams in Class 4A

South Tama’s Keith Keahna celebrates his championship in the Class 3A high jump at last year’s state track and field meet. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
South Tama’s Keith Keahna celebrates his championship in the Class 3A high jump at last year’s state track and field meet. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

Top returning area individuals for the 2019 boys’ track and field season, with last year’s state results:

* DANIEL BROWN, sr., Iowa City High — Class 4A champion in the 3,200-meter relay. 4th in the 1,600-meter relay and 7th in the distance medley relay.

* GABE CARUTHERS, sr., Iowa City West — Placed 5th in the 4A 1,600-meter relay, 7th in the 400.

* TRENT DAVIS, sr., Linn-Mar — Placed 2nd in the 4A 100-meter hurdles, 8th in the 400 hurdles.

* RILEY FANGMAN, jr., Dyersville Beckman — Class 2A champion in the sprint medley relay and 400-meter relay. 2nd in the 800 relay.

* LANDON GREEN, sr., Iowa City West — Class 4A state champion in the shot put.

* CAIRRON HENDRED, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy — Placed 4th in the 800-meter relay and sprint medley relay, 5th in the 100.

* CAM JONES, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy — Placed 2nd in the 4A discus.

* KEITH KEAHNA, sr., South Tama — Class 3A high jump champion.

* MATT VISLISEL, sr., Mount Vernon — Placed 2nd in the 3A discus.

* CONNOR WHALEN, jr., Marion — Placed 2nd in the 3A 1,600 relay, 5th in the 800 relay.

* EVAN WULFEKUHLE, jr., Dyersville Beckman — Class 2A champion in the sprint medley relay and 400-meter relay. 2nd in the 800 relay.

* * * * *

Top projected area teams:

CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY

* 2018 state finish: 6th in 4A, 42 points (15.75 return)

* Returning state placewinners: Cam Jones, sr. (2nd, discus); Cairron Hendred, jr. (4th, 800 relay; 4th, sprint medley relay; 5th, 100); Cade Parker, jr. (4th, 800 relay)

CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE

* 2018 state finish: 16th in 4A, 19 points (8.5 return)

* Returning state placewinners: Kian Davis, jr. (2nd, shuttle hurdle relay); Colton LaGrange, sr. (3rd, 3,200 relay); Jack Pendergast, jr. (6th, 3,200); Kaden Schilling, sr. (7th, discus)

DYERSVILLE BECKMAN

* 2018 state finish: 3rd in 2A, 38 points (14 return)

* Returning state placewinners: Riley Fangman, jr. (1st, sprint medley relay; 1st, 400 relay; 2nd, 800 relay); Evan Wulfekuhle, jr. (1st, sprint medley relay; 1st, 400 relay; 2nd, 800 relay)

IOWA CITY WEST

* 2018 state finish: 2nd in 4A, 57 points (15 return)

* Returning state placewinners: Landon Green, sr. (1st, shot put); Gabe Caruthers, sr. (5th, 1,600 relay; 7th, 400); Kolby Greiner, sr. (8th, 3,200; 8th, 1,600)

LINN-MAR

* 2018 state finish: 16th in 4A, 19 points (15 return)

* Returning state placewinners: Trent Davis, sr. (2nd, 100 hurdles; 8th, 400 hurdles); Trey Hutcheson, sr. (6th, high jump); Trey Martin, jr. (7th, 3,200 relay); Trent Long, sr. (7th, 3,200 relay); Dylan Dolezal, jr. (7th, 1,600)

MARION

* 2018 state finish: 3A champion, 69 points (8 return)

* Returning state placewinners: Connor Whalen, jr. (2nd, 1,600 relay; 5th, 800 relay); Harrison Vanderlinden, sr. (6th, 1,600; 7th, 3,200)

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Jeff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Prep Track and Field ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Landon Green doesn't look big, but he throws big

Competitiveness runs in Benton hurdler Grace Martensen's genes

Girls' track and field 2019: Gazette area individuals and teams to watch

Working with injuries part of Sam Triplett's routine

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa counties among healthiest in nation, new report says

Judge denies lowering bail for 19-year-old Marion man accused of causing his head injury to infant son

Cook County prosecutors drop charges against 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett

NASA cancels first all-women spacewalk due to lack of small spacesuits

Are teens becoming more disruptive, or are adults overreacting?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.