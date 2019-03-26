Boys' track & field: Area individuals and teams to watch

Top returning area individuals for the 2019 boys’ track and field season, with last year’s state results:

* DANIEL BROWN, sr., Iowa City High — Class 4A champion in the 3,200-meter relay. 4th in the 1,600-meter relay and 7th in the distance medley relay.

* GABE CARUTHERS, sr., Iowa City West — Placed 5th in the 4A 1,600-meter relay, 7th in the 400.

* TRENT DAVIS, sr., Linn-Mar — Placed 2nd in the 4A 100-meter hurdles, 8th in the 400 hurdles.

* RILEY FANGMAN, jr., Dyersville Beckman — Class 2A champion in the sprint medley relay and 400-meter relay. 2nd in the 800 relay.

* LANDON GREEN, sr., Iowa City West — Class 4A state champion in the shot put.

* CAIRRON HENDRED, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy — Placed 4th in the 800-meter relay and sprint medley relay, 5th in the 100.

* CAM JONES, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy — Placed 2nd in the 4A discus.

* KEITH KEAHNA, sr., South Tama — Class 3A high jump champion.

* MATT VISLISEL, sr., Mount Vernon — Placed 2nd in the 3A discus.

* CONNOR WHALEN, jr., Marion — Placed 2nd in the 3A 1,600 relay, 5th in the 800 relay.

* EVAN WULFEKUHLE, jr., Dyersville Beckman — Class 2A champion in the sprint medley relay and 400-meter relay. 2nd in the 800 relay.

* * * * *

Top projected area teams:

CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY

* 2018 state finish: 6th in 4A, 42 points (15.75 return)

* Returning state placewinners: Cam Jones, sr. (2nd, discus); Cairron Hendred, jr. (4th, 800 relay; 4th, sprint medley relay; 5th, 100); Cade Parker, jr. (4th, 800 relay)

CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE

* 2018 state finish: 16th in 4A, 19 points (8.5 return)

* Returning state placewinners: Kian Davis, jr. (2nd, shuttle hurdle relay); Colton LaGrange, sr. (3rd, 3,200 relay); Jack Pendergast, jr. (6th, 3,200); Kaden Schilling, sr. (7th, discus)

DYERSVILLE BECKMAN

* 2018 state finish: 3rd in 2A, 38 points (14 return)

* Returning state placewinners: Riley Fangman, jr. (1st, sprint medley relay; 1st, 400 relay; 2nd, 800 relay); Evan Wulfekuhle, jr. (1st, sprint medley relay; 1st, 400 relay; 2nd, 800 relay)

IOWA CITY WEST

* 2018 state finish: 2nd in 4A, 57 points (15 return)

* Returning state placewinners: Landon Green, sr. (1st, shot put); Gabe Caruthers, sr. (5th, 1,600 relay; 7th, 400); Kolby Greiner, sr. (8th, 3,200; 8th, 1,600)

LINN-MAR

* 2018 state finish: 16th in 4A, 19 points (15 return)

* Returning state placewinners: Trent Davis, sr. (2nd, 100 hurdles; 8th, 400 hurdles); Trey Hutcheson, sr. (6th, high jump); Trey Martin, jr. (7th, 3,200 relay); Trent Long, sr. (7th, 3,200 relay); Dylan Dolezal, jr. (7th, 1,600)

MARION

* 2018 state finish: 3A champion, 69 points (8 return)

* Returning state placewinners: Connor Whalen, jr. (2nd, 1,600 relay; 5th, 800 relay); Harrison Vanderlinden, sr. (6th, 1,600; 7th, 3,200)

