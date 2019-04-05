Prep Track and Field

Iowa City West testing a new track and field meet concept

Saturday's Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival seeks the best of the best

Iowa City West’s Peyton Steva clears a hurdle as she runs the 100-meter hurdles during the Iowa City West Invitational on March 26. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa City West’s Peyton Steva clears a hurdle as she runs the 100-meter hurdles during the Iowa City West Invitational on March 26. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — It’s an all-comers invitational, for the elite.

Iowa City West will host the Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival on Saturday at Trojan Field. It’s a unique concept.

Instead of a set number of schools sending full teams, any school is eligible to send a roster. Once all applications are received, West will take the top 16 times/distances in each event, both boys and girls, and that will be Saturday’s start list.

“We realized last year, with all of the issues with the weather, that we started to get a lot of interest from small schools, that have a few really good individuals,” West boys’ coach T.J. Craig said. “This is a good opportunity to get some of the best people in one place.”

Field events begin at 10:30 a.m., track events at 11. Team scores will not be kept.

Craig said that as of Thursday morning, “We’ve gotten a little better response on the boys’ side than the girls,” with about 35 schools showing interest.

“We’ve gotten entries from all corners — Spirit Lake, Bellevue, Central Decatur,” Craig said. “We’ve got a good miler (Logan Peters) from South Hamilton. This will give him a shot to run against some competition he might not see otherwise before Drake.”

Three events (400-meter relay, 1,600 relay and distance medley relay) will have 32 entrants instead of 16.

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

MORE Prep Track and Field ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Olivia Nebergall, Corinne Gadient ignite Anamosa at Marion Early Bird track meet

Drake Relays form chart: 2019 cutoffs, and Iowa high school leaders

Jill Bennett embraces leadership role for Linn-Mar girls' track and field

Mount Vernon's Jackson Meeker enjoys competition on the track

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Move to restore felon voting rights in Iowa collapses

Cedar Rapids Fire Department has a new fire chief

Lawmakers must make the call on cannabis

80-year-old Cedar Rapids man never misses a Kernels home opener

Medical cannabis expansion alive for now in Iowa Legislature

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.